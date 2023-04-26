Flight-Risk Meter for Every NBA Team's Top 2023 Free Agent

30 of 30

This was one of the hardest calls to make in terms of identifying the top free agent. Kyle Kuzma has an argument, and his decision to decline his $13 million player option will be a no-brainer.

It's far less certain what Kristaps Porziņģis should do with his $36 million player option, as that might be more than he can find on the open market. Given his struggles staying healthy, though, he might want to capitalize on a strong 2022-23 campaign. Even if he can't match that salary in free agency, it might be worth locking into a longer contract simply for the security of it.

If Porziņģis stays healthy, his on-court abilities are more valuable than Kuzma's. Porziņģis just put up an efficient (and career-best) 23.2 points on 49.8/38.5/85.1 shooting while also tallying 2.1 triples and 1.5 blocks. He can anchor a defense and either carry an offense with his scoring or allow it to breathe with his shooting.

His myriad medical issues—this was his first time playing 60 games since 2016-17—could keep his contract offers in check, though it's hard to say how much would be needed to lure him out of Washington. The Wizards ousted general manager Tommy Sheppard, so their fans will have to wait and see what the next lead executive values in a roster.



Flight Risk: Medium

