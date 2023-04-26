Flight-Risk Meter for Every NBA Team's Top 2023 Free Agent

Flight-Risk Meter for Every NBA Team's Top 2023 Free AgentApril 26, 2023
The 2023 NBA free-agent market could be active.
It may not be flush with top-tier stars, but there are a few household names in the mix and a bevy of helpful role players. And while there aren't a ton of teams with major cap space, there are several who can create significant wiggle room if they really need it.
So, even if this isn't a landscape-shifting kind of free agency, it could still be both busy and unpredictable.
Now, an unpredictable free-agency period can be an uncomfortable one, so we're here to help fans brace themselves for what's to come. More specifically, we're subjectively selecting the top free agent for each team—excluding players with team options that will obviously be picked up—and giving them a flight-risk meter reading based on their projected interest from their current employer and the market at large.
Atlanta Hawks: Aaron Holiday (Unrestricted)
Aaron Holiday was the latest backup point guard tasked with keeping Atlanta's offense afloat without Trae Young. That didn't happen. The Hawks offense was 4.5 points worse per 100 possessions when Young took a breather and 5.0 points worse per 100 possessions with Holiday on the floor.
His role decreased to levels he hadn't seen since his rookie season—if at all. His 13.4 minutes were the fewest since his first year. His 3.9 points, 3.5 shots and 1.4 assists were all career lows.
He won't be a priority target for anyone, so this discussion really hinges on whether the Hawks want him back. Considering he's been squeezed out of the playoff rotation, it's easy to assume Atlanta thinks it could do better at backup point guard.
Flight Risk: Medium-High
Boston Celtics: Grant Williams (Restricted)
This has hardly been an ideal contract year for Grant Williams. He started strong but struggled to maintain that momentum to the point of seeing his nightly rotation role no longer guaranteed.
He'll still have suitors, no doubt, but he could have trouble drumming up much of a bidding war. Back in February, Marc Stein brought word Williams was "said to be seeking" an average annual salary in the $20 million range. That number feels incredibly optimistic with how he has faded down the stretch.
After the All-Star break, he averaged just 6.4 points on 41.8/34.2/57.1 shooting and even saw a few healthy scratches, which have become more frequent this postseason. You sort of get the sense both he and Boston might be ready for a change, though this probably comes down to price. If outside suitors don't hold his second-half slide too much against him, he could fetch a number the Shamrocks have no interest in matching.
Flight Risk: Medium-High
Brooklyn Nets: Cameron Johnson (Restricted)
While Mikal Bridges shined brightest among the players the Phoenix Suns sent to Brooklyn in the Kevin Durant deal, Cameron Johnson wasn't too far behind.
He showed he could handle more than the Suns asked of him. He not only perked up his production after the trade, but he also hit yet another level in the postseason. In four playoff games, he averaged 18.5 points on 50.9/42.9/85.7 shooting with 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He also showcased more off-the-dribble verve than previously seen, as Joel Embiid can attest.
There should be substantial interest in Johnson, whom six executives predicted would land a contract "in the neighborhood of four years, $90 million," per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Johnson will have options, but the Nets have the right to match any offer sheet he inks, so they control his level of flight risk. If they want to remain competitive, bringing him back is a no-brainer.
Flight Risk: Medium-Low
Charlotte Hornets: P.J. Washington (Restricted)
A lot of teams could use a player like P.J. Washington. In fact, he might have universal appeal since he's young enough, at 24, to entice a rebuilder, but also has enough polish as a four-year pro to attract win-now shoppers, too.
None of this should stand in Charlotte's path of bringing him back. The Hornets badly need to expand their talent base around LaMelo Ball, and letting Washington walk would do the opposite.
There is probably a price point at which Charlotte would have to walk away since Washington is a solid support player but rarely looks the part of a budding star. Still, it's hard to imagine anyone putting that type of offer on the table for the same reason.
Flight Risk: Low
Chicago Bulls: Nikola Vučević (Unrestricted)
Nikola Vučević's skill set is such that he may only appeal to a specific suitor. He would have to play for a win-now team outfitted with the perimeter stoppers needed to hide his shortcomings on the defensive end.
Chances of him finding said suitor seem remote. There aren't many teams with cap space this offseason and even fewer that have both money to spend and a chance to compete next season. That means the market may not be nearly as robust as you'd expect for someone with career averages of 17.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
Where things could get theoretically interesting is if the Bulls suddenly decided this core has maxed out its potential, and it's time to start over. But since their executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas said a rebuild is "not on our minds" earlier this month, their intention seems to be on running it back—with Vučević once again manning the middle.
Flight Risk: Low
Cleveland Cavaliers: Caris LeVert (Unrestricted)
The Cavaliers spent all season searching for their best option at small forward. That question carried over to the playoffs and remains unanswered.
Caris LeVert has been the preferred option of late, but he is less than a hand-in-glove fit with Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. LeVert is neither the shooter nor defender Cleveland wants next to its star guards, and the fact he works best with the ball in his hands only adds to the imperfection of this partnership.
That doesn't mean he'll be rushed out of town this summer. Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor reported the Cavs "are interested in bringing him back on a multi-year deal—at the right price." But that interest may have less to do with LeVert himself than it does the difficulty of replacing him as an over-the-cap team. Maybe that's enough to re-sign him, but it's hard to think anything has been decided yet.
Flight Risk: Medium
Dallas Mavericks: Kyrie Irving (Unrestricted)
The Mavericks made a desperation deadline deal for Kyrie Irving that was supposed to put them in the championship chase. They instead went the opposite direction and wound up attempting a late (and pricey) tank to save the top-10-protected pick they owe the New York Knicks.
Still, the skid may change nothing when it comes to Irving's upcoming free agency.
"The Mavericks feel like they obviously have to bring him back given what they traded to get him," Marc Stein said on 97.1 The Freak (h/t SI.com). "If Kyrie walks without compensation like [Jalen] Brunson did, absolute dagger."
Dallas probably can't take the talent hit out of losing Irving—the Mavs must find a way to construct a contender around Luka Dončić sooner than later—but it really shouldn't have to. Irving's market is either murky or nonexistent given his lack of availability (163 games played the last four seasons combined) and a shortage of cap space around the Association.
Maybe a surprise suitor pops up if Irving and Dallas don't reach an agreement quickly, but there are no major threats at the moment.
Flight Risk: Medium-Low
Denver Nuggets: Bruce Brown (Player Option)
Bruce Brown has dazzled during his first season in Denver. He quickly settled into a sixth-man role that highlights his versatility and allows him to read the game such that he knows how he needs to impact it that particular night.
It's possible, though, he's been a little too good for the Nuggets. He holds a $6.8 million player option for next season, and it's obvious he is outperforming his pay rate. Maybe if he was the jack-of-a-few-trades, he'd pick up the player option, but all the layers in his game should give him a healthy raise on the open market.
He works at any of the three perimeter positions and won't back down if he's asked to defend much bigger players. He just does a little of everything—one of 37 players to average 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal—and that versatility should help him secure a bag bigger than what the Nuggets can afford.
Flight Risk: High
Detroit Pistons: Cory Joseph (Unrestricted)
The rebuilding Pistons aren't exactly brimming with talent, so it should surprise no one that they aren't sending many talented players into free agency. The only real options here were Cory Joseph and Hamidou Diallo, and while there isn't an obvious choice between them, Joseph's defense, experience and ball control got him the nod.
Those same qualities should drive him out of Detroit this summer. As a 31-year-old, his timeline doesn't align with the team's, and any floor time he would receive might come at the expense of Jaden Ivey and Killian Hayes, prospects in whom the Pistons are heavily invested.
Joseph, meanwhile, can latch on with some team much closer to contending that can utilize his game. He is a high-energy defender and offensive organizer (career 3.0 assists against 1.0 turnovers). Those are traits that can play up in a winning environment.
Flight Risk: High
Golden State Warriors: Draymond Green (Player Option)
Plenty has been said about Draymond Green's future with the franchise—including by Green himself—but it's fair to wonder whether his possible venture into free agency might be way less dramatic than people envisioned.
For one, his best path forward may be simply picking up his $27.6 million player option for next season. That's a huge chunk of change for a 33-year-old with a single-digit career scoring average. Cap space is limited around the league, and win-now shoppers are in even less supply.
Also, we still don't know how Green would operate outside of Golden State's system. That's not intended as a slight, but rather it's a reflection of just how seamlessly he fits this squad. His defensive versatility gives the Warriors their identity on that end, and his combination of passing and screen-setting is the perfect pairing with siblings-in-splash Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.
Green is a big enough name that it wouldn't be shocking for other teams to take a run at him, but it might be impossible for him to find a better situation, so long as the Warriors sign off on their perpetually escalating payroll.
Flight Risk: Medium-Low
Houston Rockets: Boban Marjanović (Unrestricted)
Houston doesn't have many free agents to begin with, and among that small group, only Kenyon Martin Jr. is a regular rotation player. But the Rockets can keep him by picking up his $1.9 million team option or extending his contract, so he doesn't really fit the spirit of this exercise.
So, Boban Marjanović it is. He joined Houston in last offseason's Christian Wood trade and wasn't seen much after that. Marjanović scattered his 171 minutes over 31 games, marking his third consecutive campaign with fewer than 300 minutes played.
With his 35th birthday coming in August, he isn't guaranteed to find an NBA home this summer. If he does, it probably won't be in Houston. While the Rockets need veteran leaders for their young players, Marjanović's voice only carries so far when he's not actually on the court with them.
Flight Risk: High
Indiana Pacers: Oshae Brissett (Unrestricted)
Oshae Brissett will bring a few attractive qualities to the open market. His size (6'7", 210 lbs), age (24), athleticism and defense are all draws, though versatility is his top selling point. Indiana played him everywhere but point guard this season, just as it did in 2020-21.
But the Pacers primarily used him at power forward, which is the one position they desperately need to upgrade. That doesn't exactly bode well for Brissett's future in the Circle City. Neither does the fact he wasn't always a rotation regular.
A reunion seems possible in free agency, but Indiana might want more of a sure thing at the 4, and Brissett might hope to find a larger role elsewhere.
Flight Risk: Medium
Los Angeles Clippers: Russell Westbrook (Unrestricted)
Surrounded by the shooting and defensive protection he didn't have with the Los Angeles Lakers, Russell Westbrook has fared far better since joining the Clippers after the trade deadline. They gave him a bigger opportunity and better fit, and he, in turn, helped crank up their attacks and provided primary playmaking at point guard.
Westbrook's efficiency improved immediately. After shooting 41.7 percent overall and 29.6 percent from distance for the Lakers, he bumped those conversion rates to 48.9 and 35.6, respectively. He also trimmed his turnovers (3.5 to 3.4) despite playing more minutes (28.7 to 30.2).
It makes sense for him to run this back, but what about the Clippers? They could turn the position over to young players like Bones Hyland and Terance Mann, try their luck at the draft (they have the Milwaukee Bucks' first) or hope to find a bargain in free agency. Westbrook belongs in that discussion, but he is far from L.A.'s only option.
Flight Risk: Medium
Los Angeles Lakers: Austin Reaves (Restricted)
Late this season, Austin Reaves morphed from a fan-favorite role player into perhaps a rising star. His post-All-Star averages of 17.6 points and 5.5 assists suggested he's well on his way to becoming an impact player.
But will the Lakers be the ones feeling that impact? That depends on their willingness to spend—and the market's willingness to spend on him.
"If it gets to that $60-$70 [million] range for Austin Reaves, that's a tough contract for the Lakers to match," The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania reported during a recent appearance on FanDuel TV. "He wants to give the Lakers every opportunity to try to get a deal done."
Reaves could easily convince suitors he's worth at least that much, especially since he's in that sweet spot where long-term shoppers can buy into his ceiling while win-now clubs could covet his floor. If the Lakers want to keep him—they should—it's going to cost them.
Flight Risk: Medium-High
Memphis Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks (Unrestricted)
The Grizzlies have long trusted professional bear-poker Dillon Brooks to handle their toughest defensive assignments. But his offensive weaknesses (manifested this season in a 39.6/32.6/77.9 shooting slash) might be more than Memphis can (or wants to) stomach.
"This postseason run increasingly feels like Brooks' final games with the Grizzlies," Mark Giannotto wrote for the Memphis Commercial Appeal. "The Lakers built their defense in this series around giving him the open shots he's more than happy to take. He might be costing himself free agency money in these games, and it's been costly for the Grizzlies."
Brooks' future in Memphis might hinge on the Grizzlies' ability to find an upgrade. They have the trade chips to do it, but they still need to get a deal done for someone like Mikal Bridges, O.G. Anunoby or even Dorian Finney-Smith. Letting Brooks walk isn't a big issue on its own, but it could become one if they can't find a replacement.
Flight Risk: High
Miami Heat: Max Strus (Unrestricted)
The Heat have an uncanny ability to turn discarded players into rotation regulars. What they sometimes struggle with, though, is calculating the worth of these hidden gems. Miami, for instance, should have had serious regrets as soon as the ink dried on Duncan Robinson's $90 million deal.
Miami must soon decide the fates of two more bargain ballers: Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. Either could hold down this spot, though Strus arguably adds a touch more value as a three-and-D wing than Vincent can as a score-first point guard.
The problem is it's unclear what kind of shooter Strus really is. He was awesome from distance last season (181 makes at a 41 percent clip), but take out that campaign, and he's just a 34.7 percent shooter for his career. That's fine, but it's definitely not great, particularly for someone who doesn't bring much else to the offensive end.
Considering how badly Miami misfired on Robinson's deal, it might be extra cautious about overpaying Strus, which could open the door for a win-now shopper to swoop him up.
Flight Risk: Medium-High
Milwaukee Bucks: Khris Middleton (Player Option)
This could be a massive offseason in Milwaukee, especially if the Bucks enter it having been upset by the eighth-seeded Heat.
Khris Middleton holds a $40.4 million player option for next season, while Brook Lopez has unrestricted free agency awaiting him. Looking ahead, Jrue Holiday has only his 2023-24 salary and a 2024-25 player option left on his deal.
All three are well past their 30th birthdays, so it would be fair to wonder whether this core has already peaked. In that case, just about anything other than trading Giannis Antetokounmpo could be on the table.
It feels too early to make that decision, though, especially after Milwaukee just won a league-best 58 games this season.
The Bucks may not run it back with everyone, but it's hard to picture them wanting a split from Middleton—or him wanting a break from them. When fully healthy, he's the perfect co-star for Antetokounmpo, and the two have already proven to be a championship duo.
Flight Risk: Low
Minnesota Timberwolves: Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Restricted)
Minnesota's free agents-to-be are all role players, which complicates the process of choosing the top one. If you wanted to argue for Naz Reid or Jaylen Nowell, you wouldn't meet much resistance.
But a healthy Reid is the third big in Minnesota's rotation, and Nowell has seen his workload reduced this postseason. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, meanwhile, has stepped into the starting lineup for the injured Jaden McDaniels and sparked Minnesota with his length and intensity on defense and the off-the-dribble element he adds to the offense.
Alexander-Walker has enjoyed a solid playoff run so far, and that could lure him out of Minnesota if someone comes calling with a significant offer. His impact on winning hasn't always been clear, but adopting a defense-first mentality and finding his touches within the flow of the offense has helped him become more consistent and reliable.
Flight Risk: Medium-High
New Orleans Pelicans: Josh Richardson (Unrestricted)
New Orleans has two candidates for this spot: Josh Richardson and Jaxson Hayes (restricted). While the Pelicans invested more in Hayes, the No. 8 pick in 2019, they minimized his role to the point they almost gave him fewer minutes (610) than they gave Richardson (533), who only joined the club at the deadline.
Hayes might have an interesting combo of size (6'11"), age (22) and athleticism, but Richardson has more NBA skills. He is functionally a three-and-D wing but has more off-the-dribble juice than the label typically implies.
He has bounced around quite a bit—the Pels were his fifth team in the last four seasons—and doesn't have quite enough offense to stick anywhere for long. New Orleans might keep him around anyway, but the team will have other options, and so will he.
Flight Risk: Medium-High
New York Knicks: Josh Hart (Player Option)
New York's deadline deal for Josh Hart could not have played out any better—so far. But to really maximize the trade, the Knicks need to get his signature on a new contract since he has outperformed his $13 million player option for next season.
This should be doable. He sounded ready to commit to the franchise long-term as soon as he arrived, and the Knicks have been thrilled with his fit.
"He fit into the group perfectly," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said after a Game 4 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Hart will have suitors outside of the Empire State, so he's a flight risk in that sense. But the Knicks should have some control here. If they put a reasonable offer in front of him, he won't need to look around. Try pinching a few pennies, though, and other teams will be ready to pounce.
Flight Risk: Medium
Oklahoma City Thunder: Dario Šarić (Unrestricted)
Dario Šarić arrived in the Sooner State with a future second-round pick in the deadline deal that sent Darius Bazley to Phoenix. It's quite possible that pick means more to the franchise than Šarić ever will.
The Thunder have long been committed to a top-to-bottom youth movement, and despite climbing the standings this season, they've given no indication of altering that plan. That strategy probably doesn't have a place for a 29-year-old bench player.
Oklahoma City has other bigs to develop—starting with a hopefully healthy Chet Holmgren—and Šarić should be able to find a suitor that sits higher up the hoops' hierarchy.
Flight Risk: High
Orlando Magic: Moritz Wagner (Unrestricted)
Moritz Wagner is essentially running unopposed as the top free agent in Orlando. The Magic only have three other potential free agents on the payroll, and all three have team options for next season.
Even if they didn't, though, Wagner would still get top billing. Orlando may not always need him to man the middle, but when it does, he delivers. He made 18 starts for the Magic this season and averaged 13.7 points and 6.8 rebounds with a 50.9/34.4/85.7 slash line in those contests.
He won't break the bank wherever he signs, which is probably reason enough for the Magic to bring him back. He could have some suitors, so he's not an absolute lock to stay, but more likely than not, he'll stick around.
Flight Risk: Medium-Low
Philadelphia 76ers: James Harden (Player Option)
This shouldn't be a question. If James Harden stays in Philly—either by picking up his $35.6 million player option or inking a new deal—he'll keep himself in the championship race and alongside a perennial MVP candidate in Joel Embiid.
If that's Door No. 1, most players wouldn't bother poking around Door No. 2. Harden might have a different idea, though.
"James Harden's future is very unclear in Philadelphia," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on his podcast (h/t PhillyVoice's Kyle Neubeck). "Houston is very much in play for him."
It's hard to say what could possibly lure Harden back to Houston, and it's no easier to tell why the rebuilding Rockets would want him back. But this isn't the first time we've heard about this, so dismissing the possibility outright feels foolish. For reasons known perhaps only to Harden, we have no choice but to think this is a coin flip between Philly and Houston.
Flight Risk: Medium
Phoenix Suns: Torrey Craig (Unrestricted)*
Some might argue for putting Chris Paul in this spot since his stats keep declining, and his 2023-24 salary is only partially guaranteed. Unless Phoenix gets bounced from the playoffs earlier than expected, though, that feels like a bigger change than needed.
Even if he isn't the scoring threat he once was, he still makes the short list of the league's top decision-makers. And it's not like Phoenix will be hurting for offense with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant on the floor.
So, we'll leave Paul out of this, which leaves only role players in the discussion. Torrey Craig, Phoenix's fifth starter this postseason, is the most critical of the lot. He is a tireless defender and has enough size and speed to handle most assignments thrown his way. He has also never fared better from three, tallying career highs in both makes (1.3 per game) and accuracy (39.5 percent).
He is the type of player teams want around their stars, which is why our crystal ball believes the Suns will spend what it takes to bring him back. They let him leave once—as a free agent in 2021—only to trade former first-round pick Jalen Smith and a second-rounder to bring him back a matter of months later. They should better appreciate Craig's value this time around.
Flight Risk: Medium
Portland Trail Blazers: Jerami Grant (Unrestricted)
Jerami Grant turned 29 in March. This might be his last chance to strike it rich in free agency.
A slew of suitors could be in pursuit. He went from being perhaps underused in Denver to being a little overexposed in Detroit, but Portland provided a happy medium. He didn't have to create offense, but he could when he had it rolling. What resulted was his most efficient season as a volume scorer: 20.5 points per game on 47.5/40.1/81.3 shooting.
He also fits the coveted mold of a big-wing defender at 6'8" and 210 pounds and has a decent amount of flexibility on that end. He doesn't add much as a rebounder or distributor, but if he did, he might get annual consideration for the All-Star Game.
Players like him don't come cheap. It's up to the Trail Blazers to decide whether they're in position to justify a big contract for him. If they're trying to build a winner around Damian Lillard, then keeping Grant might be a no-brainer. But if they've taken things as far as they can with their long-time franchise face, then any type of future pivot would happen without Grant.
Flight Risk: Medium-High
Sacramento Kings: Harrison Barnes (Unrestricted)
Harrison Barnes played a big part in Sacramento's overdue return to the postseason, providing a stabilizing presence on both ends of the floor. If Kings coach Mike Brown has his way, Barnes will go nowhere in free agency.
"I truly believe he's irreplaceable because of the things he brings off the floor as well as on the floor and his championship pedigree," Brown said before Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors. "... HB definitely is a guy who has been a big, big part of what we've got going here, and I hope he's a big, big, big part of what our future looks like."
Barnes will have other options, but if the Kings want to keep him, they probably can. He might be a fall-back plan for this offseason's biggest dreamers, so Sacramento could stand out by making him a priority.
That's assuming, though, that the Kings don't go big-game hunting themselves. If they think they're one player away from making another leap, they could make an aggressive trade offer for an impact forward and let Barnes take his talents somewhere else.
Flight Risk: Medium
San Antonio Spurs: Tre Jones (Restricted)
If NBA teams with a point guard vacancy don't give Tre Jones a look this summer, they're doing it wrong.
Much like his older brother, Grizzlies' super sub Tyus, Tre Jones is a brilliant offensive caretaker. The gulf between his assists (6.6) and turnovers (1.6) is canyon-esque, and he is making strides as a scorer (career-high 12.9 points per game). His three-ball isn't there yet (career 27.1 percent), but his free-throw shooting (83.7 percent across three seasons) gives hope that it will be someday.
If he sounds like someone the Spurs should keep around, you're probably right. However, that could change overnight, depending on whom they draft. If they take Scoot Henderson, for instance, they might be better off letting Jones walk to maximize Henderson's touches.
Still, outside suitors with interest in Jones should shoot their shot. At this stage of its rebuild, San Antonio may not be keen on paying a significant sum for anyone.
Flight Risk: Medium
Toronto Raptors: Fred VanVleet (Player Option)
Major changes could be brewing north of the border. The Raptors already fired their head coach Nick Nurse, and that might only be the beginning.
"Outside of Scottie Barnes ... everybody and everything is on the table as the offseason kicks into high gear ahead of the draft in late June and free agency at the beginning of July," Josh Lewenberg of TSN wrote.
If the Raptors are willing to assess everything, they can't be married to the idea of keeping Fred VanVleet. That doesn't mean he's leaving, but it sure sounds like teams could make Toronto think if they make him a substantial offer. He could elicit that type of interest, too, given his championship experience and two-way impact as a floor general.
Flight Risk: High
Utah Jazz: Jordan Clarkson (Player Option)
Both the Jazz and Jordan Clarkson exceeded expectations this season. Each could still decide that a breakup is best for their future.
Utah's most important players are 25-year-old Lauri Markkanen and 21-year-old Walker Kessler. This franchise doesn't need to rush anything, particularly when it's yet to collect so many incoming picks from the Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert deals. Paying big bucks to Clarkson, who turns 31 this summer, may not make sense for the Jazz.
And if Utah isn't ready to make that kind of present-minded push, then Clarkson should probably be looking for the exits. His scoring punch and secondary playmaking could help a win-now club, but for a future-focused rebuilder, they might just get in the way.
Flight Risk: High
Washington Wizards: Kristaps Porziņģis (Player Option)
This was one of the hardest calls to make in terms of identifying the top free agent. Kyle Kuzma has an argument, and his decision to decline his $13 million player option will be a no-brainer.
It's far less certain what Kristaps Porziņģis should do with his $36 million player option, as that might be more than he can find on the open market. Given his struggles staying healthy, though, he might want to capitalize on a strong 2022-23 campaign. Even if he can't match that salary in free agency, it might be worth locking into a longer contract simply for the security of it.
If Porziņģis stays healthy, his on-court abilities are more valuable than Kuzma's. Porziņģis just put up an efficient (and career-best) 23.2 points on 49.8/38.5/85.1 shooting while also tallying 2.1 triples and 1.5 blocks. He can anchor a defense and either carry an offense with his scoring or allow it to breathe with his shooting.
His myriad medical issues—this was his first time playing 60 games since 2016-17—could keep his contract offers in check, though it's hard to say how much would be needed to lure him out of Washington. The Wizards ousted general manager Tommy Sheppard, so their fans will have to wait and see what the next lead executive values in a roster.
Flight Risk: Medium
