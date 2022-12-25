X

    NBA Rumors: 76ers' James Harden 'Seriously Considering' Rockets Return in Free Agency

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVDecember 25, 2022

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 21: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball during the game against the Detroit Pistons on December 21, 2022 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    James Harden may have just dumped a lump of coal in the city of Philadelphia's stocking.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported a return to the Houston Rockets is possible for Harden next summer in free agency if he decides to leave the 76ers.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.