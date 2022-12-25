NBA Rumors: 76ers' James Harden 'Seriously Considering' Rockets Return in Free Agency

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

James Harden may have just dumped a lump of coal in the city of Philadelphia's stocking.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported a return to the Houston Rockets is possible for Harden next summer in free agency if he decides to leave the 76ers.

