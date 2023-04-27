Russell Westbrook Clippers Return Eyed by Lawrence Frank: 'Give Him a Ton of Credit'

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Clippers want Russell Westbrook playing in Los Angeles next year.

"We want to bring Russell Westbrook back," said team president Lawrence Frank on Thursday, per Justin Russo. "I give him a ton of credit."

According to Frank, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and head coach Tyronn Lue "advocated" for Westbrook, an impending free agent who signed with the team in late February after a buyout from the Utah Jazz, during the campaign.

The Clippers were bounced from the first round in five games against the Phoenix Suns. During the series, Westbrook led Los Angeles with 7.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per game while averaging 23.6 points.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.