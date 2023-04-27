X

    Russell Westbrook Clippers Return Eyed by Lawrence Frank: 'Give Him a Ton of Credit'

    Julia StumbaughApril 27, 2023

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 25: Russell Westbrook #0 of the LA Clippers dribbles against Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns during the first quarter in game five of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Footprint Center on April 25, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    The Clippers want Russell Westbrook playing in Los Angeles next year.

    "We want to bring Russell Westbrook back," said team president Lawrence Frank on Thursday, per Justin Russo. "I give him a ton of credit."

    According to Frank, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and head coach Tyronn Lue "advocated" for Westbrook, an impending free agent who signed with the team in late February after a buyout from the Utah Jazz, during the campaign.

    The Clippers were bounced from the first round in five games against the Phoenix Suns. During the series, Westbrook led Los Angeles with 7.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per game while averaging 23.6 points.

