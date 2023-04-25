Paul George Wants 'Leader' Russell Westbrook to Sign New Clippers Contract in FA

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George wants teammate (and impending free agent) Russell Westbrook back with the team next year, notably calling him "the leader" the team needs at point guard.

George expounded upon his thoughts on Westbrook's leadership abilities, noting how important he is to the team based on what he's doing off the court as well.

Westbrook signed with the Clippers in February after a year-and-a-half with the Los Angeles Lakers. L.A. traded Westbrook to the Utah Jazz, who eventually bought out his contract.

The nine-time All-Star has notably thrived in the playoffs, averaging 26.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game for a Clips team missing both George and Kawhi Leonard due to right knee sprains.

Westbrook's done all he can to keep the Clippers in their first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns with George missing every playoff game and Leonard out for the past two.

Over the past two matchups, Westbrook has posted 33.5 points, 8.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds to lead the Clips in a pair of competitive games against the heavily favored Suns that ultimately ended in defeat and a 3-1 series lead for Phoenix.

L.A. has Leonard and George under contract for at least one more year before both of them can become free agents in 2024 should they decline their 2024-25 player options.

Running it back with Westbrook alongside a healthy Leonard and George next year could be a prudent option given how well he's done for the Clippers on and off the court.