NBA Free Agency 2023: Rockets, Spurs to Lead Teams in Cap Space After Trade Deadline

Cato Cataldo/NBAE via Getty Images

Everything is bigger in Texas, including salary cap space for the 2023-24 NBA season.

The Houston Rockets are currently slated to have an NBA-high $61 million in cap space this summer, according to Danny Leroux of The Athletic. The San Antonio Spurs are also expected to be flush with between $40-48 million in space, putting them second on the list.

The Utah Jazz ($31-45 million), Orlando Magic ($22-58 million) and Charlotte Hornets ($27-37 million) can also carve out max-level cap space.

Houston is currently amid a multiyear rebuild and seems unlikely to be major players on the open market. However, the Rockets' cap situation could make them a mover on the trade market—particularly if an over-the-cap team wants to get a deal done with a free agent. The Rockets could use their space to take on unwanted contracts and continue building a war chest of future draft picks.

With rookie extensions for Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Şengün not kicking in for at least the next two summers, the Rockets are in position to fortify their roster around their young talent.

The Spurs are also almost completely lacking in long-term salary on their books, with Keldon Johnson the only player on their roster making over $10 million a year beyond the 2024-25. season. San Antonio could be a major factor in the trade market in a similar position to the Rockets this summer.

Of the teams with cap space, the Magic and Hornets stand out as the likeliest teams to make a key signing.