Report: SEC Mulling Taking Away Home Games, Forfeits as Field-Storming Punishments

Set Number: X164200 TK1

The SEC fines schools when fans storm the field or court after notable wins, but it is reportedly considering a more drastic approach to discourage students from doing so in the future.

Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated reported the SEC is considering a proposal that would strip a school of its next home game against the same opponent it just played if the fans storm the field. If such a rule was already in place, Tennessee would lose its home football game against Alabama in 2024 because its fans stormed the field after its 2022 win.

Forde noted another proposal calls for the school to forfeit the game if its fans storm the field, but that one "is unlikely to gain much traction."

Tennessee's 52-49 victory over Alabama was one of the most memorable results of the entire 2022 season and not just because of the excellent game on the field.

Tens of thousands of fans ran on the field after Chase McGrath's game-winning field goal went through the uprights. Cigars were lit, goalposts were carried out of the stadium and a party atmosphere dominated the night.

While the SEC fined Tennessee $100,000, Tennessee President Randy Boyd said the financial penalty "doesn't matter" given how happy everyone was for the win:

Therein lies the issue from the conference's perspective.

The SEC's major football programs alone are major money-generating machines, and the financial penalties haven't done much to dissuade students from forming memories and storming the field. They also likely aren't too concerned with the fines the school will have to pay, especially when they are celebrating such a win.

"'The only way to stop the fans is to stop them from even considering it,' an SEC athletic director said," per Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports. "We don't have enough police or security to prevent it once they get moving."

Perhaps the possibility of losing a home game in future seasons will stop the fans from considering it.