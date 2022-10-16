Tennessee Fined $100K by SEC After Fans Stormed Field Following Upset of Alabama

Donald Page/Getty Images

It's not too often an institution will gladly pay a $100,000 fine, but the University of Tennessee surely fits under that category following Saturday's 52-49 victory over Alabama.

As soon as Chase McGrath's game-winning field goal knuckled over the crossbar as time expired, the fans at Neyland Stadium stormed the field in celebration. There were plenty of cigars to go around, fans riding the goalposts as they were carried out of the stadium and a party-like atmosphere that has been unmatched in college football this season.

The only catch is the celebration came with a cost.

Brett McMurphy of Action Network reported Tennessee was fined $100,000 by the SEC because fans stormed the field. It is a conference rule that was put in place in an effort to prevent the type of potentially dangerous scenes like Saturday's.

Tennessee President Randy Boyd didn't seem to mind:

It was arguably the Volunteers' biggest win since they won the 1998 national championship, and it propelled them to No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 and right into the middle of the College Football Playoff discussion.

If Tennessee keeps the momentum rolling all the way to a national title, it will have quite the celebration to live up to.