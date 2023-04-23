Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: Jets, Packers Re-Engaged; Hope Deal Done Within Week

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

There might be an Aaron Rodgers trade before the 2023 NFL draft begins on Thursday after all.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets "recently re-engaged" in trade discussions about the star quarterback "after a dormant couple weeks." The two sides hope to agree on a deal this week, although it "is not imminent," per Rapoport.

With the 2023 draft quickly approaching, it makes sense why the two sides are feeling urgency.

Perhaps the Packers will move up from their No. 15 slot to New York's No. 13 slot with a Rodgers trade. Otherwise, maybe an additional middle-round pick will help generate the momentum needed to reach the finish line.

At this point, it has been more than a month since Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and said he wanted to join the Jets.

It seemed like an inevitable conclusion at that point, and perhaps it still is even after so much time has passed. After all, the Packers seem poised to move forward with 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love under center.

The Jets also don't have much leverage considering they are perhaps only a quarterback away from being a true contender. Their defense finished fourth in the league in both yards and points allowed per game last season, and they boast a talented group of skill-position players that includes wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall.

The lack of significant leverage on either side could be contributing to the delay. The Jets have only $8.6 million in available cap space, so they'll need to make some accompanying moves to take on Rodgers' contract as well.

Still, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote Wednesday that "chances are very high that Rodgers will become a Jet between now and early Friday night."

Rapoport's report of renewed discussions further drives that point home.