Aaron Rodgers Isn't Retiring, Intends to Play for Jets amid Packers Trade Rumors

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While he remains a member of the Green Bay Packers for now, Aaron Rodgers provided the kind of clarity about his future fans have been clamoring to hear for weeks.

Rodgers said Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show that he intends to keep playing in 2023 and wants a trade to the New York Jets. He's hopeful the Packers acquiesce to his wishes:

Rodgers rehashed the circumstances leading up to his eventual departure from Green Bay, most notably the selection of Jordan Love in the 2020 NFL draft. He also referenced the organization's turnover in the front office over time and said it shaped how he was viewed internally.

The Jets entered the offseason with an obvious need to upgrade at quarterback. The team has the pieces to contend for the playoffs, but Zach Wilson probably isn't the guy who can get New York over the hump.

Especially after Derek Carr signed with the New Orleans Saints, Rodgers emerged as the most straightforward solution.

Speculation only intensified in recent days after the Jets reportedly agreed to a deal with Allen Lazard. ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Lazard was one of the free agents Rodgers asked them to sign.

The four-time MVP pushed back on that rumor but added he did speak with New York about certain players:

Rodgers confirmed the hiring of Nathaniel Hackett, his former offensive coordinator in Green Bay, made New York look a little more attractive:

For now, Rodgers' situation remains unresolved. The Packers and Jets haven't agreed to a trade yet, so Green Bay could theoretically pursue a more amenable swap with another team.

But the 39-year-old was unequivocal about what he wanted. You'd assume New York will find a way to make the deal happen.