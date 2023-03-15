X

    Aaron Rodgers Isn't Retiring, Intends to Play for Jets amid Packers Trade Rumors

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMarch 15, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 27: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up prior to the National Football League game between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles on November 27, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA (Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    While he remains a member of the Green Bay Packers for now, Aaron Rodgers provided the kind of clarity about his future fans have been clamoring to hear for weeks.

    Rodgers said Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show that he intends to keep playing in 2023 and wants a trade to the New York Jets. He's hopeful the Packers acquiesce to his wishes:

    Jeff Howe @jeffphowe

    Aaron Rodgers to <a href="https://twitter.com/PatMcAfeeShow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PatMcAfeeShow</a>: "I made it clear my intention was to play for the New York Jets."

    Dan Graziano @DanGrazianoESPN

    Rodgers says the Packers are "digging their heels in" in trade talks with the Jets, and indicates he'd like them to get a move on.

    New York Jets @nyjets

    👀👀👀👀👀👀 <a href="https://twitter.com/PatMcAfeeShow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PatMcAfeeShow</a> <a href="https://t.co/AQAaRy3ZiV">pic.twitter.com/AQAaRy3ZiV</a>

    Rodgers rehashed the circumstances leading up to his eventual departure from Green Bay, most notably the selection of Jordan Love in the 2020 NFL draft. He also referenced the organization's turnover in the front office over time and said it shaped how he was viewed internally.

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    "I've already made my decision.. this is just clearing things up for everybody that's interested"<a href="https://twitter.com/AaronRodgers12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AaronRodgers12</a> dives into his career with the Green Bay Packers <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PMSLive?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PMSLive</a> <a href="https://t.co/AxpId4qo5W">pic.twitter.com/AxpId4qo5W</a>

    The Jets entered the offseason with an obvious need to upgrade at quarterback. The team has the pieces to contend for the playoffs, but Zach Wilson probably isn't the guy who can get New York over the hump.

    Especially after Derek Carr signed with the New Orleans Saints, Rodgers emerged as the most straightforward solution.

    Speculation only intensified in recent days after the Jets reportedly agreed to a deal with Allen Lazard. ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Lazard was one of the free agents Rodgers asked them to sign.

    Aaron Rodgers Isn't Retiring, Intends to Play for Jets amid Packers Trade Rumors
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    The four-time MVP pushed back on that rumor but added he did speak with New York about certain players:

    Rich Cimini @RichCimini

    Rodgers on the so-called wish list of players: Says the narrative/demands is "ridiculous." He says <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> asked him about certain players and he talked "glowingly" about some former teammates. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a>

    Rodgers confirmed the hiring of Nathaniel Hackett, his former offensive coordinator in Green Bay, made New York look a little more attractive:

    Jori Epstein @JoriEpstein

    Aaron Rodgers confirms Jets hiring Nathaniel Hackett as OC is a key reason why he wants to go there.<br><br>"There's one coach who means as much to me as any coach I've ever had and he's the coordinator there." <a href="https://t.co/wrOg41Xfso">pic.twitter.com/wrOg41Xfso</a>

    Al Iannazzone @Al_Iannazzone

    Aaron Rodgers is going on and on praising Nathaniel Hackett. Sounds like he truly loves the guy. <br><br>"He's not just a (bleeping) great human, he's a great football coach." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a>

    For now, Rodgers' situation remains unresolved. The Packers and Jets haven't agreed to a trade yet, so Green Bay could theoretically pursue a more amenable swap with another team.

    But the 39-year-old was unequivocal about what he wanted. You'd assume New York will find a way to make the deal happen.