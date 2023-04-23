NBA Scout: Mikal Bridges Was 'Waiting to Unleash How Pissed He's Been' for Suns Trade

David L. Nemec/NBAE via Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets were swept out of the 2023 NBA playoffs by the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, but they still have a bright future thanks to the emergence of star forward Mikal Bridges.

The Nets acquired Bridges from the Phoenix Suns as part of the blockbuster deal for Kevin Durant. Bridges took a substantial leap upon his arrival in Brooklyn, as his offensive production began to match his stellar defensive impact.

In 27 regular-season games with the Nets, the 26-year-old averaged 26.1 points per game, up from 17.2 points per game in 56 outings with the Suns. He also led the Nets with 23.5 points per game in the postseason.

Bridges seems well on his way to establishing himself as one of the best two-way players in the league. An NBA scout recently told HoopsHype's Michael Scotto that his future is bright because he plays with a chip on his shoulder:

"Between the draft and getting traded to Brooklyn, a lot of guys got more publicity than he did. Mikal might be a skinny dude with a big smile, but he's also from Philly. Nobody holds a grudge quite like a Philly guy. Mikal's been waiting to unleash how pissed he's been for being traded from a contending team (Phoenix). Even though he said he knew why they traded him and he would've traded himself for Durant too, it doesn't change the fact that he could be pissed off about it. He's obviously still pissed off about the Philly trade, which he's openly said he's still pissed at."

Bridges' hometown Philadelphia 76ers drafted him with the 10th overall pick in 2018, but they traded him to the Suns that same night.

If the Nets don't trade him this summer, they figure to keep deploying Bridges as their No. 1 option next season. He appears more than ready to lead the way.