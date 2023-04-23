Report: Rivals Feel Nets Won't Trade Mikal Bridges, May Deal Finney-Smith or O'Neale

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets are going to be a fascinating team to monitor this offseason.

Fresh off of being swept in four games by the Philadelphia 76ers, the Nets have a lot of questions to answer about which direction they are headed. With a roster full of excellent role players but arguably no stars, will the Nets seek to add star power this summer or undergo another rebuild around younger players?

Either way, expect changes. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype: "While many rival executives around the league are convinced [Mikal] Bridges isn't going anywhere, there's a belief the Nets could break up their surplus of wing depth and trade either [Dorian] Finney-Smith or [Royce] O'Neale."

No surprises there. Bridges was superb in his 27 games in Brooklyn, averaging 26.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and a steal per contest, shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from three. He thrived in a bigger role after being cast as a supporting option behind Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton during his Phoenix days.

So the 26-year-old is the one player on Brooklyn's roster who showed flashes of star upside, and if the Nets go shopping for a superstar, Bridges is the sort of player they could, and should, keep as a No. 2 option.

Finney-Smith and O'Neale, on the other hand, would make for excellent trade filler as solid, two-way wings. NBA teams always covet those sorts of players in the modern NBA. Add in Ben Simmons for salary purposes and future draft picks and the Nets could make interesting trade offers if any stars—think Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal—decide they want a change in scenery this summer.