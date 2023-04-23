Damian Lillard Rumors: Execs Links Nets to Blazers PG in Trade with Ben Simmons

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Damian Lillard was courtside at Barclays Center when the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

He might be there a lot more as a player next season.

"If Lillard and Portland decide a parting of ways is best for both sides, multiple NBA executives believe the Nets could be a suitor for the All-Star guard," Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported.

While there's some uncertainty about the Nets' ability to pull off such a deal given their draft capital and collection of players, one executive noted that they could use Ben Simmons' contract for salary-matching purposes.

"Dame would be the leader they (Nets) need," the executive said. "I'm just not sure they have the pieces to get him, but they should try. The picks they have coming in aren't great. It would probably take Ben Simmons' contract to make the numbers work, but you'd have to attach picks to him on top of the picks you need for Lillard."

Lillard has been with the Portland Trail Blazers his entire career, but the team is coming off two straight seasons without a playoff appearance. He will also turn 33 in July and doesn't appear interested in rebuilding at this stage of his career.

He discussed that with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith earlier this month:

"It ain't a threat. I ain't gonna say I'm putting them on the clock. I'm just saying if those things can't be done—if we can't do something significant like that—then we won't have a chance to compete on that level. And then, not only will I have a decision to make, but I think the organization will, too. Because at that point, it's like, 'Are you gonna go young, or are we gonna get something done?' I think we just kinda been on the fence with fully committing to either one. I just think we at that point now where everybody wants to win. They believe I deserve that opportunity."

Brooklyn has a number of solid pieces in place such as Mikal Bridges and Nic Claxton. Yet it is likely missing the type of high-end superstar who could help it get over the top against the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and 76ers in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Lillard is one of those stars with a resume that includes six All-NBA selections, seven All-Star nods and a spot on the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

A trade with the Trail Blazers could be somewhat of a win-win scenario for both teams and allow Lillard a chance to compete for a deep playoff run on a different roster.