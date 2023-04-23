NBA Rumors: Execs Predict Nets FA Cam Johnson to Get $90M Contract; Rockets Linked

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Cameron Johnson reportedly could be in line for a major payday this offseason.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype cited six NBA executives who believe the forward will receive a deal this offseason that lands "in the neighborhood of four years, $90 million."

Scotto listed the Houston Rockets as one of "several teams" that could be interested.

Johnson is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason with a qualifying offer of $8.5 million. He sounded like someone who was more than open to remaining with the Brooklyn Nets when he told reporters this season was "setting a foundation for what we can build" after the first-round loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, but a massive contract offer could change that.

The North Carolina product averaged a career-best 15.5 points per game this season with the Phoenix Suns and Nets.

He came to Brooklyn as part of the deal that sent Kevin Durant to Phoenix and could be a foundational piece of the Nets' efforts moving forward at 27 years old. He is a versatile defender who can guard multiple positions and connected on 40.4 percent of his three-point attempts in 2022-23 as someone who can stretch the floor as a mismatch.

That skill set will be quite valuable this offseason.