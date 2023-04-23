Buying or Selling Latest 2023 NFL Buzz Entering Draft Week

0 of 9

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 NFL draft is shaping up to be a rather unpredictable affair. We know that the Carolina Panthers will (most likely) take a quarterback at No. 1 overall. We don't know which quarterback will be selected, and we know even less about the picks that will follow.

"I think the reality of it is anyone who is sitting there and saying, 'Hey, I know exactly what is going to happen at pick 11 or pick 12 or pick 6 or 20,' it's all a guess," Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said, per Dave Spadaro of the team's official website.



The pre-draft smokescreens are at their thickest at this point, and every comment or piece of leaked information must be taken with a handful of skepticism. Teams also tend to be quiet about their free-agency and/or trade intentions, as information there could potentially tip their draft-day hands.



Inevitably, though, some rumors will prove to be accurate.

So, how do we view the latest NFL rumors heading into draft week? Let's take a look.

