NFL Draft Rumors: Hendon Hooker Is QB3 for 'Plenty of Teams' Behind Young, Stroud

Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Throughout most of the predraft process, there seems to have been a clear-cut, top-four quarterback ranking composed of Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis.

But there may be a little less of a consensus, however, after NFL Network's James Palmer reported that former Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is viewed by some teams as a top-three option in this draft.

While appearing on Steve Smith Sr.'s Cut to It podcast, Palmer said that various organizations still rate Hooker very highly, despite an ACL tear that he suffered towards the end of the college football season.

"You want to hear what teams think of Hendon Hooker? There are plenty of teams that have him above the bottom two that you mentioned [Anthony Richardson and Will Levis]," Palmer said. "There are plenty of teams that have him third on their list, right below those top two in Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud."

The report began at the 8:30 minute mark of the podcast.

Hooker was a Heisman candidate for most of the season as he led Tennessee to one of its best runs in recent years. The 25-year-old signal-caller threw for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions.

He was dominant in the Volunteers' highlight win over Alabama in which he lit it up for 385 yards and five touchdowns.

His terrific season came to an end after he tore his ACL in the fourth quarter of a loss against South Carolina in November, which has been the reason he hasn't been a bigger part of the conversation leading up to the draft.