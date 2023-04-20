NFL Rumors: Raiders Willing to Trade for Cardinals' Pick If There's a QB They 'Love'

Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

The signing of Jimmy Garoppolo may not deter the Las Vegas Raiders from making a move to add a quarterback in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

On Thursday's episode of Get Up, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported the Raiders could be keeping an eye on what the Arizona Cardinals want to do at No. 3 overall to potentially trade up if there's a signal-caller available they really "love":

"When the Raiders are on the clock at No. 7 most of the top quarterbacks are expected to be gone, but here's the reality of this. Arizona really wants to move out of that No. 3 spot. Teams have been having conversations with Arizona, and Arizona is very open to moving out. So, if the Raiders see a quarterback that they are in love with they are willing to move up there and perhaps have some conversations to go get their guy. But that being said, defense is the focus from what I can gather from having a couple of conversations with where they would like to go."

The Cardinals are in a great spot if they want to add more draft capital. The Carolina Panthers are widely believed to be taking a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick.

Even though it would seem like the Houston Texans should add a quarterback at No. 2 overall, there is growing speculation they might go in a different direction if Bryce Young isn't available.

Per ESPN's Matt Miller, the Texans aren't sold on the other potential first-round quarterbacks and have Alabama edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr. ranked as the draft's best player.

If Houston opts to select Anderson, the Cardinals' pick becomes even more valuable with C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis all available at No. 3.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported earlier this month opposing teams around the league are watching the Raiders to see if they might attempt to trade up for Richardson.

Fowler specifically cited the Seattle Seahawks at No. 5 as a potential trade partner for Las Vegas, but there's a possibility Richardson will be off the board before that pick comes up.

The Cardinals are certainly doing their best to drum up interest in the third overall pick. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on April 10 at least six teams have called Arizona about trading up.

Garoppolo's contract shouldn't preclude the Raiders from trying to find a long-term answer at quarterback. He signed a three-year, $72.8 million contract in March, but they can save $9.25 million against the cap if they move on after the 2023 season.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels has an established relationship with Garoppolo from their time with the New England Patriots, but the team needs to find a quarterback who can raise its ceiling playing in the same division as Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.