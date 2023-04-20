X

    Shohei Ohtani Trade Rumors: 'Zero Percent Chance' Angels Deal Superstar amid Buzz

    Francisco RosaApril 20, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 19: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels swings at a pitch during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on April 19, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    Contenders or not, the Los Angeles Angels are not willing to trade away superstar Shohei Ohtani this season, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

    "Zero percent chance," a person within the organization told Heyman.

    It's a stance that the Angels and owner Arte Moreno have had for several years now, especially after several teams, including the Yankees and Padres, asked about Ohtani's trade availability ahead of last season's deadline.

    Ohtani, 28, is set to become a free agent after this season and could receive over $500 million in his new deal, wherever he lands.

