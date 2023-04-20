Shohei Ohtani Trade Rumors: 'Zero Percent Chance' Angels Deal Superstar amid Buzz

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Contenders or not, the Los Angeles Angels are not willing to trade away superstar Shohei Ohtani this season, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

"Zero percent chance," a person within the organization told Heyman.

It's a stance that the Angels and owner Arte Moreno have had for several years now, especially after several teams, including the Yankees and Padres, asked about Ohtani's trade availability ahead of last season's deadline.

Ohtani, 28, is set to become a free agent after this season and could receive over $500 million in his new deal, wherever he lands.

