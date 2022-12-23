MLB Agents Project Shohei Ohtani Will Earn Over $500M on New Contract, Top Mike Trout

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The 2022 MLB offseason has seen some massive contracts doled out to multiple players, but next winter will reportedly see a bank-breaking deal.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post spoke to multiple agents who speculated that Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani will earn a contract that exceeds his teammate Mike Trout's 12-year, $426.5 million deal when he becomes a free agent in 2023. One agent even predicted that Ohtani will be given the first $500 million contract in MLB history.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.