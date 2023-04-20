White Sox's Liam Hendriks Announces He's 'Cancer Free' After Treatment for Lymphoma

David Berding/Getty Images

Chicago White Sox closer a Liam Hendriks announced via Instagram on Thursday that his non-Hodgkin lymphoma is in remission.

Among the photos in his Instagram post, Hendriks shared images of himself standing with a team of medical professionals, working out on a stationary bike and smiling in a hospital bed next to his wife, Kristi.

"It's official. I'm cancer free," the pitcher wrote.

Hendriks, 34, announced his diagnosis with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a form of cancer that generally starts in the lymph nodes, in an Instagram post in January.

"My treatment begins tomorrow, and I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back on the mound as soon as possible," Hendriks wrote January 8. "I know with the support of my wife, my family, my teammates and the Chicago White Sox organization, along with the treatment and care from my doctors, I will get through this."

In February, the White Sox launched a campaign to sell "Close Out Cancer" shirts in Hendriks' honor. Proceeds went to benefit the Lymphoma Research Foundation.

Hendriks was spotted throwing at White Sox spring training in late February, just a month-and-a-half after beginning treatment.

He began his last round of chemotherapy on April 3, according to a video shared by the White Sox. He finished chemotherapy on April 5.

"I'll see you guys on the South Side soon," Hendriks said on April 3.

Chicago placed Hendriks on the 15-day injured list instead of the 60-day IL to begin the season, a move general manager Rick Hahn told reporters was "on purpose."

Hendriks, who led the league with 38 saves in 2021, recorded another 37 in 2022 while registering a 2.81 ERA and 4-4 record in 57.2 innings.