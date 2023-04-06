White Sox's Liam Hendriks Completes Final Chemotherapy Treatment for Lymphoma

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

In January, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

On Wednesday, he rang the victory bell after he completed his final round of chemotherapy:

Hendriks thanked his family, friends and fans for their love and support in a message on his Instagram page and provided a look at the process he underwent:

"5 months ago my life changed forever. You never think you will be the one who hears 'you have cancer' but there I was… in shock and fear not knowing what comes next.

"I started treatment after SO many life altering appointments on January 9th, 2023.

"Every 28 days, I would have another round.

"Every 28 days, I got closer to the PET scan that would dictate how many more rounds there would be.

"Every 28 days, I got closer to this moment.

"These past 5 months have been both the quickest and slowest of my life. Being able to ring this victory bell has been one of the most emotional things I've ever done. I cannot thank my team of doctors and nurses enough for coming up with the best medical plan for me. No words can express the gratitude I have for them saving my life."

Wednesday's development came after Hendriks addressed White Sox fans ahead of Monday's home opener with a message.

Attention will eventually turn to when the right-hander can return to the bullpen, especially after general manager Rick Hahn told reporters his progress is why the team didn't place him on the 60-day injured list at the start of the season.

Hendriks has been excellent for the White Sox as an All-Star in each of the past two seasons, leading the league with 38 saves in 2021 and posting a 2.81 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 85 strikeouts and 37 saves in 57.2 innings last year.

Chicago is 3-3 without him to this point after Wednesday's win over the San Francisco Giants.