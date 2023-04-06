White Sox's Liam Hendriks Completes Final Chemotherapy Treatment for Lymphoma

White Sox's Liam Hendriks Completes Final Chemotherapy Treatment for LymphomaApril 6, 2023
In January, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
On Wednesday, he rang the victory bell after he completed his final round of chemotherapy:
Hendriks thanked his family, friends and fans for their love and support in a message on his Instagram page and provided a look at the process he underwent:
"5 months ago my life changed forever. You never think you will be the one who hears 'you have cancer' but there I was… in shock and fear not knowing what comes next.
"I started treatment after SO many life altering appointments on January 9th, 2023.
"Every 28 days, I would have another round.
"Every 28 days, I got closer to the PET scan that would dictate how many more rounds there would be.
"Every 28 days, I got closer to this moment.
"These past 5 months have been both the quickest and slowest of my life. Being able to ring this victory bell has been one of the most emotional things I've ever done. I cannot thank my team of doctors and nurses enough for coming up with the best medical plan for me. No words can express the gratitude I have for them saving my life."
Wednesday's development came after Hendriks addressed White Sox fans ahead of Monday's home opener with a message.
Attention will eventually turn to when the right-hander can return to the bullpen, especially after general manager Rick Hahn told reporters his progress is why the team didn't place him on the 60-day injured list at the start of the season.
Hendriks has been excellent for the White Sox as an All-Star in each of the past two seasons, leading the league with 38 saves in 2021 and posting a 2.81 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 85 strikeouts and 37 saves in 57.2 innings last year.
Chicago is 3-3 without him to this point after Wednesday's win over the San Francisco Giants.