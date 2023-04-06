X

    White Sox's Liam Hendriks Completes Final Chemotherapy Treatment for Lymphoma

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 6, 2023

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 07: Liam Hendriks #31 of the Chicago White Sox reacts after the final out to beat Seattle Mariners 9-6 at T-Mobile Park on September 07, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    In January, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

    On Wednesday, he rang the victory bell after he completed his final round of chemotherapy:

    MLB @MLB

    After five months of treatment, Liam Hendriks has finished his final round of chemo! 💚<br><br>Via: Hendriks_31 on Instagram <a href="https://t.co/qGKM1IOWzE">pic.twitter.com/qGKM1IOWzE</a>

    Hendriks thanked his family, friends and fans for their love and support in a message on his Instagram page and provided a look at the process he underwent:

    "5 months ago my life changed forever. You never think you will be the one who hears 'you have cancer' but there I was… in shock and fear not knowing what comes next.

    "I started treatment after SO many life altering appointments on January 9th, 2023.

    "Every 28 days, I would have another round.

    "Every 28 days, I got closer to the PET scan that would dictate how many more rounds there would be.

    "Every 28 days, I got closer to this moment.

    "These past 5 months have been both the quickest and slowest of my life. Being able to ring this victory bell has been one of the most emotional things I've ever done. I cannot thank my team of doctors and nurses enough for coming up with the best medical plan for me. No words can express the gratitude I have for them saving my life."

    Wednesday's development came after Hendriks addressed White Sox fans ahead of Monday's home opener with a message.

    Chicago White Sox @whitesox

    A special message from Liam Hendriks: <a href="https://t.co/kSE1bjBkZD">pic.twitter.com/kSE1bjBkZD</a>

    Attention will eventually turn to when the right-hander can return to the bullpen, especially after general manager Rick Hahn told reporters his progress is why the team didn't place him on the 60-day injured list at the start of the season.

    Hendriks has been excellent for the White Sox as an All-Star in each of the past two seasons, leading the league with 38 saves in 2021 and posting a 2.81 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 85 strikeouts and 37 saves in 57.2 innings last year.

    Chicago is 3-3 without him to this point after Wednesday's win over the San Francisco Giants.