White Sox Closer Liam Hendriks Announces Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Diagnosis

David Berding/Getty Images

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced Sunday that he will begin undergoing treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma on Monday.

"I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life," he said in his statement:

White Sox senior vice president and general manager Rick Hahn also released a statement offering the organization's support and revealing the team is "optimistic" he will pitch once again:

Hendriks has played for the Minnesota Twins, Toronto Blue Jays, Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics and White Sox during a major league career that started in 2011.

His resume includes three All-Star selections and two American League Rivera Reliever Awards.

The 33-year-old has been with the White Sox since the start of the 2021 campaign and was an All-Star in each of his two years with the team. He is scheduled for free agency in 2025, although he has a club option on his deal for 2024.

Earlier this offseason Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the White Sox planned on keeping Hendriks for the 2023 campaign even though "they indeed may be listening on trade overtures."

All of that now takes a backseat, though, as Hendriks will focus on his health in the immediate future following this diagnosis.