Klay Thompson on Warriors Contract Rumors: 'I'm Seeking a Championship'

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

After rumors of his expected contract demands surfaced, Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has made his priorities clear.

When speaking to the media a day after the Warriors fell 126-123 to the Sacramento Kings in Game 1 of the Western Conference first round, Thompson answered a question about an Adrian Wojnarowski report that said he was expecting a max contract. His response—he is focused on the present.

This laser-focused response is not necessarily unexpected for a prominent player in the midst of a playoff series, but his lack of a verbal desire to remain with Golden State could signal frustration on his end about an extension.

Thompson is currently set to hit free agency after the 2023-24 season.

Thompson made $40.6 million in 2022-23 and is set to take home $43.2 million in the 2023-24 season. The five-time All-Star has spent his entire career with Golden State and will be entering his age-34 season when his contract expires.

He previously denied reports that he was mulling retirement at the conclusion of his contract. He would qualify for another max contract, which would have the Warriors in some salary-cap issues moving forward.

"But this is an inflection point for the Golden State organization, with Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and then Draymond Green, who could opt into his deal at $27 million," Wojnarowski said. "The Warriors could be facing a payroll and luxury tax over $500 million."

Thompson averaged 21.9 points and 4.1 rebounds in 69 games in 2022-23. He also became the third player in NBA history to knock down 300 three-pointers in a single season.