Warriors Rumors: Klay Thompson Has 'Expectation' of New Max Contract in Offseason

Klay Thompson continues to be an important piece of the Golden State Warriors as they attempt to defend their 2022 NBA title. But is the 33-year-old worth a maximum contract extension this summer?

After an impressive second-half of the 2022-23 campaign, Thompson has an "expectation" that he will be "rewarded" with a maximum extension this offseason, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday on NBA Countdown prior to tip-off of Game 1 between the Warriors and Sacramento Kings.

"Thompson, I'm told, has an expectation that he would be rewarded with a new, max-level contract extension this offseason," Wojnarowski said. "... This is an inflection point now for the Golden State organization with Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and then Draymond Green, who could opt into his deal at $27 million. The Warriors could be facing a payroll and luxury tax over $500 million. It remains to be seen whether Joe Lacob is going to pay that."

Thompson has one year remaining on the five-year, $189 million max deal he signed with the Warriors in 2019. He'll earn $43 million next season.

The four-time NBA champion got off to a slow start this season—by his standards—averaging 18.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 39.9 percent from the floor and 37.8 percent from deep in his first 26 games.

That led to speculation about whether or not he would retire after his contract is up in 2024, but he shot down those rumors and reiterated that he intends to continue playing beyond his current deal.

While there were concerns about how Thompson would hold up after he missed the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons due to knee and Achilles injuries, respectively, he silenced any doubts about what he can contribute to this Golden State team.

Thompson went on to put together a historic turnaround. From Dec. 25 through the end of the regular season, he averaged 24.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 43 games while shooting 45.5 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from deep.

The five-time All-Star also became just the third player in NBA history to total 300 three-pointers in a single season, joining Curry and Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden, who accomplished the feat while he was a member of the Houston Rockets in 2018-19.

Thompson's desire for a lucrative contract extension only adds to the significant budget dilemma the Warriors will face this summer.

In October, Andrew Wiggins agreed to a four-year, $109 million extension with the Dubs, and Jordan Poole agreed to a four-year $123 million deal worth up to $140 million with incentives. Both contracts will kick in next season.

Additionally, Draymond Green can choose to opt out of his $27.6 million player option this summer in hopes of signing a new, long-term extension. Donte DiVincenzo also has a player option for 2023-24 worth $4.7 million.

Thompson hopes to retire a Warrior, according to Wojnarowski, and it's going to be interesting to see how the franchise manages its assets this summer in a potential attempt to make that happen.