Warriors' Klay Thompson Has 'No Intention' of Retiring in 2024 Despite Speculation

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Klay Thompson's current contract expires after the 2023-24 season, but he has every intention of signing another one and continuing his NBA career.

"There's a report out there—I have no intention of retiring in 2024," he told reporters Thursday. "If you write some dumb s--t like that, be held accountable. That's crazy. Just because I didn't play five-on-five doesn't mean I'm gonna retire. That is absurd."

Thompson appeared to be referencing comments San Francisco Chronicle sportswriter Connor Letourneau made during a guest segment on KNBR radio.

"The reality is that Klay does have two more years on his deal," Letourneau said. "I personally would not be shocked if Klay just retired from basketball at the end of that contract. I don't think it's going to be between this season and next season. If he does retire in the near future it would be after his contract ends. He's had no interest or desire to talk about extensions, even though he is extension eligible right now."

