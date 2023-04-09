X

    Klay Thompson Joins Curry, Harden as Only NBA Players with 300 3-Pointers in a Season

    Jack MurrayApril 9, 2023

    PORTLAND, OREGON - APRIL 09: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors high fives fans before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on April 09, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    Midway through the first quarter of the Warriors' final regular-season game, a Klay Thompson three-pointer ascended the star into an elite group.

    NBA @NBA

    HISTORY.<br><br>Klay Thompson is only the third player in NBA history to hit 300 threes in a season 🙌<br><br>📺: Live on the NBA App <a href="https://t.co/OeyJQRHNrQ">pic.twitter.com/OeyJQRHNrQ</a>

    Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

    Warriors star Klay Thompson is the third player in NBA history to reach 300 made three-pointers in a single season, joining teammate Stephen Curry and James Harden.

    He joined the company of James Harden and Warrior teammate Steph Curry as the only players in league history to knock down 300 three-pointers in a single season. Curry has achieved this mark four times in his career and Harden reached the milestone during the 2018-19 season.

    Klay reached this mark in 69 games, which ties him with Curry's 2018-19 mark for the second-fewest games played to obtain the milestones. Curry's most recent season with 300 three-pointers, 2021-22, saw him earn it in just 63 games.

    Thompson, who is averaging 21.9 points and is shooting 41.0 percent on three-pointers in 2022-23, contributed 17 points in the Warriors' 55-point showing in the first quarter, which was an NBA record.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Warriors dropped an NBA RECORD 55 PTS in the first quarter 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/5ryaUwjHmt">pic.twitter.com/5ryaUwjHmt</a>

    Golden State currently sits in the Western Conference's sixth seed and would avoid the play-in tournament with a victory over Portland or a Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans loss. A victory and a Los Angeles Clippers loss would move the Warriors into the fifth seed.

