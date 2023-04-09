Klay Thompson Joins Curry, Harden as Only NBA Players with 300 3-Pointers in a Season

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Midway through the first quarter of the Warriors' final regular-season game, a Klay Thompson three-pointer ascended the star into an elite group.

He joined the company of James Harden and Warrior teammate Steph Curry as the only players in league history to knock down 300 three-pointers in a single season. Curry has achieved this mark four times in his career and Harden reached the milestone during the 2018-19 season.

Klay reached this mark in 69 games, which ties him with Curry's 2018-19 mark for the second-fewest games played to obtain the milestones. Curry's most recent season with 300 three-pointers, 2021-22, saw him earn it in just 63 games.

Thompson, who is averaging 21.9 points and is shooting 41.0 percent on three-pointers in 2022-23, contributed 17 points in the Warriors' 55-point showing in the first quarter, which was an NBA record.

Golden State currently sits in the Western Conference's sixth seed and would avoid the play-in tournament with a victory over Portland or a Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans loss. A victory and a Los Angeles Clippers loss would move the Warriors into the fifth seed.