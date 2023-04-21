Ideal Pick for Every Team in 1st Round of 2023 NFL Draft

0 of 27

AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

For the 27 teams who are scheduled to pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft there's a perfect version of the board that allows them to select their dream prospect.

Of course, teams only have so much control when it comes to the draft. Every team is trying to get better and there's a reason it can be costly to move up the board.

Here, we'll take a look at the ideal pick for each team in the first round. To keep things realistic we'll limit a prospect to no more than two teams. Also, teams that have multiple first-round picks will have multiple players in their respective sections.

There's some subjectivity here but picks are based on mock drafts and trends to determine whether it's in the realm of possibility that a team could draft a player.

For instance, the Chiefs would love to add Will Anderson Jr. to their defense, but there's no scenario in which he falls all the way to pick No. 31.

With those ground rules in mind, here's a look at the ideal pick for each team based on need, value and talent.