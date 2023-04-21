Ideal Pick for Every Team in 1st Round of 2023 NFL Draft

Ideal Pick for Every Team in 1st Round of 2023 NFL DraftApril 21, 2023
For the 27 teams who are scheduled to pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft there's a perfect version of the board that allows them to select their dream prospect.
Of course, teams only have so much control when it comes to the draft. Every team is trying to get better and there's a reason it can be costly to move up the board.
Here, we'll take a look at the ideal pick for each team in the first round. To keep things realistic we'll limit a prospect to no more than two teams. Also, teams that have multiple first-round picks will have multiple players in their respective sections.
There's some subjectivity here but picks are based on mock drafts and trends to determine whether it's in the realm of possibility that a team could draft a player.
For instance, the Chiefs would love to add Will Anderson Jr. to their defense, but there's no scenario in which he falls all the way to pick No. 31.
With those ground rules in mind, here's a look at the ideal pick for each team based on need, value and talent.
Arizona Cardinals: Edge Will Anderson, Alabama
The Arizona Cardinals are essentially a blank slate as Jonathan Gannon takes the reins as head coach, especially on defense.
Despite spending first-round picks on Zaven Collins and Isaiah Simmons the last two times they had first-round picks, they don't have a superstar defender to build around right now.
That would change if they come away from this draft with Will Anderson Jr.
Anderson has been one of the most productive game-wrecking defensive talents in college football over the last two seasons. By PFF's numbers, he had 29 sacks and 98 hurries.
His blend of burst, bend and motor is sure to translate to the NFL. He's a versatile edge prospect who can immediately play the same role that Haason Reddick played in Gannon's defense last season.
The Cardinals might be tempted to trade out of the No. 3 pick if the board falls the right way, but losing out on Anderson is a serious cost that should be considered.
Atlanta Falcons: DL Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
Pass-rush has been a chronic problem for the Falcons. You have to go back to 2017 to find the last time they finished higher than 22nd in the league in sacks.
The last two years have been especially bad. They have combined for 39 sacks. Nick Bosa has 34 himself in the same time span.
The Falcons need to land a premier pass-rusher in this draft class and Tyree Wilson is one of the best pass-rush prospects in the draft. The 6'6", 271-pounder was voted as the "most versatile" defensive lineman by B/R's Scouting Department.
New defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen has an extensive history working with defensive linemen, including Cam Jordan in his time with the Saints.
Wilson would give him a nice mentee to work with and transform the Falcons defense. The Texas Tech end is projected to have the second-highest sack total in his first three years in the league based on Seth Walder of ESPN's model.
That would be a huge win for Atlanta.
Baltimore Ravens: CB Deonte Banks, Maryland
Sometimes a player just matches a franchise perfectly. Deonte Banks is one of those players. His personality, play style and skills are tailor-made to make an impact with the Baltimore Ravens.
The in-state prospect fits a need. The Ravens have yet to re-sign Marcus Peters and they will ideally be finding a running mate for Marlon Humphrey in the draft.
Banks is suited to do that. In fact, Jordan Reid of ESPN made a direct comparison to Humphrey noting his, "size, great feet, aggression and junkyard dog in press-man and run support."
The 6'0", 197-pound corner displayed elite athleticism in the pre-draft process. He's a fluid mover who clocked a 4.35 40-yard dash to go with a 42" vertical.
Humphrey is the alpha cornerback on the defense, but the Ravens could use a second corner with top-corner traits. The best way to do that is through the draft, and Banks is the ideal prospect with the 22nd pick.
Buffalo Bills: WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
The Bills inability to advance in the playoffs this season was directly tied with an offense that managed just 10 points against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo had a good gameplan to take away Stefon Diggs. He was limited to just four catches and 35 yards on 10 targets. The Bills Plan B options simply didn't do enough to pick up for Diggs' lack of production.
Gabe Davis—who has had three years to take the No. 2 receiver job—had just two catches for 34 yards.
What the Bills need is another dynamic receiver who can get separation and create easy throws for Josh Allen.
Zay Flowers is that receiver.
The 5'9", 182-pound weapon can play both inside and out. He has the deep speed to burn safeties and create big plays but can also use his YAC skills to take a simple screen pass to the house.
That kind of versatility would have been useful against the Bengals last postseason. The Bills have to continue to stock up in the arms race against the likes of Kansas City and Cincinnati if they want to break through.
Carolina Panthers: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
This is a good reminder that these are not predictions, but rather ideal prospects for each team. The latest Bleacher Report mock draft predicts the Carolina Panthers will take Alabama's Bryce Young with the first pick.
The ideal pick is C.J. Stroud, though.
There's a lot to like about Young. He's a great pre-snap and post-snap processor. He can win from the pocket and also make plays outside of structure.
But his 5'10" 204-pound frame is an outlier. There just isn't a great track record of diminutive quarterbacks finding success in the NFL.
It's not enough to push Young out of the Top 5, but it is enough to rank C.J. Stroud ahead of him. The B/R scouting department ranks the 6'3", 214-pound passer as their top quarterback in this year's class.
Stroud demonstrated a strong arm and lethal efficiency at Ohio State. He rarely makes the wrong read, does not put the ball in harm's way and delivers an accurate ball that maximizes yards after the catch.
In short, he has everything you'd like to see in a prospect. There's not a ton of film on him making plays under pressure or outside the pocket, but he did it on the biggest stage in the Peach Bowl with 23-of-34 passing for 348 yards and four touchdowns against the Bulldogs' stacked defense.
He has nearly as much upside as Young without any of the size risk.
Chicago Bears: DL Jalen Carter, Georgia
Before the Chicago Bears traded back from the No. 1 selection Jalen Carter was a popular mock selection with the top pick.
The Bears traded all the way back to No. 9 and still have a chance to come away with the supremely talented defensive tackle. Carter is the No. 2 player on B/R's big board for a reason. He's a disruptive interior defender with rare burst and strength for his size.
The pre-draft process has been rough for Carter, though. He's pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing connected to a January crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.
He also had reported struggles at his pro day in which he weighed in nine pounds heavier than he did at the combine.
Those all create concerns and questions that could see teams pass on drafting him. However, the Bears are in a position to take some risk given the treasure trove of draft picks they now have and the fact that they are still in the infancy of their rebuild.
If all goes well and Carter is committed to football, he would be the foundational piece for the Bears' defensive front.
Cincinnati Bengals: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
If Michael Mayer falls all the way to No. 28, the Cincinnati Bengals should be elated. Mayer is the No. 5 overall prospect on the Bleacher Report big board, but his stock seems to be slipping across industry mock drafts.
The Bengals let Hayden Hurst walk in free agency after he caught 52 passes for 414 yards and two touchdowns. With Joe Burrow leading the passing offense flanked by Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the Bengals are a perfect landing spot for a tight end.
The right prospect dropped into that offense could become an elite No. 3 option in the offense. With Tyler Boyd and Higgins in the final year of their respective contracts, the Bengals have to continue to invest in pass catchers for Burrow.
Mayer is the rare pro-ready tight end prospect. He has the prototypical size at 6'4½", 265 pounds to contribute as a blocker right away while becoming an elite receiving tight end in the Bengals offense.
While Chase and Higgins are downfield threats, Mayer would fit right in as a physical receiver who could make a living in the short to intermediate areas securing catches and gaining extra yards with his powerful running style.
Mayer joining this offense would be bad news for the rest of the AFC.
Dallas Cowboys: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
Where Bijan Robinson goes in the draft is going to be a topic of hot debate, even after his name is announced as a likely first-round draft pick. So it goes for running backs who have a first-round grade in the modern NFL.
But the Dallas Cowboys landing Robinson with the 26th pick is the perfect intersection of value, need and fit.
Robinson is the elite option in a good draft class of running backs. There are four backs in the top 50 of Bleacher Report's big board and seven in the top 100. But Robinson is easily the highest ranked at No. 4 overall.
At 5'11", 215 pounds he has the thickness and size to stand up to the rigors of playing the position in the league. With a 4.46 40-yard dash and plenty of explosiveness, he has the speed and athleticism to be a home run threat.
Robinson does everything you want a modern running back to do. His only notable injuries in college were upper body (shoulder injury against Alabama in 2022 and a neck strain and elbow injury in 2021).
Essentially, Robinson is reminiscent of Ezekiel Elliott coming out of college. This time, the Cowboys won't be spending a top five pick on him and won't have to worry about paying him a ton of money for at least four years.
Detroit Lions: DL Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech and QB Will Levis, Kentucky
The Detroit Lions have an opportunity to make the 2023 draft a franchise-altering one with the sixth and 18th picks in the first round.
Aidan Hutchinson looked the part of a foundational pass rusher last season. He led the Lions with 9.5 sacks as a rookie but didn't have a ton of help. James Houston had eight sacks but was injured for all but seven games. The Okwara brothers combined for four sacks.
Taking Tyree Wilson at No. 6 would give them another blue-chip defensive end. The 6'6", 271-pound has the strength to be an asset against the run with the bend and athleticism to be a good pass-rusher.
Quarterback is not such a dire need that the Lions should be looking to trade up for one, but if Kentucky's Will Levis falls all the way to their second pick at No. 18 they would do well to put an end to his slide. In B/R's latest mock draft, Levis surprisingly falls all the way to No. 19 and goes to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Jared Goff's best days came in his early years with Sean McVay. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has tapped back into that potential and Goff returned to something close to his 2017-18 form.
Levis' best year at Kentucky came with now-former Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen coordinating the Wildcats' offense in 2021. Johnson could be the guy to pull that out of him again and the Lions would officially have a transition plan away from Goff.
Green Bay Packers: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
The Packers don't typically take offensive players in the first round. Jordan Love is the only exception to that rule over the last decade.
But with Aaron Rodgers likely headed to New York at some point this offseason that needs to change.
It's one thing to avoid investing in elite offensive prospects when you have a quarterback like Rodgers who can just make things work. When it's an unproven player like Jordan Love behind center, it's negligence to not give him some high-upside weapons.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a perfect fit with the Packers' existing personnel with the upside to become the top receiver in the offense.
The 6'1", 196-pound Ohio State Buckeye might not have the prototypical skill set of an outside receiver, but his work in the slot means he doesn't have much overlap with Christian Watson or Romeo Doubs, both figure to be a significant part of the plan moving forward.
Concerns over Smith-Njigba's ability to play outside of the slot seem to be overcomplicating what should be an easy decision. This is the same player who led Ohio State in receiving (95 receptions, 1,606 yards) in 2021 on a team with Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave.
Smith-Njigba's ability to get open and make something happen once he has the ball in his hands is better than anyone else in the draft class. He would make Jordan Love's job much easier.
Houston Texans: QB Bryce Young, Alabama and WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
In a perfect world for the Texans, the Carolina Panthers will take C.J. Stroud with the No. 1 pick.
Both Young and Stroud have a lot of promise on prospects, but for the Texans, Young is a much less complicated addition.
It may or may not matter, but Stroud shares an agent with former quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Cleveland Browns passer and his former franchise did not have a smooth breakup.
Even before the first of 25 lawsuits accusing Watson of sexual assault was filed, with him eventually settling 23 of them by August 2022, he requested a trade from the Texans on Jan. 28, 2021.
In a perfect world, that would have nothing to do with where Stroud winds up, but relationships matter.
Matt Miller of ESPN reported that Houston, "has eyes for Bryce Young (Alabama) but isn't sold on the other potential Round 1 quarterbacks."
It isn't a leap to connect the dots and say the Texans might not be enamored with the idea of drafting Stroud at No. 2. The Panthers opting to either draft Stroud or trade down with the Texans would allow them to avoid the mess of taking a guy that everyone might not believe in and still get a young, dynamic quarterback prospect.
With their second pick at No. 12, the Texans should be looking to add a receiver to pair with their new quarterback. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a quarterback-friendly selection with his ability to get open in the slot for easy completions.
Indianapolis Colts: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
New Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen played a large role in molding the Philadelphia Eagles offense around Jalen Hurts in his breakout 2022 season.
Steichen's offense accentuated Hurts' strengths as one of the most athletically gifted quarterbacks in the league while getting enough out of him as a passer that the Eagles felt good enough to hand him a five-year, $255 million contract extension.
His work with Hurts qualifies him to be a top candidate to guide Anthony Richardson into becoming a legitimate star in the league.
Prospects don't get more athletic than the 6'4", 244-pound Richardson. He's built like a linebacker and runs like a running back. His relative athletic score is the highest of any quarterback since 1987, per Kent Lee Platte of Pro Football Network.
There are things for Richardson to work on as a passer, but he isn't a total project. Derrik Klassen's comparison for him in his Bleacher Report scouting report is Cam Newton, and that is an apt description.
Newton never did quite cut down on his interactions and become a masterful passer, but he put together an MVP season in 2015 and got the Panthers to a Super Bowl.
That's the kind of ceiling the Colts should be looking for in this draft. With a good understanding of how to maximize Richardson's talents, Steichen and the Colts are a perfect match for Richardson.
Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee
The Jacksonville Jaguars have put on a clinic on how to support a young quarterback over the last year.
Making the switch from Urban Meyer to Doug Pederson at head coach worked wonders for Trevor Lawrence. So did adding Christian Kirk and Evan Engram with Calvin Ridley set to make his Jacksonville debut this offseason.
The only move they've really made that doesn't benefit Trevor Lawrence is letting Jawaan Taylor leave in free agency, but that's one that can be rectified with the selection of Darnell Wright with their pick at No. 24.
The Tennessee lineman is a natural fit because of his experience and success at right tackle. With Cam Robinson already established on the left, Wright can man the same spot he did most recently in Knoxville where he gave up no sacks and just two quarterback hits, per PFF.
It doesn't hurt that Wright played on the left side in 2021. That just gives future flexibility as the Jaguars continue to do the best they can to surround Lawrence with everything he needs to be successful.
Kansas City Chiefs: DL Mazi Smith, Michigan
The Chiefs have built a defense capable of winning a Super Bowl when paired with their high-powered offense by hitting on several draft picks. Chris Jones is the star, but it's a defense built with several players on rookie contracts surrounding him.
Kansas City can continue that trend with the selection of Mazi Smith at the end of the first round. Khalen Saunders is an under-the-radar loss for the Chiefs that could be overlooked, but he played an important role as a nose tackle with some pass-rushing ability.
Derrick Nnadi is still on the roster but he hasn't played more than 50 percent of the snaps since 2019.
Smith was No. 1 on Bruce Feldman's list of exceptional athletes. At 6'3", 323 pounds, he has a combination of size, speed and strength that is uncommon, even among NFL players.
That athleticism didn't lead to great production at Michigan. He only registered half a sack at Michigan but working with Chris Jones and the Chiefs coaching staff could unlock the potential that comes with his vast athleticism.
Right tackle could also be a consideration, but Matt Miller of ESPN reported the Chiefs seem to like Lucas Niang there so it might not be a priority in the first round.
Las Vegas Raiders: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
There's debate about which cornerback should be picked first in this draft. Devon Witherspoon, Christian Gonzalez and Joey Porter Jr. are all candidates and received comparable grades from the B/R Scouting Department.
What isn't debatable is that the Las Vegas Raiders could use a No. 1 cornerback and are in a good position to get one.
The secondary was the 6-11 Raiders' biggest issue last season, as the defense surrendered the highest passer rating to opposing quarterbacks (98.8).
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder with the top corners in this class, but Gonzalez gets the edge here because he's more versatile than Porter, a press specialist, and bigger (6'1", 197 lbs) and younger (20 years old) than Witherspoon (5'11½", 181 lbs).
Gonzalez was productive in his one season with Oregon. After transferring from Colorado, he had four interceptions and seven passes defended while racking up 50 tackles.
His physicality and athleticism would give the Raiders a star to build around in a secondary that needs one.
Los Angeles Chargers: WR Jordan Addison, USC
Jordan Addison won the 2021 Biletnikoff Award and led two Power Five programs in receiving in his collegiate career. Yet teams will allow his mediocre predraft testing numbers to knock him down their boards.
That's good news for the Los Angeles Chargers.
Addison had 60 receptions for 666 yards and four touchdowns at Pitt as an 18-year-old freshman. He followed that with a 100-catch, 1,593-yard, 17-touchdown campaign before transferring to USC and recording 875 yards and eight touchdowns on 59 receptions.
So, there's plenty of film and evidence to look past the 5.92 relative athletic score he earned based on his workout numbers and 5'11", 173-pound frame.
Addison wins by being an electric route-runner who knows how to get open. He's also great at tracking the ball in the air and making adjustments, securing catches even when the throws are not ideal.
B/R scout Derrik Klassen closed his scouting report with this line: "Addison would be the perfect explosive playmaker type to complement a more stable, ball-winning receiver on the outside."
With the 6'4", 218-pound Mike Williams on the outside, the Chargers can opt for a small, slippery receiver such as Addison.
He would be an immediate upgrade over Joshua Palmer—and has the upside to replace Keenan Allen as a high-end No. 2.
Minnesota Vikings: CB Deonte Banks
The Minnesota Vikings made it clear in last year's draft that they place a lot of value in the secondary. Their first two selections were safety Lewis Cine and cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., and they doubled up at corner by selecting Akayleb Evans in the fourth round.
Injuries, however, prevented them from seeing if those were good picks. Cine and Booth combined to play just nine games, suffering season-ending injuries.
Booth missed four games early in the season before having surgery in late November. Cine broke his leg in his third game.
It leaves the unit in flux as the Vikings head into this draft. Minnesota could consider a receiver, but there's a better chance it can find a No. 2 option in the third round than a corner, so Deonte Banks is the choice.
The 6'0", 197-pounder ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash and recorded a 42-inch vertical at the combine. He has all the physical tools and traits of a shutdown cornerback and drew a comparison to Byron Murphy Jr. from B/R scout Cory Giddings.
The Vikings signed the former Cardinal this offseason, so Banks likely also fits the profile they seek.
New England Patriots: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
Mac Jones and the New England Patriots offense have to find a way to take a step forward in 2023.
Jones went 10-7 as a rookie starter with a respectable 56.9 QBR, but he regressed in 2022. The Pats were 6-8 in the games he started, and he ranked 28th with a QBR of 36.1.
Some of that is on Jones. Some of it is on the offensive staff. Some of the blame can be placed on a lack of weapons, though. Jakobi Meyers is a good slot receiver, but the next two team leaders in targets were running back Rhamondre Stevenson and tight end Hunter Henry.
The Patriots let Meyers go in free agency and signed JuJu Smith-Schuster. The USC product may be a small upgrade, but he and Meyers are comparable and primarily play in the slot.
What the Patriots need is an X receiver who can be an imposing downfield target.
Quentin Johnston best fits that description in this class. B/R scout Derrik Klassen sees DeAndre Hopkins in his game, and that's exactly the kind of receiver Jones needs.
Johnston would address one of New England's biggest needs, making him an ideal target at No. 14.
New Orleans Saints: DL Bryan Bresee, Clemson
Bryan Bresee is one of the biggest enigmas of the draft. It wouldn't be shocking to see him be picked in the top 10 and become an All-Pro. He's also a prime candidate to be chosen lower than expected, so he could be there when the New Orleans Saints pick at No. 29.
Bresee was a 5-star recruit in high school and the top player in his class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. The day he would be a first-round pick has been on a lot of people's radar for a while.
The fact that he didn't dominate in college was a surprise. Bresee struggled to stay healthy, missing nine games in 2021 with a torn ACL and three in 2022 with a kidney infection and an illness.
He finished with nine sacks, 15 tackles for loss and 51 tackles in 25 games at Clemson.
But the traits are there for him to be a superstar. At 6'5½", 298 pounds, he has a rare frame for an interior defender and the athleticism to blossom.
After Shy Tuttle and David Onyemata left via free agency, the Saints are going to have a new look on the interior of their defense. Bresee would offer a lot more excitement than the group does now.
New York Giants: S Brian Branch, Alabama
There's an argument to be made that the ideal pick for the New York Giants is a receiver who can help elevate Daniel Jones after his massive contract extension.
The problem is that with the No. 25 pick, Zay Flowers and Jordan Addison are the best receivers likely to be available. Both are the small, shifty and speedy type New York already has on the roster.
Yet it'd probably be too early to consider Rashee Rice and Cedric Tillman. They are the kind of bigger, more physical receiver the team doesn't have right now but don't necessarily warrant a late first-round pick.
Instead, the ideal situation for the Giants is that an elite defender drops in their lap. Alabama's Brian Branch, a do-it-all defensive back, could live in the slot, where he played most of his snaps in college, per PFF, or play in any safety alignment.
Branch is one of those players who has everything you'd like to see on film but could fall during the draft because he plays a devalued position and had marginal athletic testing numbers in the predraft process.
The Giants have not re-signed Landon Collins or Tony Jefferson and let Julian Love walk, while they signing the 30-year-old Bobby McCain. Branch's versatility would make him an immediate asset as a safety, nickel corner or both.
New York Jets: OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
The New York Jets have a lot of questions along the offensive line.
Peter Skoronski can provide answers to many of them.
According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, "all signs" are that Mekhi Becton will return for training camp. He has missed all but one game over the last two seasons with knee injuries. Cimini reported he has lost more than 40 pounds and could return to left tackle.
Alijah Vera-Tucker has been a versatile asset on the line but suffered a triceps injury that ended his season early in 2022. Laken Tomlinson was a disappointment in his first season with New York. He posted a 75.9 grade in his final year with the San Francisco 49ers but graded out at 56.8 by PFF in 2022.
Max Mitchell was pushed into the lineup at right tackle last season, but he landed on the non-football injury list because of a hereditary blood clotting condition.
So, the Jets could be looking for a starter at left tackle, right tackle or either guard spot.
Skoronski is the rare prospect who could play any of those spots.
The 6'4", 313-pounder doesn't have the ideal length for a tackle, but he held up just fine there in college. A move inside could yield an All-Pro career.
In short, he's the kind of talented player who would give the Jets a huge boost regardless of his position.
Philadelphia Eagles: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia, and TE Darnell Washington, Georgia
Darnell Washington Scouting Report
Thanks to a prudent trade by general manager Howie Roseman, the Philadelphia Eagles have the rare opportunity to make a top-10 pick coming off a Super Bowl appearance.
They might be even more fortunate if Jalen Carter drops all the way to their selection. Carter is arguably the most talented player in the class, but he could slide on draft day.
Carter pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges related to a January car crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. He also weighed nine pounds more at Georgia's pro day than he did at the combined and did not complete his drills.
The Eagles could be the best team to pick Carter. They have a lot of veterans along the defensive line who can aid him in his transition to the pros, and Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham have been with Philadelphia for over a decade.
After free-agency departure Javon Hargrave played a huge role last season, Carter would slide right in as a disruptor on the interior.
The Eagles could go back to the Georgia well with the 30th pick. Philly was No. 1 in EPA per play last year when in 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends), per Sports Info Solutions.
Darnell Washington is the best blocking tight end in the class and a massive (6'7", 264 lbs) target with untapped receiving potential. Now that the offense has broken out with quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Eagles need to find ways to continue to evolve.
Pairing Washington with Dallas Goedert and relying more on 12 personnel would be a way to do that.
Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
The Pittsburgh Steelers have tried to fill their need at both offensive tackle spots with late-round picks. In 2022, left tackle Dan Moore Jr. gave up seven sacks for the second consecutive season, per PFF.
The 2021 fourth-round pick provides limited upside at a crucial position as the Steelers try to maximize Kenny Pickett during his rookie contract. The No. 17 pick offers a great opportunity for them to take a major step toward that by adding a top tackle prospect.
There are a few players who fit the bill. Paris Johnson Jr., Broderick Jones and Darnell Wright earned similar grades from the B/R Scouting Department. Jones is the best candidate for Pittsburgh because he's more likely to remain on the board than Johnson and is a better fit for what it needs than Wright.
Jones is a 6'5", 311-pound athlete who didn't give up a single sack in 470 pass-blocking snaps at Georgia last season, per PFF.
"Jones is a fluid athlete with excellent natural power and a rugged, tone-setting demeanor in the run and pass game," Brandon Thorn wrote in his B/R scouting report.
That attitude is exactly what the Steelers need to protect Pickett and help revive a running game that ranked 25th in yards per carry last year.
Seattle Seahawks: DL Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech, and WR Jordan Addison, USC
Jordan Addison Scouting Report
The Seattle Seahawks have a premium pick at No. 5, and it's best to spend those kind of selections on premium positions. The team already has intriguing young pass-rushers but none who brings the same combination of size, power and versatility as Tyree Wilson.
The Texas Tech product is 6'6", 271 pounds and shows off the power that makes him an ideal defensive end with his ability to bump inside on pass-rushing downs.
That's a perfect fit with the Seattle roster. Darrell Taylor, Uchenna Nwosu and Boye Mafe have shown promise, and Wilson would be the perfect pass-rusher to bring the unit together.
The Seahawks are slated to be on the clock again at No. 20, and it would make sense to look at wide receiver. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett have been so good that it hasn't been a position of need for a while, but Lockett is 30 years old and has an out in his contract after the season.
There are concerns about Jordan Addison's size (5'11", 173 lbs), but the 5'10", 182-pound Lockett has succeeded for eight seasons as a field stretcher.
Addison doesn't play the same game. He's more of a slot receiver who creates yards after the catch, but he would complement Metcalf and Lockett before settling into the No. 2 role across from Metcalf.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia
Nolan Smith was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' pick in the latest Bleacher Report mock draft, and it makes a lot of sense.
Smith is an incredible athlete. He ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at 6'2", 238 pounds, and his play strength on film is that he's excellent against the run. He's incredibly light for an edge-defender, however.
The Georgia product is a unique prospect, so it's going to take a creative coach to maximize his athleticism. Todd Bowles is one of those coaches.
Bowles is known for his aggressiveness and willingness to blitz. Smith's movement skills and athleticism coupled with his size make him an ideal blitzer who could be placed in multiple roles.
Shaquil Barrett is 30 years old and a prime candidate to be traded since the Bucs are rebuilding after the Tom Brady era.
Smith would form a dynamic duo with Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and help Tampa Bay turn the page with an elite defense that has aging veterans who could be on the way out.
Tennessee Titans: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
It's tempting to go with a quarterback. The Tennessee Titans seem to have gone as far as they can with Ryan Tannehill, and their rumored interest in trading up feels like it has merit.
But patience could be a virtue. Moving up high enough to pick one of the top signal-callers in this class could be costly, and the Titans have a lot of things to fix before they can set up a rookie quarterback to succeed.
One of those things is the offensive line. The team cut Taylor Lewan, opening up the left tackle spot. It signed Andre Dillard in free agency, but he made only nine starts in three seasons as a 2019 first-round pick for the Eagles. He missed the 2020 season with a biceps injury and lost his starting job to Jordan Mailata.
On the other side, Nicholas Petit-Frere ranked 74th of the 81 tackles graded by PFF.
Paris Johnson Jr. played right guard at Ohio State in 2021 and switched to left tackle in 2022. He posted elite film in both roles, signaling his ability to play either position on either side.
After the Titans recorded a league-worst 27.5 pressure percentage, it's crucial they add such skill and versatility.
Landing Johnson—the top tackle on the B/R big board—would be a great step toward rebuilding the line.
Washington Commanders: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
The Washington Commanders are loaded with stars on the defensive front. Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen form a devastating combination up front.
Washington could take a step toward fielding an elite defense with an upgrade at cornerback. Kendall Fuller is a solid starter, but Cameron Dantzler Sr. was claimed off waivers to be a potential starter across from him.
Dantzler might step up, but he has just one year left on his contract. That's not enough to keep the Commanders from drafting someone with the potential to be a lockdown corner.
Joey Porter Jr. is a tone-setting defender with the size (6'2½", 193 pounds) and physicality to frustrate receivers with his press coverage. He is the son of 13-year veteran Joey Porter, who was a four-time Pro Bowler and named to the NFL's All-2000s Team.
The Penn State product can be handsy and could draw flags early in his career, but he is the edge the Commanders need in the secondary to match their promising pass rush.