2023 NFL Mock Draft: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Latest Predictions with 2 Weeks Left

0 of 31

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

With two weeks to go before the 2023 NFL draft in Kansas City, Missouri, rumors and misdirection are everywhere as teams try to hide their intentions.

Right now, the most important aspect of getting ready for the event is wading through lying season in an attempt to decipher what's true.

This is extremely difficult. But bread crumbs are always out there to lead a person down the correct path. With each passing day, the picture will get clearer.



For now, Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department of Brandon Thorn, Brent Sobleski, Cory Giddings, Derrik Klassen and Matt Holder is taking in everything to assess the situation and project the leanings of each franchise.

The differences start at the very top of this mock draft with the direction of the Carolina Panthers and a team in need of a quarterback trading with the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 3 pick.