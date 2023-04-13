2023 NFL Mock Draft: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Latest Predictions with 2 Weeks Left

2023 NFL Mock Draft: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Latest Predictions with 2 Weeks LeftApril 13, 2023
With two weeks to go before the 2023 NFL draft in Kansas City, Missouri, rumors and misdirection are everywhere as teams try to hide their intentions.
Right now, the most important aspect of getting ready for the event is wading through lying season in an attempt to decipher what's true.
This is extremely difficult. But bread crumbs are always out there to lead a person down the correct path. With each passing day, the picture will get clearer.
For now, Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department of Brandon Thorn, Brent Sobleski, Cory Giddings, Derrik Klassen and Matt Holder is taking in everything to assess the situation and project the leanings of each franchise.
The differences start at the very top of this mock draft with the direction of the Carolina Panthers and a team in need of a quarterback trading with the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 3 pick.
1. Carolina Panthers (from CHI): QB Bryce Young, Alabama
When the Carolina Panthers traded up with the Chicago Bears, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud became the favorite to hear his named called first. But the winds have changed, and Alabama's Bryce Young is now the favorite.
Really, the only thing holding back Young is he's an outlier from a size perspective. Even at 5'10" and 204 pounds, his feel for the position is second to none. Carolina features former NFL quarterbacks as its head coach and quarterbacks coach, so Young's play has to speak to them.
Also, the Panthers have long needed a quarterback. Young is the final piece of the puzzle.
"Carolina's selecting Young signifies the Panthers think they can win right now," Klassen said. "While the other three top quarterback prospects provide more long-term potential, Young's poise and playmaking sense give him the tools to make a difference right away, though Stroud would be able to play well right away, too.
"Young is a good, if sometimes erratic, processor and an exceptionally accurate passer, which should translate well to Frank Reich's offense. He'll need to learn to play on time better in order to maximize his potential in the system, but he has what it takes to produce right away."
2. Houston Texans: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
Interestingly, the selection of Bryce Young with the first pick makes the No. 2 pick a more volatile spot than has been perceived. If the Houston Texans are enamored with Young but not C.J. Stroud, the entire first round could be turned upside down.
The possibility of a team led by DeMeco Ryans selecting a dominant defensive prospect who happens to be from Alabama shouldn't be discounted. Will Anderson Jr. is in play.
But the logical approach is for Houston to address quarterback with Stroud and then add another important piece with the 12th selection.
"Stroud is the class' best quarterback prospect," Klassen said. "The two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year is efficient from the pocket, showing good anticipation, arm strength and accuracy to test every window on the field and throw receivers open when necessary.
"All those traits will be necessary to maximize Houston's crop of wide receivers.
"Even so, Stroud's rookie year will be a test of his weakest traits. He still needs to show more ability to scramble and create outside the pocket, though he flashed those traits on the biggest stage against Michigan and Georgia."
3. Indianapolis Colts (from ARI): QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
The Indianapolis Colts can't sit and hope their preferred quarterback prospect remains available with the fourth pick.
Yes, the term "preferred" is appropriate since it became clear the organization wasn't in love with Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud when it didn't move to acquire the top pick.
However, the Colts can make a simple swap with the Arizona Cardinals to land arguably the best prospect for their situation in Florida's Anthony Richardson.
"General manager Chris Ballard loves traits, and no quarterback in this year's class has better traits than Richardson," Klassen said. "As a rare athlete for the position, Richardson is a talented quarterback who needs a little bit of love and care to reach his potential.
"On the bright side, Richardson offers exceptional scrambling ability, pocket management and the know-how to avoid sacks, not to mention he's a decent processor for a one-year starter. Richardson's issues mostly boil down to timing and accuracy, which can be fixed with a couple of seasons of sharp coaching from Shane Steichen and Co."
The 20-year-old actually brings a high floor solely because of his athleticism and how he can affect the game as a scrambler and runner.
4. Arizona Cardinals (from IND): EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
The smartest move for the Arizona Cardinals is to bait the Indianapolis Colts into a flip of picks to add draft assets and still be in position to land the class' best player.
General manager Monti Ossenfort is playing the game, as the team is letting it be known through channels that the third pick is for sale.
In this scenario, the most obvious deal is completed and the Cardinals gladly get everything they want. Now, they'll have a defensive centerpiece in Alabama edge-defender Will Anderson Jr.
"The Cardinals have a lot of power in the draft with the third pick," Holder said. "Anderson will walk in the door as their best player in the front seven and be a cornerstone of the defense for years to come."
Anderson would also help offset the offseason losses of J.J. Watt, Zach Allen and Markus Golden.
While this projection has the Cardinals making the most sensible move, the door remains open for the Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons or Tennessee Titans to jump up to this spot.
5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN): DL Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
That the Seattle Seahawks are even in this position thanks to their trade of Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos is something unto itself. But the Seahawks have a chance to build on a strong 2022 campaign by adding a top-five player.
This is the first top-five pick for the team since head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider took the reins 13 years ago. (They did select Russell Okung with the sixth pick in their first draft).
Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson provides massive upside with his size (6'6", 271 lbs), length (35⅝-inch arms), versatility and continued improvement during is collegiate career.
"After adding Dre'Mont Jones and Jarran Reed, Seattle doesn't need help on the interior of the defensive line," Holder said. "While Jalen Carter is tempting, Wilson is the safer pick because of concerns surrounding the defensive tackle.
"Plus, the Texas Tech product can play inside occasionally and will give the Seahawks a good trio of pass-rushers with Uchenna Nwosu and Darrell Taylor already in place."
6. Detroit Lions (from LA Rams): CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
The Detroit Lions fielded a bottom-three pass defense last season. Clearly, general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell don't want to experience that again.
This offseason, the organization has already signed Cameron Sutton, Emmanuel Moseley and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. It then traded the third selection from the 2020 draft, Jeff Okudah, to the Atlanta Falcons for a fifth-round draft pick.
Why stop there? The Lions have a chance to overhaul and upgrade the unit by also adding the class' top cornerback prospect in Illinois' Devon Witherspoon.
"Witherspoon would be a great pick for the Lions since cornerback has been a need for some time," Giddings said. "After the Okudah trade, Witherspoon can step right in and compete for a starting role as one of the outside corners.
"As a man-cover corner, the consensus All-American is a great starting point for defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn."
Witherspoon isn't just the class' top pure cover corner. He also brings a physicality to the game that fits well with the team's mentality. Witherspoon has no problem whatsoever lighting up ball-carriers.
7. Las Vegas Raiders: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
During Josh McDaniels' first season as head coach, the Las Vegas Raiders were caught in a half-transition. McDaniels tried to work with what was already in place, but the approach failed during a disappointing 6-11 campaign.
As a result, Derek Carr is no longer the quarterback, and the team traded 2020 Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller to the New York Giants.
Familiarity can best describe this offseason's approach with the organization bringing in Jimmy Garoppolo, Jakobi Meyers and even Brian Hoyer.
The Raiders have signed 24 free agents to reset the roster. Even so, the secondary still lacks a No. 1 corner, which Oregon's Christian Gonzalez will be.
"He is a big body [6'1", 197 lbs] with the ideal size, length and athleticism," Giddings said. "He's explosive with the straight-line speed [4.38-second 40-yard dash] to run with any wide receiver.
"The Raiders have had a revolving door at cornerback, and Gonzalez can give them consistency on one side of the field right away."
Gonzalez's inclusion creates a ripple effect that will strengthen the rest of the cornerback room.
8. Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson
Once again, the Atlanta Falcons have a decision to make. This year could be the third straight in which the team passes on drafting a quarterback in the top 10.
Two years ago, the organization selected tight end Kyle Pitts over Justin Fields. In 2022, a trade down for Kenny Pickett could have been a possibility. This scenario presents yet another opportunity with Will Levis still available.
Instead, the Falcons go in another direction by continuing to build what looks like a promising defense after the additions of Calais Campbell, David Onyemata, Jessie Bates III and Jeff Okudah. The addition of Clemson's Myles Murphy completes the defensive front.
"Murphy dropped jaws at his pro day last week by running a 4.51-second 40-yard dash at nearly 270 pounds," Holder said. "To put that into perspective, USC wide receiver Jordan Addison was only 0.02 seconds faster, and Addison weighs 173 pounds.
"The first-team All-ACC performer can be a sponge and learn for a year from Campbell, Grady Jarrett and Lorenzo Carter, and his unique blend of size and athleticism gives him the position versatility to serve as the fifth defensive lineman."
9. Chicago Bears (from CAR): DL Jalen Carter, Georgia
The dream scenario plays out for the Chicago Bears. The franchise trades the first pick, moves all the way down to the ninth spot and still lands the prospect many projected with its original selection.
Obviously, Chicago couldn't be in a better spot. The same can't be said about Jalen Carter.
The predraft process hasn't been straightforward—Carter pleaded no contest to two charges connected to a January crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. He also failed to impress at Georgia's pro day.
More recently, questions about his desire arose when a scout told Go Long's Bob McGinn (h/t Tyler Dunne) that Carter "doesn't love football, doesn't love the weight room."
Those comments may seem damning, but it's the opinion of one anonymous scout—who also called Carter the "best player in the draft." For the Bears, he shouldn't be considered a risk.
"Carter will walk in the door as the Bears' best defensive lineman and should have no problem making an impact," Holder said.
After all, Carter is still a supremely talented prospect.
10. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO): EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
The Philadelphia Eagles did an excellent job retaining the majority of their defensive talent this offseason, though the unit is getting older.
Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Darius Slay and James Bradberry are back. But upon the start of the regular season, they'll be 35, 32, 32 and 30 years old. The quartet forms the foundation as leaders of the defense and will bring along the next phase, starting with the front four.
Philadelphia began reinvesting in its defensive line when the organization chose Jordan Davis with the 13th pick in 2022. Iowa's Lukas Van Ness can offer a much-needed youthful infusion at edge. He'll fit right in with the Eagles' ample rotation.
"Van Ness, who never made a start in college, is raw and needs to add another move to his pass-rush repertoire outside of just winning with a bull rush," Holder said. "But that's also a big reason why the Eagles would be such a great landing spot for him. With Graham and Josh Sweat already in place, he can flesh out his game and serve as the fifth defensive lineman."
11. Tennessee Titans: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
The Tennessee Titans are a dark-horse candidate to trade up for one of the top-four quarterback prospects—but the organization doesn't need to move valuable draft assets considering the state of its roster.
The possibility one will fall into the team's lap with the 11th pick is almost too good to be true.
Kentucky's Will Levis is the perfect Ryan Tannehill replacement. Like Tannehill, Levis is 6'4", a good straight-line athlete and carries a cannon on his right shoulder. He operates best when he gets to take a steep drop in the pocket, hang on to the ball and let something rip over the middle or down the field.
"Tennessee isn't ready for a quarterback prospect," Klassen said, "but it's hard to pass on Levis with this pick. The offense already operates in such a manner that Levis is a natural fit.
"The 23-year-old does need to be more accurate, more mobile within the pocket and more consistent in his decision-making. But he's got the size, arm and aggressiveness to make it as a starter."
12. Houston Texans (from CLE): WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
Imagine the synergy the Houston Texans can create by selecting C.J. Stroud and the quarterback's favorite target from the 2021 campaign, Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Not only will Houston land the class' WR1, but it will instantly make its new franchise quarterback more comfortable by bringing along a target with whom he already has a strong rapport.
The season prior to last year's injury-riddled campaign, Smith-Njigba reeled in 95 passes for 1,606 yards, Ohio State single-season records.
"The Texans should sprint to the podium to reunite Stroud and Smith-Njigba," Klassen said. "Smith-Njigba is the class' safest wide receiver in many ways. He's a brilliant route-runner, shows strong hands over the middle of the field and is efficient in how he transitions himself to become a YAC threat. He can land somewhere on the Christian Kirk-to-Keenan Allen spectrum as a presence over the middle.
"Granted, Smith-Njigba doesn't have threatening long speed and has very little experience working outside the numbers. Even if neither of those issues are quelled, though, he's exceptional enough from the slot to make good on this selection."
13. New York Jets: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
The offensive line remains a sticking point with the New York Jets despite significant investments since Joe Douglas became the general manager.
As long as the organization retains this pick (if it isn't traded to the Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers), Douglas can continue to build in the trenches so New York is as solid as possible up front for whomever starts at quarterback.
"The Jets' desire to upgrade multiple offensive line spots can be satiated by adding Northwestern's Peter Skoronski outside of the top 10, which would check both the value and need boxes," Thorn said. "Skoronski is widely considered the best overall offensive linemen in the class and has the skill set to step in right away as a plus starter.
"The Jets could have an opening for him at either tackle spot. With an advanced understanding of hand usage and positional leverage and above-average strength and athletic ability, Skoronski should be able to provide support to the offensive infrastructure."
With Mekhi Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker coming off season-ending injuries and Duane Brown's 38th birthday coming in August, Skoronski provides premium insurance.
14. New England Patriots: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
For years, the strength of the New England Patriots defense was its secondary. After three straight seasons of fielding a top-10 pass defense, the Patriots fell to 16th last year.
Furthermore, the unit lost veteran Devin McCourty this offseason when the long-time starting safety retired.
The roster features multiple undersized corners who will play significant roles this season. The Patriots can beef up their ranks from both a size and talent perspective by adding Penn State product Joey Porter Jr.
"At 6'2½" and 193 pounds with 34-inch arms, Porter is a long, physical corner who does his best work when he gets his hands on receivers to keep them from freely working down the field," Giddings said. "He also displays very good ball skills and timing when in tight coverage."
"As an NFL legacy prospect, he should be able to adjust fairly quickly to the professional game."
Porter has the potential to grow into a Stephon Gilmore-like presence in the Patriots secondary.
15. Green Bay Packers: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
While the Green Bay Packers' asking price for Aaron Rodgers has yet to be met, they must still prepare for at least one first-round selection to make the team better around Jordan Love.
"Michael Mayer makes too much sense for the Packers," Klassen said. "On a simple level, they need a tight end who can both block and contribute in the passing game. Mayer checks both boxes with ease. He's a strong and energetic blocker as well as a smooth pass-catcher who can operate in-line, from the slot and even out wide.
"In addition, Green Bay could use a safety blanket for Love. Mayer, again, checks that box. Though his arms are on the shorter side (31⅝ inches), Mayer does a fantastic job tracking the ball, boxing out defenders and plucking passes as far from his body as he can, and he has never had drop issues.
"Mayer's presence will be a boon to the Packers' new-look offense."
With the first-round tight end working the middle of the field, Christian Watson can serve as the big-play threat on the outside.
16. Washington Commanders: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
Paris Johnson Jr. could be playing his third position in three different seasons. The former 5-star recruit became a starter for Ohio State at right guard before bumping out to his more natural position of left tackle last season.
With the Washington Commanders, Johnson could flip sides and serve as Charles Leno Jr.'s bookend.
"Johnson hasn't played right tackle before," Thorn said, "but Washington would likely slide him into that starting role from the get-go.
"While he may need a bit of a transition from a body mechanics perspective in addition to the strength he needs to gain regardless of side, Johnson has ideal size (6'6", 313 lbs), athletic ability and the needed competitive toughness to succeed early and improve over time."
Adding Johnson would allow the Commanders to slide Andrew Wylie to guard. The Commanders could instead want their new $24 million investment and a veteran on the strong side. Johnson could once again start his career along the interior for a few years before taking over for Leno.
Whatever the case, a solid five front to protect Sam Howell or Jacoby Brissett would help Washington's offense immensely.
17. Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
The Pittsburgh Steelers have signaled their offseason intentions by how much they've already invested in their offensive interior. They signed Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig to compete or even start at the guard spots.
Head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan clearly weren't happy with last year's protection. But since second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett's development depends on remaining upright, the team shouldn't be satisfied with what it's done so far.
Left tackle remains an issue since Dan Moore Jr. is a replacement-level performer. They could upgrade that spot by selecting Georgia's Broderick Jones, who has All-Pro potential.
"Jones is arguably the class' most physically gifted offensive line prospect, and getting him at No. 17 is too good of a value for a Steelers offensive line in desperate need of an upgrade at tackle," Thorn said. "The 21-year-old should immediately take over at left tackle, giving Pickett a young, talented blindside protector to (hopefully) grow with over their first contracts.
"While Jones is still raw with his technique and has some glaring breakdowns, his size (6'5", 311 lbs), power and movement skills should help him develop into a plus starter within the next few seasons."
18. Detroit Lions: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
Excitement should be high for the Detroit Lions' young wide receivers. Amon-Ra St. Brown set career highs in receptions and receiving yardage last season, and Jameson Williams will enter the 2023 season fully healthy after missing most of his rookie year because of a torn ACL.
However, the unit isn't complete yet.
St. Brown is excellent out of the slot, while Williams can be an X or Y target depending on situation. TCU's Quentin Johnston would give the Lions a true-blue X-receiver to create a dynamic receiving trio.
"Bringing back 33-year-old Marvin Jones Jr. shouldn't stop the Lions from drafting an outside wide receiver like Johnston," Klassen said. "The 6'3", 208-pound receiver would add a ton of explosiveness to the Lions' receiving corps.
"Johnston is built like a traditional X receiver and wins more with build-up speed and yards after the catch. He's a burner both down and across the field, and does very well to stack himself on top of corners to maintain a dominant position.
"Once he has the ball, Johnston has a rare blend of size, speed, balance, and instincts on the open field. That combination makes him a threat to score from anywhere.
"St. Brown, Williams and Johnston would be a great three-headed monster to lead the Lions' passing attack, regardless of whether it's Jared Goff behind center or another quarterback down the road."
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Edge Nolan Smith, Georgia
For the last three seasons, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were geared around maximizing Tom Brady's final years. They walked away with three playoff appearances, two division titles and a Super Bowl victory.
Following Brady's retirement, they'll need to pursue a different path. It's now time to build a new identity on the other side of the ball to fall in line with the vision of defensive-minded head coach Todd Bowles.
"The Buccaneers are in a weird spot with the post-Brady era about to commence," Holder said. "They have several needs, including at quarterback, but picking in the late teens takes them out of the top-four sweepstakes.
"The addition of Georgia's Nolan Smith would allow them to field trade offers for Shaquil Barrett, who turns 31 in November. If they do end up fulfilling Devin White's trade request, they'll need to replace his 20.5 career sacks somehow."
Smith is a blazing-fast and athletic edge-rusher who could help with Bowles' vaunted pressure packages. A rotation with him, Barrett (if retained), Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Logan Hall and Vita Vea in the middle would create havoc.
20. Seattle Seahawks: CB Deonte Banks, Maryland
Last year, the Seattle Seahawks drafted two outstanding corners in Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant. Mike Jackson also played above expectations and became the starting outside corner opposite Woolen. But the Seahawks can improve upon their current bookend and create a dynamic trio of secondary defenders.
Maryland's Deonte Banks is a rare athlete. According to Pro Football Network's Kent Lee Platte, he posted the second-best relative athletic score of any cornerback prospect over the last 36 years.
Woolen, who was also considered an exceptional athlete, ranked 60th with his predraft numbers last year. Those two together would automatically give the Seahawks the league's most dynamic pair of starting outside corners.
"Banks' speed pops off the tape in everything he does," Giddings said. "He's an easy runner with instant acceleration to carry nearly any wide receiver deep down the field.
"With Woolen on one side of the field and Banks on the other, the Seahawks could once again build their defense from back-to-front based on the talent found in the secondary."
21. Los Angeles Chargers: WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
Here's a comprehensive list of additions that the Los Angeles Chargers made to help quarterback Justin Herbert this offseason:
To be fair, the Chargers have plenty of talent, particularly on offense (as long as they don't trade running back Austin Ekeler). But the team's success hinges on Herbert's performance.
The Chargers need to add even more talent around him during the draft to make his life easier. Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers would help accomplish that goal.
"Adding speed is the Chargers' No. 1 priority on offense for this draft," Klassen said. "Flowers gives them that and more.
"While undersized at 5'9" and 182 pounds, Flowers has all the twitch and speed necessary to be a difference-maker. He rips off the line of scrimmage and eats up cushions efficiently, as well as hitting a fourth gear to stack defensive backs and separate down the field.
"Flowers is also shifty underneath, which helps give him access to the slot with speed outs, slants, whip routes, option routes and more. In an offense loaded with skyscraping wide receivers, Flowers is the counterpunch that the Chargers need."
22. Baltimore Ravens: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
If Texas running back Bijan Robinson is still on the board at No. 22, the Baltimore Ravens should pounce. Not only would they be adding another weapon to entire quarterback Lamar Jackson to a long-term deal, but Robinson is a top-five prospect in this year's draft regardless of position.
This might appear like a run-based team adding more to its run game. But Robinson would provide so much more than just that.
"In the event Lamar is back, it's not hard to see Baltimore's logic in drafting Robinson," Klassen said. "The Ravens offense was at its best with a run-first focus, but part of the burden of that run-heavy offense likely needs to shift from the quarterback to the running back to ensure Jackson's longevity. Robinson is the perfect back to take on that burden.
"The Doak Walker Award winner is an awesome athlete who specializes in fluidity, change of direction and acceleration. The way he can bob and weave through the second level only to instantly hit top gear once he's freed himself is mesmerizing. Sprinkle in his quality pass-catching and blocking skills, and the Ravens would score a great three-down back to help reload the offense."
23. Minnesota Vikings: DL Bryan Bresee, Clemson
The Minnesota Vikings' current defensive interior is...not good. Clemson's Bryan Bresee could help fix that.
"With Harrison Phillips, Khyiris Tonga and Dean Lowry currently projected as Minnesota's starting interior defensive line, the Vikings have a solid collection of run defenders, but the group lacks a pass-rusher," Holder said.
"Bresee is an impressive athlete who can get after the quarterback. His technique needs work after he missed a lot of time over the last two seasons, but this could be a great situation for him. The other three could take on the early-down responsibilities while Bresee develops."
The 6'5½", 298-pound defensive lineman has legitimate top-10 upside. Unfortunately, injuries marred his last two seasons. He suffered a torn ACL in 2021 and missed time because of a kidney infection last year.
But Bresee can be a difference-maker as a disruptive interior defender. He could serve as the spearhead for the Vikings defense once he's fully developed.
Bresee could fit well as a 5- or 3-technique in new defensive coordinator Brian Flores' system. His explosiveness along the interior would complement Danielle Hunter, Za'Darius Smith and Marcus Davenport coming off the edge.
24. Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee
Some pairings make too much sense not to happen.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are an ascending team with talent all over the roster, but they have a potential void at right tackle. In this scenario, they can be patient and land the class' top right tackle prospect in Tennessee's Darnell Wright.
"The Jaguars let starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor hit free agency, and they're now left with Walker Little as the next-best option," Thorn said. "Based on what Little has showed thus far, his best role may be as a swing tackle.
"Taylor was a big, physical presence during his time in Jacksonville. Wright can replace those traits right away. Wright has a special blend of contact balance and raw power, and he has slightly better movement skills than Taylor, who's now set to play left tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs."
Wright could benefit greatly by playing next to five-time Pro Bowler Brandon Scherff. The physicality with which both play could be a calling card for the Jaguars offense.
25. New York Giants: IOL Steve Avila, TCU
An inside-out approach to the New York Giants' version of team-building makes sense based on the team's current lineup.
Daniel Jones' four-year, $160 million contract extension became the franchise's biggest offseason decision. For at least one more year, running back Saquon Barkley will be the offensive focal point. The offensive tackles are talented. But the interior remains suspect.
TCU's Steve Avila is Bleacher Report's highest-graded interior blocker (depending on where Peter Skoronski ultimately plays) due to his combination of power and versatility.
"The Giants could afford an upgrade across any of their three interior line spots," Thorn said. "Avila started games during his TCU career at center and both guard spots.
"The 6'4", 332-pound Avila is a stout, power-oriented player that can sustain a firm pocket with enough body control to handle himself against high-level rushers.
"New York maximized its shaky offensive line outside of left tackle Andrew Thomas last season with extensive play-action and run-pass options but could start to add more true drop-back passes to increase the scheme's unpredictability with Avila as a key piece up front."
New York can add another wide receiver in the later rounds thanks to another deep class.
26. Dallas Cowboys: TE Darnell Washington, Georgia
Tight end Dalton Schultz finished second in targets for the Dallas Cowboys during each of the last two seasons. He is now gone after signing a free-agent deal with the Texans.
Jake Ferguson may be able to fill the void, or the Cowboys can legitimately invest in the position and give quarterback Dak Prescott a massive target in the running game and a major contributor as a blocker in Georgia's Darnell Washington.
"Prescott loves throwing seam routes more than any quarterback in the NFL, and now he gets the 6'7", 264-pound Washington to run those routes," Klassen said. "Washington's size and athleticism combo is nightmare fuel for opposing defensive coordinators.
"The early entrant excels on seams, crossers and shallow flat routes, all of which either get him flying in one direction before getting the ball and/or get him the ball while he's moving. He's not as consistent at winning at the catch point as you'd think for his size, but he has incredible size and length that should lend themselves to developing those skills.
"Washington is also a good blocker, even if sometimes his height hurts him in terms of leverage."
27. Buffalo Bills: WR Jordan Addison, USC
With the shine of Jordan Addison's stardom losing some of its luster throughout the predraft process, his fit with the Buffalo Bills is ideal.
If he went to a team earlier in the first round, he'd be expected to be WR1. Stefon Diggs already serves as Buffalo's top target. The rookie can be its new Cole Beasley.
"Addison gives the Bills the second 'just get open' threat that they desperately lacked last season," Klassen said. "Though Addison is undersized (5'11", 173 lbs) and his athletic testing underwhelmed, his film is the best of any receiver in the class.
"The 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner is twitchy, especially as a route-runner. He has no issue sinking his hips and firing out of breaks in the blink of an eye, both from the slot and outside.
"Addison is also lethal with the ball in his hands, which gives the Bills another easy button to smash on offense with screens and other underneath gimmes. Addison will need to add some weight and strength to really take his game to the next level and survive NFL physicality, but he's got the route-running savvy and explosiveness to be a factor right away."
Cincinnati Bengals: S Brian Branch, Alabama
Taking a safety in the first round in consecutive years may be a tad perplexing, but creating flexibility in the secondary and making sure to keep the unit talented and deep to complement the high-flying offense should be a priority for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Much like the Daxton Hill pick a year ago, this selection isn't about a prospect purely playing safety, though.
"Alabama's Brian Branch is one of the most versatile defensive backs in this year's class," Giddings said. "Throughout his career, he has shown the ability to play from safety, nickel and even cornerback. With his length and versatility, he'll allow defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo to create even more looks and schemes."
Interestingly, the Bengals didn't use Hill over the slot all that much last season even though he excelled in that role for the Michigan Wolverines. But the unit does feature Mike Hilton, who's a premier nickel corner.
Still, another safety prospect with high-level functionality creates an amorphous secondary to fool plenty of opposing quarterbacks based on pre- and post-snap looks.
With Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell gone in free agency, Hill, Branch and Nick Scott can split the majority of the reps.
29. New Orleans Saints (from DEN via MIA and SF): DL Mazi Smith, Michigan
The New Orleans Saints don't see themselves in a rebuilding phase, even if they've been a mediocre squad over the last two seasons.
But they're going full-speed ahead with Derek Carr as the new starting quarterback. The Saints also brought in running back Jamaal Williams and defensive tackles Nathan Shepherd and Khalen Saunders on three-year deals.
However, the defensive interior still requires further fortifications.
"New Orleans needed help on the defensive line even if David Onyemata didn't depart for a division rival in free agency," Holder said. "So, they could really use some reinforcements now.
"Michigan's Mazi Smith is a typical high-ceiling, low-floor type of prospect. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman deemed him the best athlete in college football over the summer. However, the flashes on film aren't consistently there play after play.
"That will be key for the former Wolverine, as he will have plays in which his physical dominance is apparent, and then it disappears for several reps. The latter is too frequent. Still, if a team is betting on traits, Smith's potential is worth the gamble."
Smith enters the rotation as a developmental prospect, with enough upside to grow into a dominant force.
30. Philadelphia Eagles: IOL O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
Earlier, we had the Eagles making a long-term investment in their defense with Lukas Van Ness at No. 10 overall. With the first round coming to a close, general manger Howie Roseman switches sides and addresses the league's best offensive line.
Florida's O'Cyrus Torrence is a ready-made NFL guard with the size (6'5", 330 lbs) and power to maul professional defenders. Also, a hole exists at right guard after Isaac Seumalo left in free agency to join the cross-state Pittsburgh Steelers.
"The Eagles moved Seumalo from left to right guard as a replacement for retired Pro Bowler Brandon Brooks," Thorn said. "Rather than play last year's 51st overall pick, Cam Jurgens, out of position at guard, the team will cement the position with a similarly sized player to Brooks.
"Torrence is a massive, wide-bodied banger who should fit beautifully when executing on the backside of the Eagles' zone concepts while also providing a firm pocket. Torrence also pairs with Landon Dickerson to help protect Jason Kelce in pass protection, providing the 35-year-old pivot with two 330-plus-pound tone-setters on his flanks."
31. Kansas City Chiefs: OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State
As the reigning Super Bowl champions with one of the league's best rosters and staffs, the Kansas City Chiefs have the luxury to go in any direction.
But the organization showed a strong willingness to invest in its offensive line after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV because Patrick Mahomes couldn't overcome the constant pressure he faced.
With Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie both gone in free agency and only Jawaan Taylor signed to offset those losses, right tackle is now a concern. The 6'8", 374-pound Dawand Jones amply fills the void.
"The Chiefs coaching staff maximized a similarly sized player in Orlando Brown Jr. and feature an elite coaching staff to replicate those results with the former Buckeye," Thorn said. "Jones is still very young and relatively inexperienced but adds a towering figure to right tackle, with enough quickness to develop into a wall in pass protection if exposed to the right coaching and technique cues.
"Line coach Andy Heck is renowned for getting the most out of his players, and head coach Andy Reid provides better schematic help than anyone for the line, paving the way for an optimal developmental spot for Jones."