Austin Ekeler Opens Up On Trade Request, Potential Return to Chargers for 2023 Season

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler received permission from the team to explore trade options, but he's yet to find a team willing to commit to him beyond a short-term deal.

Ekeler opened up about his situation on Tuesday during an appearance on SiriuxXM Fantasy Sports Radio.

"When it comes down to what's going on with the whole trade and all that stuff, really, look, we're trying to find a long-term partner," Ekeler said. "That's what we want. We want someone who wants to sign us for a few years and sees us not just in the immediate future, but a couple years out. Once everything halted with the Chargers, all right, it was time to go and see if we can find value somewhere else because they just kind of showed that they weren't interested at that time."

The 27-year-old went on to say that he's willing to wait and see how things play out after the NFL draft later this month, and he didn't rule out the possibility of returning to Los Angeles to play out the final year of his contract.

"Time will play out. Who knows? We'll see what happens with the draft. But it's a situation where, look, if a team wants me in the long term, it's a year where they'll have to give up picks and then I'll have to renegotiate, so that's kind of playing into it for sure. But we'll see, like I said. Time will tell, and we'll see what happens after the draft," he said. "Look, I guess the worst-case scenario right now out of all of it, I'll come back and I'll have to play for the Chargers for a year and bet on myself and then be a free agent next year."

Ekeler admitted to being unhappy with how contract negotiations were going with Los Angeles, but he remains open to the possibility of sticking with the team long term, saying, "I want to be a Charger."

The six-year veteran has spent his entire career with the franchise, and he's proven to be one of the most versatile running backs in the league with back-to-back years with over 1,500 all-purpose yards. In 2022, he recorded 915 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 204 carries while also adding 107 receptions for 722 yards and five more scores.

While Ekeler is open to a restarting negotiations with Los Angeles, the feeling doesn't appear to be mutual. He may have to accept fate and play out the 2023 season before getting what he desires.

"Maybe we can get something done throughout the year," Ekeler said of a potential extension with Los Angeles. "Who knows how it's going to play out? That's how I'm feeling right now because we don't really have insight of what they're thinking. They're just like, 'Nah, we don't want to talk anymore.'"