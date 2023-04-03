NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Titans 'Exploring' Trade Up for Cardinals' No. 3 Pick

Harry How/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans could be ready to make a splash to land their next franchise quarterback.

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network reported the Titans are among the teams "exploring" a trade with the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

"Can I give you the team that I have been told to keep an eye on that's exploring this and looking into this?" Jeremiah said on his Move the Sticks podcast (h/t Buck Reising of A to Z Sports). "Again, this is just people around the league who said do not sleep on Numero 11. The Tennessee Titans. The two teams to keep an eye on with the trade-ups were the Raiders and the Titans."

