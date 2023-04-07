Super-Early Grades for Anthony Volpe, Jordan Walker and MLB's Top 2023 Rookies

0 of 11

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

The top rookies in Major League Baseball have only had a week to prove themselves, so the fair thing would be to give them more time before grading their performances.

But where's the fun in that?

While these are by no means final, we do have way-too-early grades for 10 rookies from around the league. These are basically our reactions to their first impressions, be they good, bad or somewhere in between.

The list consists of eight prospects from our preseason top-100 rankings, plus a hitter and pitcher who are making their stateside debuts after previously starring in Japan. With apologies to Colorado Rockies fans, we decided to skip over Ezequiel Tovar. He's in the majors less for his bat than his glove, and he just hasn't really gotten to show off yet.

Let's start with honorable mentions before moving on to the list.