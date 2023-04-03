Biggest Takeaways From WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 Results

0 of 5

WWE

WrestleMania 39 Night 1 delivered some fantastic wrestling, fun moments and satisfying conclusions to storylines, so Night 2 had a lot of pressure on it to deliver the same results.

While Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was the main attraction, the company also booked a Hell in a Cell match that Edge won against Finn Bálor for fans who like a little carnage.

Bianca Belair successfully defended the Raw Women's Championship against Asuka, Gunther retained the intercontinental title against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, Brock Lesnar faced one of his biggest challenges to date when he beat Omos, and four women's tag teams fought in a WrestleMania Showcase that was won by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

We also saw a surprise return that we will get into. Let's look at the biggest takeaways from Sunday's action.