MLB Odds 2023: Astros, Yankees, Braves Top World Series Favorites Before Opening Day

Opening Day is right around the corner, which means it's time for bettors to begin thinking about which teams they believe have the best chance to capture the World Series title in 2023 before the odds begin to shift.

The Houston Astros enter the 2023 Major League Baseball campaign as the defending champions, and they open this season as the favorite to repeat with +600 odds (bet $100 to win $600), per DraftKings Sportsbook.

However, there are several other clubs that could give Houston a run for its money, including the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers, so let's take a look at the full list of World Series odds prior to Thursday's games.

2023 World Series Odds (Percentage of Handle)

Houston Astros: +600 (5 percent)

Atlanta Braves: +750 (3 percent)

New York Yankees: +750 (13 percent)

Los Angeles Dodgers: +850 (4 percent)

San Diego Padres: +950 (7 percent)

New York Mets: +950 (18 percent)

Toronto Blue Jays: +1300

St. Louis Cardinals: +1600

Philadelphia Phillies: +1800 (12 percent)

Tampa Bay Rays: +1900

Seattle Mariners: +1900 (3 percent)

Cleveland Guardians: +2200 (5 percent)

Milwaukee Brewers: +3500

Minnesota Twins: +3500

Chicago White Sox: +4000

Los Angeles Angels: +4500

Texas Rangers: +4500

San Francisco Giants: +6000

Boston Red Sox: +6000 (7 percent)

Miami Marlins: +7500

Baltimore Orioles: +8000

Chicago Cubs: +9000

Arizona Diamondbacks: +17000

Cincinnati Reds: +20000

Kansas City Royals: +20000

Pittsburgh Pirates: +25000

Detroit Tigers: +25000

Washington Nationals: +50000

Oakland Athletics: +50000

Colorado Rockies: +50000

It's interesting that only 5 percent of the handle is on the Astros, especially considering 7 percent is on the Red Sox, who aren't considered true World Series contenders this season.

While Boston added Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida and closer Kenley Jansen this winter and is expecting Chris Sale to return to the mound, the Red Sox have to compete in a tough AL East this season, and their roster doesn't appear to stack up to the other teams in the division.

It's no surprise that 18 percent of the handle is on the Mets following the team's spending spree this offseason. The team added Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, José Quintana, Adam Ottavino, David Robertson and Omar Narváez and now has the highest payroll in baseball.

However, it's worth mentioning that the Mets lost superstar closer Edwin Díaz to a torn patellar tendon at the World Baseball Classic and he will miss the entire season. Losing a player of that caliber isn't ideal, and the team will have to work hard to make up for the loss.

Regardless, the Mets enter the 2023 campaign with high expectations, and anything less than a World Series title will feel like a failure.

It's also not surprising 12 percent of the handle is on the Phillies after the franchise made the World Series last season. With much of its 2022 roster returning, the Phillies have what it takes to make another deep run in 2023, though with Trea Turner having been signed this offseason, it's possible they finally get over the hump this year.