2023 NFL Free-Agent Signing, Trade Grades for Thursday's Latest Moves

Here's a rundown of Thursday's other signings.

Patriots Sign LB Mack Wilson

The New England Patriots apparently liked what they saw in Mack Wilson after they acquired him from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Chase Winovich last March. The Patriots re-signed the linebacker on a one-year deal worth up to $2.2 million, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

This past season, Wilson started in three out of 17 contests, playing 21 percent of the defensive snaps (236 plays). He's a two-down linebacker who will continue to fill gaps in the Patriots' run defense.

In 2022, Wilson registered 36 tackles, two for loss, 1.5 sacks, a pass breakup and a forced fumble.

Grade: C-

Dolphins sign IOL Dan Feeney

The Miami Dolphins added depth for their offensive line early Thursday. NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported that the team signed Dan Feeney to a one-year deal.

Feeney spent his previous two years with the New York Jets in a backup role on the interior of the offensive line, taking snaps at both guard spots and center. With Gang Green, he started in seven out of 33 contests, though the 28-year-old has ample starting experience from his Los Angeles Chargers days between 2017 and 2020 (57 starts at left guard and center).

In 2022, Dolphins offensive linemen Liam Eichenberg and Robert Jones split time at left guard, but neither one solidified themselves as a bona fide starter. Feeney may be able to compete for that position at training camp.

Grade: C-

Rams Re-Sign IOL Coleman Shelton

The Los Angeles Rams retained a key offensive lineman by signing Coleman Shelton to a two-year extension, per The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue.

In 2022, Shelton made starts at both guard positions and center. He logged most of his snaps at the pivot as a replacement for Brian Allen, who missed several games while on the mend from a knee operation and because of thumb, ankle and calf injuries.

Shelton allowed four sacks and committed five penalties in 720 offensive snaps last season, per Pro Football Focus. He's a borderline starter who may compete for the first-string job at left guard with David Edwards still available on the free-agent market.

Through his first three seasons with the Rams, Shelton started in only two out of 43 contests, but his versatility and playing experience from the previous campaign could lead to more time on the field in 2023.

Grade: C+

Browns Sign DT Maurice Hurst

The Cleveland Browns added some bulk to the interior of their defensive line by signing Maurice Hurst Jr. to a one-year contract, per Brad Stainbrook of Orange and Brown Report.

Hurst has had a two-year stroke of bad luck with injuries. He suffered a high ankle sprain during the 2021 preseason and suited up for only two outings that year. The 27-year-old then missed the entire 2022 season after tearing his biceps during training camp.

If Hurst can stay healthy, the Browns may see more glimpses of the player who flashed in his first two NFL campaigns with the Las Vegas Raiders. Between 2018 and 2019, he registered 7.5 sacks, 18 pressures and seven tackles for loss. As a rookie, Hurst led the Silver and Black with four sacks.

Grade: C

Dolphins Re-Sign CB Nik Needham

The Miami Dolphins maintained quality depth at cornerback to round out a unit that will feature Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard next season. The club re-signed 2019 undrafted gem Nik Needham on a one-year deal worth "just under" $2 million, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Needham tore his Achilles in Week 6, which prematurely ended his 2022 campaign. He allowed only a 52.6 percent completion rate in coverage before the season-ending injury, though.

Needham recorded two interceptions in each of his first three campaigns with the Dolphins, showing off the ball skills that helped elevate his status on Miami's depth chart early in his career. Assuming he fully recovers, look for him to push for snaps in the slot and on the boundary in a reserve role.

Grade: C