2023 NFL Free Agency Big Board: Best Available Players After Day 3

15. QB Teddy Bridgewater

Teddy Bridgewater should garner some fairly significant interest from teams seeking a bridge starter in 2023. Although he made only two starts for the Miami Dolphins in 2022, he started 14 games for the Broncos the previous year and posted a solid 94.9 passer rating that season.

Bridgewater could fill the bridge quarterback role or step in as one of the top backups in the NFL.

14. G Isaac Seumalo

After landing on injured reserve in both 2020 (knee) and 2021 (Lisfranc), guard Isaac Seumalo returned to start all 17 games for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. He was responsible for only one sack allowed and six penalties across 1,135 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

Two things keep Seumalo from being ranked higher here. His injuries prior to 2022 are a bit concerning, and it's fair to wonder if he can be as efficient on an offensive line that isn't as talented as Philadelphia's.

13. LB Drue Tranquill

Teams are frequently looking for linebackers who can do a little bit of everything. Drue Tranquill of the Los Angeles Chargers is exactly that sort of player.

Tranquill appeared in all 17 games (16 starts) this past season and played 93 percent of the Chargers' defensive snaps. He recorded a career- and team-high 146 tackles, five sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.

If the 27-year-old was just a bit more dependable in coverage (101.2 opposing passer rating allowed), he'd rank much higher on our list. Expect him to still be a top choice for teams seeking a run-stopper at the second level, though.

12. Edge Jadeveon Clowney

Pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney isn't a fit for every team. An incredibly inconsistent player from year to year—he had nine sacks in 2021 and only five sacks in 2019, 2020 and 2022 combined—Clowney should be in line for another one-year, prove-it deal. Teams should be cautious with Clowney after he openly criticized Cleveland's coaching staff near the end of the season and was benched for the regular-season finale.

Clowney still slots here because when he's motivated and playing well, he can be as disruptive as any defensive end in the league. He's a three-time Pro Bowler who notched nine sacks, 32 quarterback pressures and 11 tackles for loss just two years ago.

11. WR DJ Chark

Detroit Lions wideout DJ Chark is one of the more underrated players headed into free agency. He hasn't had a 1,000-yard season since 2019, and he didn't produce eye-popping numbers in Detroit this past year (502 yards, 3 TDs).

However, it's worth noting that Chark suffered a season-ending ankle injury in 2021 and spent time on injured reserve with an ankle injury this past season, which limited his production. When healthy, Chark is a speedy and dynamic perimeter threat who will stretch the field and help dictate coverages. He should be viewed as a high-end No. 2 receiver.