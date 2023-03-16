2023 NFL Free Agency Big Board: Best Available Players After Day 3March 16, 2023
2023 NFL Free Agency Big Board: Best Available Players After Day 3
NFL free agency officially opened at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. However, the market has been unofficially open since noon ET on Monday, when the legal-contact period began.
Many of the top free agents came off the board in the first two days of free agency, and Wednesday was another busy day. Players who agreed to deals on Day 3 include tight end Hayden Hurst, linebacker Cole Holcomb, wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, safety Jordan Poyer and tackle Orlando Brown Jr.
While the initial wave of free agency is coming to an end, plenty of talent remains unsigned. Below, we'll dive into the top 30 remaining free agents based on factors like past production, upside, age, positional value and health.
Editor's note: Text for players who were on previous big boards was copied over to this one.
Nos. 30-26
30. S John Johnson III
The Cleveland Browns released safety John Johnson III on Wednesday. He should draw interest on the free-agent market.
Johnson, who was signed by the Browns in 2021, never became a top-tier safety in Cleveland, but he was a serviceable starter. He logged 101 tackles this past season and allowed an opposing passer rating of 82.8 in coverage.
29. DT Greg Gaines
Defensive linemen are being gobbled up quickly, and it wouldn't be a shock to see Greg Gaines land a deal soon.
The 26-year-old is a strong run defender who can also rush the passer from the interior (8.5 sacks over the past two seasons). He had a more productive season in 2021 than he did last year, but he's a young, productive defender who should land a starter's contract in the coming days.
28. TE Robert Tonyan
Tight end Robert Tonyan looked to be a rising star in 2020 when he tallied 586 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. However, he suffered a torn ACL in 2021 and didn't look like quite the same player in 2022.
However, Tonyan still caught 53 passes for 470 yards and two touchdowns this past season in an inconsistent Green Bay Packers offense. He's one of the top tight ends available, and if he can return to pre-injury form, he could be one of the steals of the 2023 offseason.
27. RB Damien Harris
Is Damien Harris a high-end every-down running back? No. He has limited receiving ability and has caught a mere 40 passes in 38 career games.
Is Harris a bruising runner who can pound the rock and wear down a defense? Yep. He logged 929 rushing yards as the New England Patriots' starter in 2021 and has averaged 4.7 yards per carry during his pro career.
26. TE Mike Gesicki
Tight end Mike Gesicki saw his stock take a hit this past season as he wasn't a great fit for Mike McDaniel's offense with the Miami Dolphins—he was also less of a priority in the passing game with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle both on the roster.
In 2022, Gesicki caught just 32 passes for 362 yards and five touchdowns. In 2021, however, he caught 73 passes for 780 yards and two scores. Though he's not a great blocker, Gesicki can be an upper-echelon receiving tight end in the right offense.
Nos. 25-21
25. DE Calais Campbell
The Baltimore Ravens released defensive end Calais Campbell on Monday, and if the 36-year-old decides to continue playing, he shouldn't have to wait long to find work.
While Campbell isn't the sort of Pro Bowl pass-rusher he was early in his career, he's still a strong contributor against the run and the pass. This past season, he tallied 36 tackles, four tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.
24. Edge Justin Houston
Like Campbell, pass-rusher Justin Houston is an older player who just keeps finding ways to make an impact.
The 34-year-old logged 9.5 sacks, 25 quarterback pressures and 21 tackles with the Ravens in 2022. Houston should be a top target for a playoff-caliber team seeking a situational but productive pass-rusher on a short-term deal.
23. OT Isaiah Wynn
New England Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn is not an elite player. He was responsible for nine penalties and four sacks allowed in just 423 snaps this past season, according to Pro Football Focus.
Wynn is a 27-year-old tackle with positional versatility and 40 career starts on his resume. Some team will target him as a starter this offseason, though it may come after the top linemen are off the board.
22. S Julian Love
New York Giants safety Julian Love emerged as a full-time starter in 2022 and became a fairly solid starter under defensive coordinator Don Martindale.
This past season, Love logged 124 tackles, five passes defended, two interceptions and a forced fumble. While he isn't a top-tier coverage safety, he's not a total liability either. He allowed an opposing passer rating of 89.8 in coverage in 2022.
21. DT Shelby Harris
The Seattle Seahawks released defensive tackle Shelby Harris on Tuesday. Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Seahawks tried to deal Harris but could not find a trade partner.
Now that Harris is available to sign, he should draft much more interest. The 31-year-old is a consistent defensive tackle who has logged at least 32 tackles and two sacks in each of the past four seasons. He had 49 tackles and six sacks with the Denver Broncos two years ago.
Nos. 20-16
20. CB Bryce Callahan
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Bryce Callahan might not generate many headlines this offseason, but make no mistake: A team will be very happy to land him.
After being limited to just 11 games (six starts) in 2021 with a knee injury, Callahan reemerged as a strong starter for the Chargers in 2022. He started 11 games, appeared in 15 and allowed an opposing passer rating (OPR) of only 80.0 in coverage.
Capable of playing on the perimeter or at nickel, Callahan is a solid cornerback.
19. WR Adam Thielen
The Minnesota Vikings released wideout Adam Thielen last week, and he jumped right into our top 50.
Thielen is 32 years old, had just 716 receiving yards last year and appears to have lost a step in the speed department. However, he's still a savvy route-runner who knows how to create separation.
While Thielen is no longer a Pro Bowl-caliber receiver, he can be a solid No. 2 or No. 3 option for a receiver-needy offense. According to ESPN's David Newton, the Carolina Panthers hosted him on a Wednesday visit.
18. Edge Melvin Ingram
Melvin Ingram turns 34 in April, but he remains a solid rotational pass-rusher. This past season, he recorded six sacks, 18 quarterback pressures and 22 tackles while playing just 45 percent of the defensive snaps.
At his age, Ingram isn't a terrific fit for a rebuilding team. However, he'd be a solid addition for a potential playoff contender seeking a one- or two-year contributor on the edge.
17. WR Darius Slayton
Wideout Darius Slayton might not have had a ton of production with the New York Giants—he never reached 800 receiving yards in a season—but there's a lot to like about the 26-year-old.
Slayton is a strong route-runner, has adequate speed and is dependable. He provided a passer rating of 96.2 when targeted this past season, and he should be viewed as a solid complementary piece by both rebuilding teams and potential contenders alike.
16. OT Donovan Smith
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have decided to release starting left tackle Donovan Smith, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Smith was called for 12 penalties and allowed six sacks last season, according to Pro Football Focus, but he does play the most important position along the offensive line. He won't turn 30 until June and has 124 regular-season starts on his resume, so he should get an opportunity to rebound with a different franchise.
Nos. 15-11
15. QB Teddy Bridgewater
Teddy Bridgewater should garner some fairly significant interest from teams seeking a bridge starter in 2023. Although he made only two starts for the Miami Dolphins in 2022, he started 14 games for the Broncos the previous year and posted a solid 94.9 passer rating that season.
Bridgewater could fill the bridge quarterback role or step in as one of the top backups in the NFL.
14. G Isaac Seumalo
After landing on injured reserve in both 2020 (knee) and 2021 (Lisfranc), guard Isaac Seumalo returned to start all 17 games for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. He was responsible for only one sack allowed and six penalties across 1,135 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
Two things keep Seumalo from being ranked higher here. His injuries prior to 2022 are a bit concerning, and it's fair to wonder if he can be as efficient on an offensive line that isn't as talented as Philadelphia's.
13. LB Drue Tranquill
Teams are frequently looking for linebackers who can do a little bit of everything. Drue Tranquill of the Los Angeles Chargers is exactly that sort of player.
Tranquill appeared in all 17 games (16 starts) this past season and played 93 percent of the Chargers' defensive snaps. He recorded a career- and team-high 146 tackles, five sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.
If the 27-year-old was just a bit more dependable in coverage (101.2 opposing passer rating allowed), he'd rank much higher on our list. Expect him to still be a top choice for teams seeking a run-stopper at the second level, though.
12. Edge Jadeveon Clowney
Pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney isn't a fit for every team. An incredibly inconsistent player from year to year—he had nine sacks in 2021 and only five sacks in 2019, 2020 and 2022 combined—Clowney should be in line for another one-year, prove-it deal. Teams should be cautious with Clowney after he openly criticized Cleveland's coaching staff near the end of the season and was benched for the regular-season finale.
Clowney still slots here because when he's motivated and playing well, he can be as disruptive as any defensive end in the league. He's a three-time Pro Bowler who notched nine sacks, 32 quarterback pressures and 11 tackles for loss just two years ago.
11. WR DJ Chark
Detroit Lions wideout DJ Chark is one of the more underrated players headed into free agency. He hasn't had a 1,000-yard season since 2019, and he didn't produce eye-popping numbers in Detroit this past year (502 yards, 3 TDs).
However, it's worth noting that Chark suffered a season-ending ankle injury in 2021 and spent time on injured reserve with an ankle injury this past season, which limited his production. When healthy, Chark is a speedy and dynamic perimeter threat who will stretch the field and help dictate coverages. He should be viewed as a high-end No. 2 receiver.
10. G Dalton Risner
With the early run on offensive linemen culminating with Wednesday night's agreement between the Cincinnati Bengals and Orlando Brown Jr., we have a new top blocker on our big board.
Dalton Risner, a 2019 second-round pick by the Denver Broncos, is a four-year starter who played well this past season. He was responsible for only one penalty and three sacks allowed across 967 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
Risner isn't a mauler in the run game, but he's a steady pass protector and has missed only four games in four seasons. However, it's worth noting that all four absences came over the last two years.
He should be viewed as an above-average starter.
9. DT Poona Ford
Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Poona Ford might be the most underrated defender headed into free agency. Though he doesn't possess ideal length, the 5'11", 310-pound Texas product is a space-eater who can clog running lanes and disrupt the backfield.
Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2018, Ford quickly emerged as a versatile and productive pro. He has played several roles in Seattle's defensive front, and he's logged at least 30 tackles in each of the past four seasons.
Over the past two seasons, Ford has compiled 88 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three passes defended, five sacks and 22 quarterback pressures.
With the defensive-tackle dominoes falling quickly, Ford should not remain available for much longer.
8. CB Rock Ya-sin
If cornerback Rock Ya-Sin hadn't suffered a season-ending back injury in 2022, he'd rank higher on our list. Arguably the only truly reliable Las Vegas Raiders cornerback last season, Ya-Sin recorded 45 tackles and seven passes defended in 11 games.
Ya-Sin also allowed an opposing passer rating of only 82.6 in coverage. His ability to be a dependable cover man in a Raiders defense that struggled to rush the passer (27 sacks) shouldn't be discounted.
Though he was inconsistent as a rookie in 2018 (109.2 opposing passer rating), Ya-Sin has shown improvement every season since. He's allowed an opposing passer rating below 90.0 in each of the past two years.
If the 26-year-old can prove that he's fully healthy, he should command a multiyear contract.
7. Edge Yannick Ngakoue
Yannick Ngakoue continues to be one of the league's most underrated pass-rushers. Ngakoue, who will turn 28 at the end of the month, has played for five teams in seven years, most recently with the Indianapolis Colts.
Ngakoue entered the league as a Jacksonville Jaguars third-round pick in 2016 and has also played for the Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders.
While run defense isn't a strength—on film, he seems to take himself out of the action too frequently—Ngakoue is a solid pressure man. He's logged at least eight sacks in every one of his seven NFL seasons, and he finished 2022 with 9.5 sacks and 27 quarterback pressures.
Ngakoue had 63 pressures over the last two seasons, and he'd be a terrific target for any team looking to bolster its pass rush.
6. Edge Leonard Floyd
The Rams released pass-rusher Leonard Floyd last week, and the 30-year-old is expected to draw a lot of interest, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
It's not hard to see why. Last season, Floyd logged nine sacks, 31 quarterback pressures, 22 quarterback hits and 59 tackles. He had 18.5 sacks and 68 pressures over the last two seasons.
It's worth noting that Floyd has been more productive in Los Angeles (29 sacks in three seasons) than he was before he arrived (18.5 sacks in his first four seasons), though he should have plenty of value for a team seeking a dedicated edge-rusher.
Floyd is perhaps not an ideal target for rebuilding teams at his age, but he's one of the top edge-rushers available.
5. Edge Frank Clark
The Kansas City Chiefs decided to part ways with pass-rusher Frank Clark in a cap-saving move.
With Brandon Graham heading back to the Philadelphia Eagles and talented defensive tackle Javon Hargrave landing with the San Francisco 49ers, Clark is now the top defensive lineman on our board.
While Clark hasn't tallied double-digit sacks in a season since arriving in Kansas City in 2019, he's earned three Pro Bowl nods with the Chiefs and has stood out on the biggest stages. In 12 playoff games with the Chiefs, he logged 10.5 sacks.
During the 2022 regular season, Clark started 15 games and finished with five sacks, 39 tackles and 24 quarterback pressures.
4. TE Dalton Schultz
With Evan Engram getting the franchise tag from Jacksonville, Dallas' Dalton Schultz is the clear-cut best tight end heading to free agency.
The 26-year-old caught 57 passes for 577 yards and five touchdowns this past season despite playing a chunk of the year without starting quarterback Dak Prescott.
Schultz was even more impressive in 2021, when he logged 78 catches, 808 yards and eight touchdowns while sharing targets with CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. Yet, Schultz—who played on the franchise tag in 2022—has not received an offer from Dallas, according to NFL Network's Jane Slater.
Tight-end-needy teams should already be contacting Schultz.
3. WR Odell Beckham Jr.
This year's free-agent wide receiver class lacks high-end talent. That's why Odell Beckham Jr., who didn't even play this past season after suffering a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI, ranks this highly on our list.
Can the three-time Pro Bowler return to form after two ACL injuries and sitting out a year? That's the big question. When we last saw him, though, he was helping the Rams win the Lombardi Trophy.
During Los Angeles' 2021 playoff run, Beckham caught 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns in less than four complete games. That version of Beckham can be a difference-maker.
Beckham had a workout for potentially interested franchises on Friday. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, at least 12 teams were in attendance.
2. LB Bobby Wagner
The Rams and linebacker Bobby Wagner mutually agreed to part ways after only one season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Their cap situation was the main motivating factor here, not Wagner's performance.
Though the 32-year-old didn't earn Pro Bowl honors in 2022, Wagner was still a high-end contributor. He finished the year with a team-high 140 tackles, two interceptions, six sacks, 10 quarterback pressures and an opposing passer rating of 87.1 in coverage.
Though he probably isn't a fit for rebuilding teams, Wagner is one of the best defenders available in this year's free-agent class. He's a six-time first-team All-Pro who shouldn't last much longer on the open market.
NFL Network's Jane Slater reported on Monday that the Cowboys had "conversations" with Wagner.
1. DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson
C.J. Gardner-Johnson primarily played nickel with the New Orleans Saints, but he moved to safety after being traded to Philadelphia last year. He was great in both roles, allowing an opposing passer rating of 67.7 in 2021 and 78.4 this past season. He logged three interceptions in 2021 and a league-leading six interceptions (tied with Minkah Fitzpatrick Tariq Woolen and Justin Simmons) in 2022.
Occasionally, Gardner-Johnson can also creep toward the line of scrimmage and play more of a linebacker role, although tackling is not his strongest trait (11 missed tackles in 2022).
Gardner-Johnson just turned 25 in December. Whichever team signs him to a long-term deal will be getting a multi-positional defender for the bulk of his playing prime.
Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.