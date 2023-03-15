2023 NFL Free-Agent Signing, Trade Grades: Day 3 Tampering Period Deals

2023 NFL Free-Agent Signing, Trade Grades: Day 3 Tampering Period DealsMarch 15, 2023

The 2023 edition of NFL free agency has gotten off to a very active start. When the legal-contact period opened at noon ET Monday, it was immediately followed by several noteworthy signings and big-money contracts.
By the end of Day 2, eight of the top 10 players on our initial free-agency big board had agreed to new deals. Plenty of talent is still available, though, and Wednesday should be another busy day.
With the new league year—and with it, free agency proper—opening at 4 p.m. ET, deals will undoubtedly come in that have been kept quiet through the early week.
While free agency is an exciting time for fans, not every singing or trade is a home run. Bleacher Report is here to dive into the latest agreements, separate the good from the bad and hand out grades for every significant deal from Day 3.
Lions Sign RB David Montgomery
Late Tuesday evening, the Detroit Lions poached running back David Montgomery from the rival Chicago Bears.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Montgomery agreed to join Detroit on a three-year, $18 million deal that includes $11 million guaranteed. Head coach Dan Campbell will likely be thrilled to have the 25-year-old in his offense.
"He runs tough. He's shifty. He can get under you. He can hit the hole, one-cut guy and so he's dangerous, he can be dangerous," Campbell said of Montgomery in 2021, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.
A three-plus-year starter for Chicago, Montgomery is a good runner who adds some receiving ability (155 career receptions) to the backfield. However, he hasn't been as explosive in recent years and, on film, seems to struggle to diagnose open running lanes.
Montgomery averaged just 4.0 yards per carry in 2022 and 2.0 yards per carry before contact. Teammate Khalil Herbert averaged 5.7 yards per carry and 3.1 yards per carry before contact behind the same offensive line.
The signing likely means the end of Jamaal Williams' tenure in Detroit. Montgomery isn't a better runner than Williams, but he's younger than the 27-year-old and brings a bit more dual-threat ability.
The contract feels a bit pricey, considering backs such as Williams, D'Onta Foreman and Miles Sanders were available, and the 2022 draft class is expected to be deep at running back—15 backs were ranked inside the top 150 players on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's latest big board.
Grade: C
Titans Sign DE Arden Key and LB Azeez Al-Shaair
Also on Tuesday night, the Tennessee Titans added defensive end Arden Key, who last played for the rival Jacksonville Jaguars.
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, it's a three-year, $21 million deal with $13 million guaranteed and a maximum value of $24 million.
Good complementary pass-rushers are valuable, and that's exactly what Key can be in defensive coordinator Shane Bowen's system. Though he has never produced eye-popping numbers, Key has been a fine rotational pass-rusher.
In 2022, Key had 27 tackles, five tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and 20 quarterback pressures. He had 11 sacks and 39 pressures over the past two seasons.
Key could be more impactful in a Titans defensive front that features Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry and should have Harold Landry back after last year's torn ACL.
While Key should be viewed as strictly a rotational piece in Tennessee, he's a terrific replacement for Bud Dupree, who signed a big-money contract in 2021 and was released earlier this offseason.
Dupree had four sacks and 17 quarterback pressures this past season. Key is an upgrade, and he comes in at a very fair price.
Tennessee agreed on a deal with former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini (terms not available).
Al-Shaair missed time with an MCL injury this past season but was a productive starter in 2021. He finished that season with 102 tackles, two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. Though he's not a tremendous coverage linebacker (98.7 opposing passer rating in 2022), Al-Shaair will improve Tennessee's linebacker corps.
Grades: B+ (Key), B (Al-Shaair)
Panthers Sign TE Hayden Hurst
The Carolina Panthers are expected to add tight end Hayden Hurst, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport (terms not available).
Hurst, a 2018 first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens, never developed into a top-tier tight end with Baltimore or with the Atlanta Falcons. However, he was extremely productive with the Cincinnati Bengals this past season.
Despite playing as a complementary target behind Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, Hurst finished 2022 with 52 receptions, 414 yards and two touchdowns. He provided a passer rating of 94.9 when targeted.
This is a smart signing by the Panthers, who last week, traded up to secure the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft. That selection will presumably be used on a quarterback prospect, though the Panthers could trade back down.
"A source said Scott Fitterer and Frank Reich have conviction on a couple of QBs at the top. If they end up liking more than 1, they could potentially trade down, source said," The Athletic's Joe Person tweeted on Friday.
Either way, Carolina will have a rookie quarterback in 2023. Whether he starts over recent addition Andy Dalton remains to be seen, but Hurst can serve as a security blanket for the young signal-caller whenever it's time to take over.
Grade: B-
Other Signings
Here's a rundown of Wednesday's other signings.
Colts Re-Sign WR Ashton Dulin
The Indianapolis Colts agreed to bring back wide receiver and kick returner Ashton Dulin on a two-year deal worth up to $9.2 million, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Dulin served as a solid complementary target for the Colts in 2022 and ranked fourth among the team's wideouts with 207 receiving yards on only 15 receptions. He also provided special teams value, returning eight kickoffs and playing 58 percent of the special teams snaps.
At only 25 years old (26 in May), Dulin offers upside at receiver and can be a core special teamer for new coordinator Brian Mason. It's a smart signing for Indianapolis even if it won't generate a ton of excitement.
Grade: B-
Chiefs Sign Edge Charles Omenihu
Late Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs agreed with former San Francisco 49ers pass-rusher Charles Omenihu on a two-year deal worth up to $20 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Omenihu was a terrific complementary pass-rusher for San Francisco last season, finishing with 4.5 sacks, 21 quarterback pressures and 20 tackles. He should play a similar role in Kansas City and could serve as a replacement for Frank Clark.
Clark was released in a cap-saving move earlier this offseason. He had five sacks and 24 pressures in 2022. Omenihu, 25, is four years younger and could offer a bit more long-term value to the Chiefs.
Grade: B
Raiders Sign LB Robert Spillane
The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to a two-year deal with linebacker Robert Spillane late Tuesday night. According to Doug Kyed of AtoZ Sports, it's a two-year deal with $4 million guaranteed and worth up to $9 million overall.
Spillane is a fantastic two-down linebacker who thrives in run support, and he should bolster a Raiders defense that ranked 23rd in yards per rush allowed (4.5) last season. However, he can be a liability in pass coverage and allowed an opposing passer rating of 109.2 last season.
Adding Spillane won't do much to improve Las Vegas' 29th-ranked pass defense, but he's a physical defender who will bring an edge to the front seven.
Grade: B-
Steelers Sign LB Cole Holcomb
With Spillane departing, the Steelers made a logical move by bringing in linebacker Cole Holcomb. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the two parties have agreed to terms on a three-year deal (terms not available) that is pending a physical.
Like Spillane, Holcomb is a strong two-down run defender. He landed on injured reserve with a foot injury last season and played in only seven games. However, he logged 142 tackles in 2021.
Also like Spillane, Holcomb isn't great in coverage, as evidenced by a 2022 opposing passer rating of 125.6. This is a replacement-level move for Pittsburgh.
Grade: C
Bills Sign WR Deonte Harty
The Buffalo Bills are signing receiver and return specialist Deonte Harty on a two-year deal worth up to $9.5 million with $5 million guaranteed, according to Rapoport.
Harty, who was an All-Pro return specialist as a rookie in 2019, wasn't heavily utilized this past season (three punt returns, six kickoff returns). However, he has proved himself to be an explosive special-teamer who has averaged 9.8 yards per punt return throughout his career.
It's an interesting signing because Buffalo recently reached an agreement to rework the contract of running back and returner Nyhiem Hines. If Hines remains on the roster, the Bills may plan to use Harty primarily at receiver, where he logged 570 yards and three touchdowns in 2022. For a complementary pass-catcher with upside and special-teams value, this is a very fair contract.
Grade: B+
Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.