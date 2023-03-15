2023 NFL Free Agency Big Board: Best Available Players After Day 2

2023 NFL Free Agency Big Board: Best Available Players After Day 2March 15, 2023
The second day of the free-agency contact window wasn't quite as fast-moving as Day 1, but we still saw a lot of top NFL talent agree to deals on Tuesday.
Notable players who agreed to contract on Day 2 include wideout Jakobi Meyers, corner back James Bradberry, center Garrett Bradberry, safety Donovan Wilson and wideout Allen Lazard.
Several high-end players are still available heading into Wednesday—when free agency will officially begin at 4 p.m. ET. Below, we'll dive into the top remaining free agents based on factors like past production, upside, age, positional value and health.
Nos. 50-46
50. CB Shaquil Griffin
The Jacksonville Jaguars released cornerback Shaquill Griffin in a cap-saving move this offseason. The 27-year-old was limited to five games in 2022 by a back injury, and he wasn't particularly effective the previous season.
In 2021, Griffin allowed an opposing passer rating of 109.5 in coverage.
However, Griffin was a Pro Bowler with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019 and could bounce back in a zone-heavy scheme. He's young enough that a short-term "prove-it" deal could potentially lead to a more permanent job.
49. LB Cole Holcomb
Linebacker Cole Holcomb played just seven games in 2022 and landed on injured reserve with a foot injury. He can also be a liability against the pass, as evidenced by a 2022 opposing passer rating of 125.5.
However, Holcomb is a strong two-down run defender with a nose for the football. He logged 69 tackles in his seven appearances last season and 142 tackles in 2021. If healthy, he can improve a run defense immediately.
48. WR Nelson Agholor
Nelson Agholor was mostly a bust during his two years with the New England Patriots. He tallied just 835 yards and five touchdowns in 31 games with the franchise.
However, Agholor still has top-tier speed and can take the top off a defense. He's a complementary receiver at best, but he can fill a very valuable role. His best season came in 2020 with the Las Vegas Raiders, a season he finished with 896 yards and eight touchdowns.
47. LB Anthony Walker Jr.
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. is coming off a torn quad that ended his 2022 campaign after three games.
There will be some health concerns with Walker, but the 27-year-old is a tremendous talent who can chase ball carriers from sideline to sideline. In 2021 he compiled 113 tackles and a sack in 13 games.
Teams may not move quickly on Walker because of the injury, but he's a starting-caliber defender.
46. RB Alexander Mattison
There's some projecting with Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison. He's only seen the occasional spot start behind Dalvin Cook, but he's performed well when handed the starting role.
Despite only making six starts, Mattison has rushed for 1,670 yards in four seasons while averaging 4.1 yards per carry. He's a capable receiver (70 receptions) and could finally get an opportunity to lead a backfield in 2023.
Nos. 45-41
45. TE Hayden Hurst
Hayden Hurst isn't in the top tier of free-agent tight ends. However, the 2018 first-round pick is a serviceable starter who did some good work in the Cincinnati Bengals offense this past season.
Despite being an ancillary target behind Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins, Hurst caught 52 passes for 414 yards and two touchdowns. Expect Hurst to get some attention after players like Dalton Schultz and Mike Gesicki have landed.
44. RB Devin Singletary
Devin Singletary never emerged as a top-tier running back with the Buffalo Bills, and he frequently split the workload with the likes of Zack Moss and James Cook.
However, Singletary is a strong runner who has averaged 4.7 yards per carry as a pro. At only 25 years old, he should have some prime years ahead of him, and he'd be a viable starter in a committee backfield.
43. QB Gardner Minshew
It's actually surprising that quarterback Gardner Minshew hasn't generated a little more buzz in early free agency. He's flashed talent throughout his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles and could be a terrific bridge quarterback or high-end backup.
With a career passer rating of 93.1, Minshew could potentially even emerge as a team's full-time starter. Teams that don't have a long-term answer at the position should be willing to give him a chance to compete in camp.
42. C/G Connor McGovern
One Connor McGovern has already signed—that's the former Dallas Cowboys guard who is headed to the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
This is New York Jets center Connor McGovern, who also has experience playing guard. Though not a high-end offensive lineman, the 29-year-old is a dependable starter who has missed just two games over the past five seasons.
McGovern's positional versatility makes him a valuable free agent, either as a projected starter or a swing backup on the interior.
41. LB Denzel Perryman
Several linebackers agreed to deals on Monday, including T.J. Edwards, Tremaine Edmunds and David Long Jr. Several top linebackers are still available too, which could potentially leave Denzel Perryman available in free agency's second wave.
There's a lot to like about the 30-year-old, however. He was a tackling machine in 2021, logging 154 combined stops. He's not a liability in coverage either, recording two interceptions this past season. Perryman is still a solid starter.
Nos. 40-36
40. S John Johnson III
The Cleveland Browns plan to release safety John Johnson III on Wednesday, according to Garafolo. He should draw interest once he's available.
Johnson, who was signed in 2021, never became a top-tier safety in Cleveland, but he was a serviceable starter. He logged 101 tackles this past season and allowed an opposing passer rating of 82.8 in coverage this past season.
39. DT Sheldon Rankins
We saw a handful of defensive tackles—including Javon Hargrave, Dre'Mont Jones and Dalvin Tomlinson—agree to deals over the first 24 hours of free agency. Sheldon Rankins should be one of the top targets in the next wave.
Rankins started 15 games for the New York Jets last season and finished with 43 tackles, 3.0 sacks and 11 quarterback pressures. He's not an every-down defender, but he has played at least 50 percent of the defensive snaps in each of the past three seasons.
38. DT Greg Gaines
Defensive linemen are being gobbled up quickly, and it wouldn't be a shock to see Greg Gaines land a deal soon.
The 26-year-old is a strong run-defender who can also rush the passer from the interior (8.5 sacks over the past two seasons). He had a more productive season in 2021 than he did last year, but he's a young, productive defender who should land a starter's contract in the coming days.
37. TE Robert Tonyan Jr.
Tight end Robert Tonyan looked to be a rising star in 2020, when he tallied 586 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. However, he suffered a torn ACL in 2021 and didn't look like quite the same player in 2022.
However, Tonyan still caught 53 passes for 476 yards and two touchdowns this past season in an inconsistent Green Bay Packers offense. He's one of the top tight ends available, and if he can return to pre-injury form, he could be one of the steals of the 2023 offseason.
36. RB Damien Harris
Is Damien Harris a high-end every-down running back? No. He has limited receiving ability and has caught a mere 40 passes in 38 career games.
Is Harris a bruising runner who can pound the rock and wear down a defense? Yep. He logged 929 rushing yards as the New England Patriots' starter in 2021 and has averaged 4.7 yards per carry during his pro career.
Nos. 35-31
35. DT Fletcher Cox
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is 32 years old and might not be a fit for younger rebuilding franchises. However, he's still a very effective defender who would be a great addition to any team eyeing the playoffs in 2023.
This past season, Cox logged 43 tackles, seven sacks and 25 quarterback pressures. While he may no longer be a perennial Pro Bowler—his last appearance in the all-star game came after the 2020 season—Cox is still one of the better defensive linemen in the league.
34. TE Mike Gesicki
Tight end Mike Gesicki saw his stock take a hit this past season as he wasn't a great fit for Mike McDaniel's offense with the Miami Dolphins—he was also less of a priority in the passing game with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle both on the roster.
In 2022, Gesicki caught just 32 passes for 362 yards and five touchdowns. In 2021, however, he caught 73 passes for 780 yards and two scores. Though he's not a great blocker, Gesicki can be an upper-echelon receiving tight end in the right offense.
33 RB Jamaal Williams
Jamaal Williams is the underrated free-agent running back of this offseason.
Williams was primarily used in a rushing role with the Detroit Lions this past season, and he topped 1,000 yards while recording a league-high 17 rushing touchdowns. However, he is a very capable pass-catcher, as evidenced by 122 receptions in his four seasons before landing with the Lions.
The 27-year-old can be a very good starter for a running-back-needy team.
32. DE Calais Campbell
The Baltimore Ravens released defensive end Calais Campbell on Monday, and if the 36-year-old decides to continue playing, he shouldn't have to wait long to find work.
While Campbell isn't the sort of Pro Bowl pass-rusher he was early in his career, he's still a strong contributor against the run and the pass. This past season, he tallied 36 tackles, four tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.
31. Edge Justin Houston
Like Campbell, pass-rusher Justin Houston is an older player who just keeps finding ways to make an impact.
The 34-year-old logged 9.5 sacks, 25 quarterback pressures and 21 tackles with the Ravens in 2022. Houston should be a top target for a playoff-caliber team seeking a situational but productive pass-rusher on a short-term deal.
Nos. 30-26
30. OT Isaiah Wynn
New England Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn is not an elite player. He was responsible for nine penalties and four sacks allowed in just 423 snaps this past season, according to Pro Football Focus.
Wynn is a 27-year-old tackle with positional versatility and 40 career starts on his resume. Some team will target him as a starter this offseason, though it may come after the top linemen are off the board.
29. S Julian Love
New York Giants safety Julian Love emerged as a full-time starter in 2022 and became a fairly solid starter under defensive coordinator Don Martindale.
This past season, Love logged 124 tackles, five passes defended, two interceptions and a forced fumble. While he isn't a top-tier coverage safety, he's not a total liability either. He allowed an opposing passer rating of 89.8 in coverage in 2022.
28. QB Baker Mayfield
Over the past year, 2018 first overall pick Baker Mayfield has been with three different franchises, most recently with the Los Angeles Rams.
In his five games with Los Angeles, he played fairly well. He only delivered two wins, but he posted an 86.4 quarterback rating while completing 63.6 percent of his passes. The Oklahoma product will likely be looking for an opportunity to reestablish himself as a starter, so he won't be a fit for every team.
For a team willing to take a chance, Mayfield could be a terrific addition. He'll turn 28 in April, and he could develop into a franchise's long-term answer.
27. DT Shelby Harris
The Seattle Seahawks plan to release defensive tackle Shelby Harris, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Per Garafolo, the Seahawks tried to deal Harris but could not find a trade partner.
Now that Harris is available to sign, he should draft much more interest. The 31-year-old is a consistent defensive tackle who has logged at least 32 tackles and two sacks in each of the past four seasons. He had 49 tackles and six sacks with the Denver Broncos two years ago.
26. CB Bryce Callahan
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Bryce Callahan might not generate many headlines this offseason, but make no mistake: A team will be very happy to land him.
After being limited to just 11 games (six starts) in 2021 with a knee injury, Callahan reemerged as a strong starter for the Chargers in 2022. He started 11 games, appeared in 15 and allowed an opposing passer rating (OPR) of only 80.0 in coverage.
Capable of playing on the perimeter or at nickel, Callahan is a solid cornerback.
Nos. 25-21
25. WR Adam Thielen
The Minnesota Vikings released wideout Adam Thielen last week, and he jumps right into our top 50.
Thielen is 32 years old, had just 716 receiving yards last year and appears to have lost a step in the speed department. However, he's still a savvy route-runner who knows how to create separation.
While Thielen is no longer a Pro Bowl-caliber receiver, he can be a solid No. 2 or No. 3 option for a receiver-needy offense. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the Carolina Panthers plan to host him on a Wednesday visit.
24. Edge Melvin Ingram
Pass-rusher Melvin Ingram turns 34 in April, but he remains a solid rotational pass-rusher. This past season, he recorded six sacks, 18 quarterback pressures and 22 tackles while playing just 45 percent of the defensive snaps.
At his age, Ingram isn't a terrific fit for a rebuilding team. However, he'd be a solid addition for a potential playoff contender seeking a one- or two-year contributor on the edge.
22. WR Darius Slayton
Wideout Darius Slayton might not have had a ton of production with the New York Giants—he never reached 800 receiving yards in a season—but there's a lot to like about the 26-year-old.
Slayton is a strong route-runner, has adequate speed and is dependable. He provided a passer rating of 96.2 when targeted this past season, and he should be viewed as a solid complementary piece by both rebuilding teams and potential contenders alike.
21. OT Donovan Smith
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have decided to release starting left tackle Donovan Smith, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Smith was called for 12 penalties and allowed six sacks last season, according to Pro Football Focus, but he does play the most important position along the offensive line. He won't turn 30 until June and has 124 regular-season starts on his resume, so he should get an opportunity to rebound with a different franchise.
20. QB Teddy Bridgewater
Teddy Bridgewater should garner some fairly significant interest from teams seeking a bridge starter in 2023. Although he made only two starts for the Miami Dolphins in 2022, he started 14 games for the Broncos the previous year and posted a solid 94.9 passer rating that season.
Bridgewater could fill the bridge quarterback role or step in as one of the top backups in the NFL.
Nos. 20-16
20. G Isaac Seumalo
After landing on injured reserve in both 2020 (knee) and 2021 (Lisfranc), guard Isaac Seumalo returned to start all 17 games for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. He was responsible for only one sack allowed and six penalties across 1,135 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
Two things keep Seumalo from being ranked higher here. His injuries prior to 2022 are a bit concerning, and it's fair to wonder if he can be as efficient on an offensive line that isn't as talented as Philadelphia's.
19. RB Miles Sanders
In another era, a Pro Bowl running back like Miles Sanders would be a clear top-10 free agent. In a different offseason, he'd at least be ranked higher than he is here. However, the 2023 draft class is incredibly deep at running back and several solid veterans—like Jamaal Williams and D'Onta Foreman—are headed to free agency, which helps to devalue Sanders.
With that said, Sanders is a dangerous dual threat who logged a career-high 1,269 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022 and has 124 receptions in four seasons. He is a surefire starter and would be an upgrade for several teams. With Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard and Josh Jacobs all getting the franchise tag, Sanders should be RB1 in free agency.
18. LB Drue Tranquill
Teams are frequently looking for linebackers who can do a little bit of everything. Drue Tranquill of the Los Angeles Chargers is exactly that sort of player.
Tranquill appeared in all 17 games (16 starts) this past season and played 93 percent of the Chargers' defensive snaps. He recorded a career- and team-high 146 tackles, five sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.
If the 27-year-old was just a bit more dependable in coverage (101.2 opposing passer rating allowed), he'd rank much higher on our list. Expect him to still be a top choice for teams seeking a run-stopper at the second level, though.
17. QB Jacoby Brissett
Like Teddy Bridgewater, Jacoby Brissett projects as a stopgap quarterback for a team with uncertainty at the position or as a bridge for those looking to draft a signal-caller in April. He played the fill-in role for the Cleveland Browns for 11 games last season and fared surprisingly well.
Brissett threw for 2,608 yards with 12 touchdowns, six interceptions and an 88.9 passer rating. He also rushed for 243 yards, two touchdowns and 28 first downs. With 48 starts on his career resume and experience in a variety of systems, Brissett should be a fit for just about any team.
16. Edge Jadeveon Clowney
Pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney isn't a fit for every team. An incredibly inconsistent player from year to year—he had nine sacks in 2021 and only five sacks in 2019, 2020 and 2022 combined—Clowney should be in line for another one-year, prove-it deal. Teams should be cautious with Clowney, after he openly criticized Cleveland's coaching staff near the end of the season and was benched for the regular-season finale.
Clowney still cracks our top 50 because when he's motivated and playing well, he can be as disruptive as any defensive end in the league. He's a three-time Pro Bowler who notched nine sacks, 32 quarterback pressures and 11 tackles for loss just two years ago.
Nos. 15-11
15. WR DJ Chark
Detroit Lions wideout D.J. Chark is one of the more underrated players headed into free agency. He hasn't had a 1,000-yard season since 2019, and he didn't produce eye-popping numbers in Detroit this past year (502 yards, 3 TDs).
However, it's worth noting that Chark suffered a season-ending ankle injury in 2021 and spent time on injured reserve with an ankle injury this past season, which limited his production. When healthy, Chark is a speedy and dynamic perimeter threat who will stretch the field and help dictate coverages. He should be viewed as a high-end No. 2 receiver.
14. G Dalton Risner
Dalton Risner, a 2019 second-round pick by the Denver Broncos, is a four-year starter who played well this past season. He was responsible for only one penalty and three sacks allowed across 967 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
Risner isn't a mauler in the run game, but he's a steady pass protector and has missed only four games in four seasons. However, it's worth noting that all four absences came over the last two years.
Free agency features a strong crop of interior linemen, and Risner might be a second choice for a lot of teams. He should still be viewed as an above-average starter, tough.
13. DT Poona Ford
Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Poona Ford might be the most underrated defender headed into free agency. Though he doesn't possess ideal length, the 5'11", 310-pound Texas product is a space-eater who can clog running lanes and disrupt the backfield.
Over the past two seasons, Ford has compiled 88 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three passes defended, five sacks and 22 quarterback pressures.
12. CB Rock Ya-Sin
If cornerback Rock Ya-Sin hadn't suffered a season-ending back injury in 2022, he'd rank higher on our list. Arguably the only truly reliable Las Vegas Raiders cornerback last season, Ya-Sin recorded 45 tackles and seven passes defended in 11 games. He also allowed an opposing passer rating of only 82.6 in coverage.
Ya-Sin's ability to be a dependable cover man in a Raiders defense that struggled to rush the passer (27 sacks) shouldn't be discounted. If the 26-year-old can prove that he's fully healthy, he should command a multiyear contract.
11. Edge Yannick Ngakoue
Yannick Ngakoue continues to be one of the league's most underrated pass-rushers. Ngakoue, who will turn 28 at the end of the month, has played for five teams in seven years, most recently with the Indianapolis Colts.
While run defense isn't a strength—on film, he seems to take himself out of the action too frequently—Ngakoue is a solid pressure man. He's logged at least eight sacks in every one of his seven NFL seasons, and he finished 2022 with 9.5 sacks and 27 quarterback pressures. He'd be a terrific target for any team looking to bolster its pass rush.
10. Edge Leonard Floyd
The Rams released pass-rusher Leonard Floyd last week, and the 30-year-old is expected to draw a lot of interest, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
It's not hard to see why. Last season, Floyd logged nine sacks, 31 quarterback pressures, 22 quarterback hits and 59 tackles. He had 18.5 sacks and 68 pressures over the last two seasons.
It's worth noting that Floyd has been more productive in Los Angeles (29 sacks in three seasons) than he was before he arrived (18.5 sacks in his first four seasons), though he should have plenty of value for a team seeking a dedicated edge-rusher.
Floyd is perhaps not an ideal target for rebuilding teams at his age, but he's one of the top edge-rushers available.
9. Edge Frank Clark
The Kansas City Chiefs decided to part ways with pass-rusher Frank Clark in a cap-saving move, and. Clark immediately became one of the top edge-rushers available.
With Brandon Graham heading back to the Philadelphia Eagles and talented defensive tackle Javon Hargrave landing with the San Francisco 49ers, Clark is now the top defensive lineman on our board.
While Clark hasn't tallied double-digit sacks in a season since arriving in Kansas City in 2019, he's earned three Pro Bowl nods with the Chiefs and has stood out on the biggest stages. In 12 playoff games with the Chiefs, he logged 10.5 sacks.
During the 2022 regular season, Clark started 15 games and finished with five sacks, 39 tackles and 24 quarterback pressures.
8. TE Dalton Schultz
With Evan Engram getting the franchise tag from Jacksonville, Dallas' Dalton Schultz is the clear-cut best tight end heading to free agency.
The 26-year-old caught 57 passes for 577 yards and five touchdowns this past season despite playing a chunk of the year without starting quarterback Dak Prescott.
Schultz was even more impressive in 2021, when he logged 78 catches, 808 yards and eight touchdowns while sharing targets with CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. Yet, Schultz—who played on the franchise tag in 2022—has not received an offer from Dallas, according to NFL Network's Jane Slater.
Tight-end-needy teams should already be contacting Schultz.
7. WR JuJu Smith-schuster
An argument could be made that JuJu Smith-Schuster is the top wide receiver in free agency this year. He hasn't been a Pro Bowler since his 2018 campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he's one of the few free agents with the skill set needed to fill a No. 1 receiver role.
In 2018, Smith-Schuster caught 111 passes for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns.
Smith-Schuster was a great addition to the Kansas City Chiefs this past season, finishing with 78 catches, 933 yards and three touchdowns. He didn't fill that No. 1 role, as that belongs to tight end Travis Kelce, but he was Kansas City's biggest threat on the perimeter.
Given the relatively underwhelming free-agent receiver market, Smith-Schuster should parlay his 2022 campaign into a nice contract.
6. S Jordan Poyer
A seventh-round pick by the Eagles in 2013, safety Jordan Poyer has taken a winding path to stardom. He emerged as a quality player with the Cleveland Browns early in his career and then became a full-time starter in Buffalo.
With the Bills, Poyer has been superb. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2021 and earned his first Pro Bowl nod in 2022—a season in which he logged 63 tackles, four interceptions and allowed an opposing passer rating of only 60.1.
In each of the past three seasons, Poyer has allowed an opposing passer rating of 90.0 or below. He's surrendered just six touchdown receptions during that span.
Poyer should be considered a high-end starter even though he'll turn 32 in April. Teams shouldn't necessarily view him as a long-term answer, but he can can likely solidify someone's safety spot for 2-3 years.
5. WR Odell Beckham Jr.
This year's free-agent wide receiver class lacks high-end talent. That's why Odell Beckham Jr., who didn't even play this past season after suffering a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI, ranks this highly on our list.
Can the three-time Pro Bowler return to form after two ACL injuries and sitting out a year? That's the big question. When we last saw him, though, he was helping the Rams win the Lombardi Trophy.
During Los Angeles' 2021 playoff run, Beckham caught 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns in less than four complete games. That version of Beckham can be a difference-maker.
Beckham had a workout for potentially interested franchises on Friday. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, at least 12 teams were in attendance.
4. LB Lavonte David
Consistency, reliability and production are among the things that make Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David a high-end 2023 free agent.
While David is 33 years old, he's still one of the top all-around linebackers in the league. He started all 17 games in 2022, played 96 percent of the Bucs' defensive snaps and finished with 124 tackles, three sacks, five passes defended and 10 tackles for loss.
David was a second-team All-Pro selection in 2020, a campaign he finished with 117 tackles, 82 solo stops and six passes defended.
Though he may no longer be elite in any one area, David still does a little bit of everything well. Along with the next player on our list, David will be a top free-agent target for linebacker-needy contenders.
3. LB Bobby Wagner
The Rams and linebacker Bobby Wagner mutually agreed to part ways after only one season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Their cap situation was the main motivating factor here, not Wagner's performance.
Though the 32-year-old didn't earn Pro Bowl honors in 2022, Wagner was still a high-end contributor. He finished the year with a team-high 140 tackles, two interceptions, six sacks, 10 quarterback pressures and an opposing passer rating of 87.1 in coverage.
Though he probably isn't a fit for rebuilding teams, Wagner is one of the best defenders available in this year's free-agent class. He's a six-time first-team All-Pro who shouldn't last much longer on the open market.
According to NFL Network's Jane Slater, the Cowboys have already had "conversations" with Wagner.
2. DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson
We're giving Eagles defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson the edge over James Bradberry for a few reasons. It starts with his versatility, as Gardner-Johnson is a skilled player who has thrived as both a slot corner and at safety.
Gardner-Johnson primarily played nickel with the New Orleans Saints, but he moved to safety after being traded to Philadelphia last year. He was great in both roles, allowing an opposing passer rating of 67.7 in 2021 and 78.4 this past season. He logged three interceptions in 2021 and a league-leading six interceptions (tied with Minkah Fitzpatrick and Justin Simmons) in 2022.
Occasionally, Gardner-Johnson can also creep toward the line of scrimmage and play more of a linebacker role, although tackling is not his strongest trait (11 missed tackles in 2022).
Gardner-Johnson just turned 25 in December. Whichever team signs him to a long-term deal will be getting a multi-positional defender for the bulk of his playing prime.
1. Orlando Brown Jr.
Offensive tackle Orlando Brown appeared destined for the franchise tag once again this offseason, but the Kansas City Chiefs reversed course and instead tried to reach an agreement without using the tag.
"The Chiefs would like to keep him long-term, certainly someone they view as a big-time part of their future," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said.
On Monday, Kansas City reached an agreement with offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor, which could alter its plans with Brown.
Brown is the top offensive lineman by a large margin. He's a four-time Pro Bowler who can play left or right tackle, and he'll only be 27 at the start of the 2023 season.
While Brown might not be a truly elite left tackle, he's fared well in that role for Kansas City. This past season, he was responsible for six penalties and only four sacks allowed across 1,133 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Brown made the Pro Bowl at both tackle spots during his time with the Baltimore Ravens.
Brown has also been durable, having missed only one game in his five NFL seasons. He's young, talented, reliable and plays a premium position, so Brown should have a massive long-term offer in hand before the official start of free agency on March 15.
Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.