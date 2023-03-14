2023 NFL Free-Agent Signings, Trade Grades: Day 2 Tampering Period Deals

2023 NFL Free-Agent Signings, Trade Grades: Day 2 Tampering Period DealsMarch 14, 2023
The following sentiment supposedly floated around Indianapolis during the NFL combine: "This free agent class sucks," per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
Yet the money flowed freely at the start of the league's tampering period, with over $600 million in total contractual worth agreed upon just among Monday's top-10 deals.
The action doesn't stop there, as there are hundreds of players still available to sign once the new league year begins, including some of Bleacher Report's highest-rated options.
Day 2 of the unofficial start to free agency begins with us still firmly entrenched within the first wave of talent, featuring plenty of individuals who are capable of making a significant impact. Not all acquisitions will be considered quality gets, though.
B/R is here to decipher the good from the bad among the latest free-agent agreements, with grades handed out for each significant move.
Browns Sign DL Dalvin Tomlinson
Contract Terms: Four years, $57 million ($27.5 million guaranteed)
The Cleveland Browns' defensive interior has been counted among the league's worst units over the past two seasons. On a philosophical level, general manager Andrew Berry didn't seem to believe in making legitimate investments at that particular spot. Instead, he splurged on edge-defenders to pair with Myles Garrett, who also signed a massive extensive prior to the 2020 campaign.
But the retreads and inferior draft picks the Browns placed in the middle of their defense simply couldn't hold the point of attack, thus disrupting the entire scheme. While Garrett shined as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, he didn't receive the help he needed from the rest of the front.
Dalvin Tomlinson is the ideal addition after agreeing to a four-year, $57 million deal, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Tomlinson didn't demand the same attention or annual yearly salary as Javon Hargrave or Dre'Mont Jones, who agreed to terms with the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, respectively. Yet this pairing is all about fit.
The 29-year-old Tomlinson is a superior run defender, who's powerful at the point of attack and provides a little bit of pass-rush juice. He's not nearly as explosive off the snap as the other two mentioned, yet he's going to demand blockers and allow others around him to make plays.
The Browns still aren't completely set along their defensive line, even after the additions of Tomlinson and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo. Quality depth remains a must. But the unit is better today than it was at any point last season.
Grade: A
Falcons Sign QB Taylor Heinicke
Contract Terms: Two years, $20 million
Another domino falls in the quarterback market. Granted, everyone continues to wait for Aaron Rodgers' decision, but the Atlanta Falcons' acquisition of Taylor Heinicke is a fascinating approach.
Heinicke agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. His addition sends multiple signals as to how the Falcons plan to proceed this fall.
For starters, Desmond Ridder is currently slated to go into the season as QB1. Heinicke's deal places him in the upper echelon of the backup wage scale. It simultaneously is a big enough number to signal he can be the starter if Ridder doesn't develop as expected.
Draft plans should also be significantly altered.
"We're going to add to the position, whether it's free agency, the draft, or both," general manager Terry Fontenot told reporters at the NFL combine. "We've talked about the quarterback position, we want to make sure we continue to add to that position, we want to keep bringing players in. (But still) really excited about Desmond."
True to his word, Fontenot is bringing in Heinicke. Will he add another quarterback via the draft?
Currently, the Falcons own this year's eighth overall draft pick and sit behind the likes of the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts. The Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders could still be in the QB market as well, even after previous commitments to veterans.
Thus, Atlanta isn't positioned particularly well to add a top prospect without trading up to this year's third overall pick, where the Arizona Cardinals currently reside.
No matter which way the Falcons decide to go in the draft, Heinicke is a quality addition. He can be a top-end backup and mentor to Ridder or [insert rookie quarterback]. If the young signal-caller doesn't pan out, Heinicke is also a proven starter, albeit on the lower end.
Grade: B
Colts Sign K Matt Gay
Contract Terms: Four years, $22.5 million
Surprisingly, the Indianapolis Colts agreed to a splash signing during the wee hours of Tuesday morning...with a kicker.
Yes, a kicker. But the importance of such a move shouldn't be completely overlooked for two reasons.
First, the Colts' kicking game struggled greatly upon Adam Vinatieri losing his swing then retiring after the 2010 campaign. Since that point, Indianapolis has cycled through Rodrigo Blankenship, Michael Badgley and Chase McLaughlin.
To be fair, McLaughlin fared rather well last season, though the Colts front office clearly saw an opportunity to upgrade with a Pro Bowl-level performer, who happens to be the fifth-most accurate kicker in NFL history, per CBS4 Sports' Mike Chappell.
Second, general manager Chris Ballard and new special teams coach Brian Mason obviously perceive this acquisition as an opportunity to create some stability, and the team paid handsomely to do so.
Once officially signed, Gay 's four-year, $22.5 million deal is the largest free-agent contract ever for the position, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Grade: C+
Chargers Sign LB Eric Kendricks
Contract Terms: Two years, $13.25 million
Drue Tranquill left a massive void in the middle of the Los Angeles Chargers defense, as he considers his options at the onset of free agency's legal tampering period.
Tranquill led the Chargers last season with 146 total tackles and added 10 tackles for loss.
While the 27-year-old defender weighs his options, the Chargers chose to go in a different direction by agreeing to terms with eight-year veteran Eric Kendricks on a two-year, $13.25 million deal, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Kendricks brings reliability and familiarity to a defense that finished 20th overall last season.
The veteran linebacker led the Minnesota Vikings in total tackles seven of the last eight seasons and established a new career-high in 2022 with 137 total tackles. Also, linebackers coach Jeff Howard previously served as a defensive assistant with the Minnesota Vikings during the first five years of Kendricks' career.
The 31-year-old defender can serve as a defensive captain, call the plays and provide the unit with some stability, since the group has been somewhat of a disappointment after Brandon Staley became head coach.
Grade: B
Buccaneers Trade OG Shaq Mason to Texans
Buccaneers Get: 2023 sixth-round draft pick
Texans Get: Shaq Mason, '23 seventh-round drat pick
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans are heading in opposite directions.
Tampa Bay had its fun with an excellent run led by quarterback Tom Brady, who retired this offseason (really, he did). The Buccaneers are now entering the rebuilding phase and attempting to get younger at multiple spots. The team already moved on from the likes of Leonard Fournette and Donovan Smith. More will likely depart in free agency.
Whereas the Texans endured a strip-it-to-the-studs rebuild and they're finally ready to start building a strong foundation and improving the entire roster.
As such, the two parties came to terms on a deal for 29-year-old right guard Shaq Mason.
The teams flipped late-round picks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. In doing so, the Buccaneers continue to shed salary ($5.3 million), while the Texans continue to fortify an offensive front for whichever incoming rookie quarterback the team inevitably selects with this year's second overall draft pick.
Houston is building a strong line, presumably for Alabama's Bryce Young, who's an undersized prospect at 5'10" and 204 pounds. But a starting five of Laremy Tunsil, a developing Kenyon Green, Scott Quessenberry, Mason and Tytus Howard provides the aforementioned foundation for the rest of the lineup.
Grade: B+ (Texans), D (Buccaneers)