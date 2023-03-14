2023 NFL Free-Agent Signings, Trade Grades: Day 2 Tampering Period Deals

2 of 5

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Contract Terms: Two years, $20 million

Another domino falls in the quarterback market. Granted, everyone continues to wait for Aaron Rodgers' decision, but the Atlanta Falcons' acquisition of Taylor Heinicke is a fascinating approach.

Heinicke agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. His addition sends multiple signals as to how the Falcons plan to proceed this fall.

For starters, Desmond Ridder is currently slated to go into the season as QB1. Heinicke's deal places him in the upper echelon of the backup wage scale. It simultaneously is a big enough number to signal he can be the starter if Ridder doesn't develop as expected.

Draft plans should also be significantly altered.

"We're going to add to the position, whether it's free agency, the draft, or both," general manager Terry Fontenot told reporters at the NFL combine. "We've talked about the quarterback position, we want to make sure we continue to add to that position, we want to keep bringing players in. (But still) really excited about Desmond."

True to his word, Fontenot is bringing in Heinicke. Will he add another quarterback via the draft?

Currently, the Falcons own this year's eighth overall draft pick and sit behind the likes of the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts. The Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders could still be in the QB market as well, even after previous commitments to veterans.

Thus, Atlanta isn't positioned particularly well to add a top prospect without trading up to this year's third overall pick, where the Arizona Cardinals currently reside.



No matter which way the Falcons decide to go in the draft, Heinicke is a quality addition. He can be a top-end backup and mentor to Ridder or [insert rookie quarterback]. If the young signal-caller doesn't pan out, Heinicke is also a proven starter, albeit on the lower end.



Grade: B