2023 NFL Free Agency Big Board: Best Available Players After Day 1

2023 NFL Free Agency Big Board: Best Available Players After Day 1March 14, 2023
While the 2023 edition of NFL free agency—along with the new league year—won't officially be underway until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, that action has already begun.
The legal contact window opened at noon ET on Monday, marking the first unofficial day of free agency. Unsurprisingly, quite a few notable deals were agreed to, though they cannot become official until Wednesday's start time.
With several quality players now spoken for, let's examine an updated list of the top remaining free agents after Day 1. All choices and rankings are based on factors like past production, player upside, age, positional value and player health.
Editor's note: Text for players who were on previous big boards was copied over to this one.
Nos. 50-46
50. DT Greg Gaines
Defensive linemen are being gobbled up quickly, and it wouldn't be a shock to see Greg Gaines land a deal soon.
The 26-year-old is a strong run-defender who can also rush the passer from the interior (8.5 sacks over the past two seasons). He had a more productive season in 2021 than he did last year, but he's a young, productive defender who should land a starter's contract in the coming days.
49. TE Robert Tonyan Jr.
Tight end Robert Tonyan looked to be a rising star in 2020, when he tallied 586 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. However, he suffered a torn ACL in 2021 and didn't look like quite the same player in 2022.
However, Tonyan still caught 53 passes for 476 yards and two touchdowns this past season in an inconsistent Green Bay Packers offense. He's one of the top tight ends available, and if he can return to pre-injury form, he could be one of the steals of the 2023 offseason.
48. QB Andy Dalton
Because of the importance of the quarterback position, Saints signal-caller Andy Dalton cracks our updated list.
While the 35-year-old isn't a long-term answer, he showed last year that he can be a serviceable bridge starter for a quarterback-needy franchise.
Dalton only went 6-8 with New Orleans in 2022, but he posted a solid 95.2 passer rating and performed well enough to keep Jameis Winston on the bench. Dalton could be a temporary starter for a team eyeing rookie quarterbacks or a top-tier backup for a team with playoff aspirations.
47. RB Damien Harris
Is Damien Harris a high-end every-down running back? No. He has limited receiving ability and has caught a mere 40 passes in 38 career games.
Is Harris a bruising runner who can pound the rock and wear down a defense? Yep. He logged 929 rushing yards as the New England Patriots' starter in 2021 and has averaged 4.7 yards per carry during his pro career.
46. DT Fletcher Cox
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is 32 years old and might not be a fit for younger rebuilding franchises. However, he's still a very effective defender who would be a great addition to any team eyeing the playoffs in 2023.
This past season, Cox logged 43 tackles, seven sacks and 25 quarterback pressures. While he may no longer be a perennial Pro Bowler—his last appearance in the all-star game came after the 2020 season—Cox is still one of the better defensive linemen in the league.
Nos. 45-41
45. LB Azeez Al-Shaair
While linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair might not be one of the faces of the San Francisco 49ers' vaunted defense, he's been a very valuable piece over the past couple of years.
Al-Shaair was a legitimate difference-maker in 2021, finishing with 102 tackles, two sacks and an interception. He was less productive in 2022, logging 44 tackles in 12 games, but he's a talented and versatile linebacker who should be targeted for a starting role.
44. LB Leighton Vander Esch
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch seems to have lost a step since being a rookie Pro Bowler in 2018. However, he's become a savvy and productive veteran who reads plays as they develop.
The 27-year-old is still a force against the run and finished the 2022 season with 90 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack. He isn't a top-tier linebacker as he was early in his career, but he's still starting-caliber.
43. TE Mike Gesicki
Tight end Mike Gesicki saw his stock take a hit this past season as he wasn't a great fit for Mike McDaniel's offense with the Miami Dolphins—he was also less of a priority in the passing game with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle both on the roster.
In 2022, Gesicki caught just 32 passes for 362 yards and five touchdowns. In 2021, however, he caught 73 passes for 780 yards and two scores. Though he's not a great blocker, Gesicki can be an upper-echelon receiving tight end in the right offense.
42. RB Jamaal Williams
Jamaal Williams is the underrated free-agent running back of this offseason.
Williams was primarily used in a rushing role with the Detroit Lions this past season, and he topped 1,000 yards while recording a league-high 17 rushing touchdowns. However, he is a very capable pass-catcher, as evidenced by 122 receptions in his four seasons before landing with the Lions.
The 27-year-old can be a very good starter for a running-back-needy team.
41. DE Calais Campbell
The Baltimore Ravens released defensive end Calais Campbell on Monday, and if the 36-year-old decides to continue playing, he shouldn't have to wait long to find work.
While Campbell isn't the sort of Pro Bowl pass-rusher he was early in his career, he's still a strong contributor against the run and the pass. This past season, he tallied 36 tackles, four tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.
Nos. 40-36
40. Edge Justin Houston
Like Campbell, pass-rusher Justin Houston is an older player who just keeps finding ways to make an impact.
The 34-year-old logged 9.5 sacks, 25 quarterback pressures and 21 tackles with the Ravens in 2022. Houston should be a top target for a playoff-caliber team seeking a situational but productive pass-rusher on a short-term deal.
39. OT Isaiah Wynn
New England Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn is not an elite player. He was responsible for nine penalties and four sacks allowed in just 423 snaps this past season, according to Pro Football Focus.
Wynn is a 27-year-old tackle with positional versatility and 40 career starts on his resume. Some team will target him as a starter this offseason, though it may come after the top linemen are off the board.
38. S Julian Love
New York Giants safety Julian Love emerged as a full-time starter in 2022 and became a fairly solid starter under defensive coordinator Don Martindale.
This past season, Love logged 124 tackles, five passes defended, two interceptions and a forced fumble. While he isn't a top-tier coverage safety, he's not a total liability either. He allowed an opposing passer rating of 89.8 in coverage in 2022.
37. QB Baker Mayfield
Over the past year, 2018 first overall pick Baker Mayfield has been with three different franchises, most recently with the Los Angeles Rams.
In his five games with Los Angeles, he played fairly well. He only delivered two wins, but he posted an 86.4 quarterback rating while completing 63.6 percent of his passes. The Oklahoma product will likely be looking for an opportunity to reestablish himself as a starter, so he won't be a fit for every team.
For a team willing to take a chance, Mayfield could be a terrific addition. He'll turn 28 in April, and he could develop into a franchise's long-term answer.
36. DT Shelby Harris
The Seattle Seahawks plan to release defensive tackle Shelby Harris, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Per Garafolo, the Seahawks tried to deal Harris but could not find a trade partner.
Now that Harris is available to sign, he should draft much more interest. The 31-year-old is a consistent defensive tackle who has logged at least 32 tackles and two sacks in each of the past four seasons. He had 49 tackles and six sacks with the Denver Broncos two years ago.
Nos. 35-31
35. CB Bryce Callahan
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Bryce Callahan might not generate many headlines this offseason, but make no mistake: A team will be very happy to land him.
After being limited to just 11 games (six starts) in 2021 with a knee injury, Callahan reemerged as a strong starter for the Chargers in 2022. He started 11 games, appeared in 15 and allowed an opposing passer rating (OPR) of only 80.0 in coverage.
Capable of playing on the perimeter or at nickel, Callahan is a solid cornerback.
34. WR Adam Thielen
The Minnesota Vikings released wideout Adam Thielen last week, and he jumps right into our top 50.
Thielen is 32 years old, had just 716 receiving yards last year and appears to have lost a step in the speed department. However, he's still a savvy route-runner who knows how to create separation.
While Thielen is no longer a Pro Bowl-caliber receiver, he can be a solid No. 2 or No. 3 option for a receiver-needy offense.
33. Edge Samson Ebukam
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam should draw plenty of interest as a second-tier pass-rusher.
The 27-year-old has been a solid starter for San Francisco over the past two seasons. During that span, he logged 9.5 sacks, 31 quarterback pressures and 12 tackles for loss. He's far from an elite sack artist, but he can make a defense better off the edge.
32. Edge Melvin Ingram
Pass-rusher Melvin Ingram turns 34 in April, but he remains a solid rotational pass-rusher. This past season, he recorded six sacks, 18 quarterback pressures and 22 tackles while playing just 45 percent of the defensive snaps.
At his age, Ingram isn't a terrific fit for a rebuilding team. However, he'd be a solid addition for a potential playoff contender seeking a one- or two-year contributor on the edge.
31. WR Darius Slayton
Wideout Darius Slayton might not have had a ton of production with the New York Giants—he never reached 800 receiving yards in a season—but there's a lot to like about the 26-year-old.
Slayton is a strong route-runner, has adequate speed and is dependable. He provided a passer rating of 96.2 when targeted this past season, and he should be viewed as a solid complementary piece by both rebuilding teams and potential contenders alike.
Nos. 30-26
30. LB Kyzir White
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyzir White should generate plenty of interest this offseason. A 2018 fourth-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers, White was scooped up by Philadelphia last offseason and wasted little time making an impact.
This past season, White appeared in 17 games with eight starts and compiled 110 tackles, 1.5 sacks and seven passes defended. He allowed an opposing passer rating of only 74.4 in coverage.
Turning only 27 later this month, White can become a long-term building block for a team's defense this offseason.
29. WR Allen Lazard
Green Bay Packers wideout Allen Lazard isn't stepping into an offense and filling the No. 1 receiver role—even if Aaron Rodgers believes he has that potential.
Lazard can, however, be a high-end complementary receiver. He's an above-average route-runner with enough speed to stretch the field and some solid after-the-catch ability. He had 60 catches for 788 yards and six touchdowns this past season, though he was also credited with six drops.
28. OT Donovan Smith
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have decided to release starting left tackle Donovan Smith, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Smith was called for 12 penalties and allowed six sacks last season, according to Pro Football Focus, but he does play the most important position along the offensive line. He won't turn 30 until June and has 124 regular-season starts on his resume, so he should get an opportunity to rebound with a different franchise.
26. S Donovan Wilson
Dallas Cowboys defender Donovan Wilson is listed as a safety, but he often played more like an extra linebacker in 2022. His ability to diagnose plays and flow to the action is impressive, though it's fair to wonder how he'd fare outside of Dan Quinn's defense.
Wilson finished the 2022 season with a career-high 101 tackles, five sacks, 12 quarterback pressures and an interception. He allowed an opposing passer rating of only 69.0 in coverage.
26. QB Teddy Bridgewater
Teddy Bridgewater should garner some fairly significant interest from teams seeking a bridge starter in 2023. Although he made only two starts for the Miami Dolphins in 2022, he started 14 games for the Broncos the previous year and posted a solid 94.9 passer rating that season.
Bridgewater could fill the bridge quarterback role or step in as one of the top backups in the NFL.
Nos. 25-21
25. G Isaac Seumalo
After landing on injured reserve in both 2020 (knee) and 2021 (Lisfranc), guard Isaac Seumalo returned to start all 17 games for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. He was responsible for only one sack allowed and six penalties across 1,135 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
Two things keep Seumalo from being ranked higher here. His injuries prior to 2022 are a bit concerning, and it's fair to wonder if he can be as efficient on an offensive line that isn't as talented as Philadelphia's.
24. RB Miles Sanders
In another era, a Pro Bowl running back like Miles Sanders would be a clear top-10 free agent. In a different offseason, he'd at least be ranked higher than he is here. However, the 2023 draft class is incredibly deep at running back and several solid veterans—like Jamaal Williams and D'Onta Foreman—are headed to free agency, which helps to devalue Sanders.
With that said, Sanders is a dangerous dual threat who logged a career-high 1,269 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022 and has 124 receptions in four seasons. He is a surefire starter and would be an upgrade for several teams. With Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard and Josh Jacobs all getting the franchise tag, Sanders should be RB1 in free agency.
23. Edge Arden Key
Pass-rushers are always valuable, and with no Von Miller in this year's free-agent class, several second-tier edge-defenders are going to generate buzz.
Arden Key of the Jacksonville Jaguars is one such defender. He logged 4.5 sacks and a career-high 20 quarterback pressures this past season despite playing only 41 percent of the Jaguars' defensive snaps.
22. LB Drue Tranquill
Teams are frequently looking for linebackers who can do a little bit of everything. Drue Tranquill of the Los Angeles Chargers is exactly that sort of player.
Tranquill appeared in all 17 games (16 starts) this past season and played 93 percent of the Chargers' defensive snaps. He recorded a career- and team-high 146 tackles, five sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.
If the 27-year-old was just a bit more dependable in coverage (101.2 opposing passer rating allowed), he'd rank much higher on our list. Expect him to still be a top choice for teams seeking a run-stopper at the second level, though.
21. QB Jacoby Brissett
Like Teddy Bridgewater, Jacoby Brissett projects as a stopgap quarterback for a team with uncertainty at the position or as a bridge for those looking to draft a signal-caller in April. He played the fill-in role for the Cleveland Browns for 11 games last season and fared surprisingly well.
Brissett threw for 2,608 yards with 12 touchdowns, six interceptions and an 88.9 passer rating. He also rushed for 243 yards, two touchdowns and 28 first downs. With 48 starts on his career resume and experience in a variety of systems, Brissett should be a fit for just about any team.
Nos. 20-16
20. Edge Jadeveon Clowney
Pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney isn't a fit for every team. An incredibly inconsistent player from year to year—he had nine sacks in 2021 and only five sacks in 2019, 2020 and 2022 combined—Clowney should be in line for another one-year, prove-it deal. Teams should be cautious with Clowney, after he openly criticized Cleveland's coaching staff near the end of the season and was benched for the regular-season finale.
Clowney still cracks our top 50 because when he's motivated and playing well, he can be as disruptive as any defensive end in the league. He's a three-time Pro Bowler who notched nine sacks, 32 quarterback pressures and 11 tackles for loss just two years ago.
19. CB Byron Murphy
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy did not have a great year in 2022. He missed eight games with a back injury and was inconsistent in pass coverage, finishing without an interception and with a 103.1 opposing passer rating allowed.
However, Murphy will draw significant interest because he plays a premium position, is only 25 years old and has some playmaking ability. Murphy logged four interceptions and allowed an opposing passer rating of only 87.6 in 2021. He also had two fumble recoveries in 2022, one of which he returned for game-winning touchdown in Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
18. WR D.J. Chark
Detroit Lions wideout D.J. Chark is one of the more underrated players headed into free agency. He hasn't had a 1,000-yard season since 2019, and he didn't produce eye-popping numbers in Detroit this past year (502 yards, 3 TDs).
However, it's worth noting that Chark suffered a season-ending ankle injury in 2021 and spent time on injured reserve with an ankle injury this past season, which limited his production. When healthy, Chark is a speedy and dynamic perimeter threat who will stretch the field and help dictate coverages. He should be viewed as a high-end No. 2 receiver.
17. G Dalton Risner
Dalton Risner, a 2019 second-round pick by the Denver Broncos, is a four-year starter who played well this past season. He was responsible for only one penalty and three sacks allowed across 967 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
Risner isn't a mauler in the run game, but he's a steady pass protector and has missed only four games in four seasons. However, it's worth noting that all four absences came over the last two years.
Free agency features a strong crop of interior linemen, and Risner might be a second choice for a lot of teams. He should still be viewed as an above-average starter, tough.
16. OT Kaleb McGary
Kaleb McGary benefited from a strong campaign in his contract year.
A 2019 first-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons, the Washington product was inconsistent during his first three seasons, which led to Atlanta declining his fifth-year option. But in offensive coordinator Dave Ragone's run-heavy scheme this past season, McGary thrived.
McGary jumps out on tape as a people-mover, and he brought a physical edge to the Falcons' ground game. Pass protection is still a bit of an issue—he allowed six sacks last season, according to Pro Football Focus—but McGary is an ideal right-tackle target for teams looking to run the ball.
Nos. 15-11
15. DT Poona Ford
Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Poona Ford might be the most underrated defender headed into free agency. Though he doesn't possess ideal length, the 5'11", 310-pound Texas product is a space-eater who can clog running lanes and disrupt the backfield.
Over the past two seasons, Ford has compiled 88 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three passes defended, five sacks and 22 quarterback pressures.
14. CB Rock Ya-Sin
If cornerback Rock Ya-Sin hadn't suffered a season-ending back injury in 2022, he'd rank higher on our list. Arguably the only truly reliable Las Vegas Raiders cornerback last season, Ya-Sin recorded 45 tackles and seven passes defended in 11 games. He also allowed an opposing passer rating of only 82.6 in coverage.
Ya-Sin's ability to be a dependable cover man in a Raiders defense that struggled to rush the passer (27 sacks) shouldn't be discounted. If the 26-year-old can prove that he's fully healthy, he should command a multiyear contract.
13. Edge Yannick Ngakoue
Yannick Ngakoue continues to be one of the league's most underrated pass-rushers. Ngakoue, who will turn 28 at the end of the month, has played for five teams in seven years, most recently with the Indianapolis Colts.
While run defense isn't a strength—on film, he seems to take himself out of the action too frequently—Ngakoue is a solid pressure man. He's logged at least eight sacks in every one of his seven NFL seasons, and he finished 2022 with 9.5 sacks and 27 quarterback pressures. He'd be a terrific target for any team looking to bolster its pass rush.
12. Edge Leonard Floyd
The Rams released pass-rusher Leonard Floyd last week, and the 30-year-old is expected to draw a lot of interest, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
It's not hard to see why. Last season, Floyd logged nine sacks, 31 quarterback pressures, 22 quarterback hits and 59 tackles. It's worth noting that Floyd has been more productive in Los Angeles (29 sacks in three seasons) than he was before he arrived (18.5 sacks in his first four seasons), though he should have plenty of value for a team seeking a dedicated edge-rusher.
11. Edge Frank Clark
The Kansas City Chiefs plan to part with pass-rusher Frank Clark, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Clark should immediately become one of the top pass-rushers on the market when he officially arrives there.
While Clark hasn't tallied double-digit sacks in a season since arriving in Kansas City in 2019, he's earned three Pro Bowl nods with the Chiefs and has stood out on the biggest stages. In 12 playoff games with the Chiefs, he logged 10.5 sacks.
10. TE Dalton Schultz
With Evan Engram getting the franchise tag from Jacksonville, Dallas' Dalton Schultz is the clear-cut best tight end heading to free agency.
The 26-year-old caught 57 passes for 577 yards and five touchdowns this past season despite playing a chunk of the year without starting quarterback Dak Prescott.
Schultz was even more impressive in 2021, when he logged 78 catches, 808 yards and eight touchdowns while sharing targets with CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. Yet, Schultz—who played on the franchise tag in 2022—has not received an offer from Dallas, according to NFL Network's Jane Slater.
Tight-end-needy teams should be contacting Schultz as soon as it's permissible.
9. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
An argument could be made that JuJu Smith-Schuster is the top wide receiver in free agency this year. He hasn't been a Pro Bowler since his 2018 campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he's one of the few free agents with the skill set needed to fill a No. 1 receiver role.
In 2018, Smith-Schuster caught 111 passes for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns.
Smith-Schuster was a great addition to the Kansas City Chiefs this past season, finishing with 78 catches, 933 yards and three touchdowns. He didn't fill that No. 1 role, as that belongs to tight end Travis Kelce, but he was Kansas City's biggest threat on the perimeter.
Given the relatively underwhelming free-agent receiver market, Smith-Schuster should parlay his 2022 campaign into a nice contract.
8. S Jordan Poyer
A seventh-round pick by the Eagles in 2013, safety Jordan Poyer has taken a winding path to stardom. He emerged as a quality player with the Cleveland Browns early in his career and then became a full-time starter in Buffalo.
With the Bills, Poyer has been superb. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2021 and earned his first Pro Bowl nod in 2022—a season in which he logged 63 tackles, four interceptions and allowed an opposing passer rating of only 60.1.
In each of the past three seasons, Poyer has allowed an opposing passer rating of 90.0 or below. He's surrendered just six touchdown receptions during that span.
Poyer should be considered a high-end starter even though he'll turn 32 in April. Teams shouldn't necessarily view him as a long-term answer, but he can can likely solidify someone's safety spot for 2-3 years.
7. WR Odell Beckham Jr.
This year's free-agent wide receiver class lacks high-end talent. That's why Odell Beckham Jr., who didn't even play this past season after suffering a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI, ranks this highly on our list.
Can the three-time Pro Bowler return to form after two ACL injuries and sitting out a year? That's the big question. When we last saw him, though, he was helping the Rams win the Lombardi Trophy.
During Los Angeles' 2021 playoff run, Beckham caught 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns in less than four complete games. That version of Beckham can be a difference-maker.
Beckham had a workout for potentially interested franchises on Friday. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, at least 12 teams were in attendance.
6. LB Lavonte David
Consistency, reliability and production are among the things that make Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David a high-end 2023 free agent.
While David is 33 years old, he's still one of the top all-around linebackers in the league. He started all 17 games in 2022, played 96 percent of the Bucs' defensive snaps and finished with 124 tackles, three sacks, five passes defended and 10 tackles for loss.
David was a second-team All-Pro selection in 2020, a campaign he finished with 117 tackles, 82 solo stops and six passes defended.
Though he may no longer be elite in any one area, David still does a little bit of everything well. Along with the next player on our list, David will be a top free-agent target for linebacker-needy contenders.
5. LB Bobby Wagner
The Rams and linebacker Bobby Wagner mutually agreed to part ways after only one season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Their cap situation was the main motivating factor here, not Wagner's performance.
Though the 32-year-old didn't earn Pro Bowl honors in 2022, Wagner was still a high-end contributor. He finished the year with a team-high 140 tackles, two interceptions, six sacks, 10 quarterback pressures and an opposing passer rating of 87.1 in coverage.
Though he probably isn't a fit for rebuilding teams, Wagner is one of the best defenders available in this year's free-agent class. He's a six-time first-team All-Pro who shouldn't last much longer on the open market.
According to NFL Network's Jane Slater, the Cowboys have already had "conversations" with Wagner.
4. WR Jakobi Meyers
New England's Jakobi Meyers is the top-ranked receiver on our list, even though he doesn't fit the mold of a true No. 1 receiver. He filled that role for the Patriots this past season, finishing with a team-high 67 catches for 804 yards and six touchdowns—decent numbers in the league's 20th-ranked passing attack.
As a high-end No. 2 receiver in a more prolific offense, though, Meyers could be special. He's a fantastic route-runner who typically winds up in the right spot at the right time.
In 2022, Meyers provided a passer rating of 116.0 when targeted. Overall, Patriots quarterbacks had a cumulative passer rating of 87.7.
The 26-year-old's best seasons are likely ahead of him, which is why he's ranked where he is. He might not be an ideal target for a team in need of a go-to wideout, but there isn't a true No. 1 on the free-agent market this offseason.
Meyers' combination of reliability, route savvy and ability to play outside or in the slot makes him a fit for any offense that isn't already three-deep with top-tier pass-catchers.
3. CB James Bradberry
Philadelphia's James Bradberry is the best cornerback available this offseason, which should result in a hefty payday.
Bradberry joined the Eagles last May after the Giants cut him as a cap casualty. He proved to be a perfect fit for Jonathan Gannon's zone-heavy defense and played a huge role in helping the Eagles reach Super Bowl LVII.
The 29-year-old rarely came off the field this past season, starting all 17 games and playing 98 percent of the defensive snaps. Bradberry finished with 44 tackles, 17 passes defended, three interceptions and allowed an opposing passer rating of only 51.6 in coverage.
Bradberry won't be a great fit for every team. He'll turn 30 in August, and he's much more effective in zone than in a man-heavy scheme, although he's never a complete liability when he's on the field.
Bradberry is still one of the best 32 cornerbacks in the NFL, and he should have a few strong seasons ahead of him. Expect him to be some team's prized free-agent acquisition this offseason.
2. DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson
We're giving Eagles defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson the edge over James Bradberry for a few reasons. It starts with his versatility, as Gardner-Johnson is a skilled player who has thrived as both a slot corner and at safety.
Gardner-Johnson primarily played nickel with the New Orleans Saints, but he moved to safety after being traded to Philadelphia last year. He was great in both roles, allowing an opposing passer rating of 67.7 in 2021 and 78.4 this past season. He logged three interceptions in 2021 and a league-leading six interceptions (tied with Minkah Fitzpatrick and Justin Simmons) in 2022.
Occasionally, Gardner-Johnson can also creep toward the line of scrimmage and play more of a linebacker role, although tackling is not his strongest trait (11 missed tackles in 2022).
Gardner-Johnson just turned 25 in December. Whichever team signs him to a long-term deal will be getting a multi-positional defender for the bulk of his playing prime.
1. Orlando Brown Jr.
Offensive tackle Orlando Brown appeared destined for the franchise tag once again this offseason, but the Kansas City Chiefs reversed course and instead tried to reach an agreement without using the tag.
"The Chiefs would like to keep him long-term, certainly someone they view as a big-time part of their future," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said.
On Monday, Kansas City reached an agreement with offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor, which could alter its plans with Brown.
Brown is the top offensive lineman by a large margin. He's a four-time Pro Bowler who can play left or right tackle, and he'll only be 27 at the start of the 2023 season.
While Brown might not be a truly elite left tackle, he's fared well in that role for Kansas City. This past season, he was responsible for six penalties and only four sacks allowed across 1,133 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Brown made the Pro Bowl at both tackle spots during his time with the Baltimore Ravens.
Brown has also been durable, having missed only one game in his five NFL seasons. He's young, talented, reliable and plays a premium position, so Brown should have a massive long-term offer in hand before the official start of free agency on March 15.
Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.