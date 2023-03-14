2023 NFL Free Agency Big Board: Best Available Players After Day 1

1 of 18

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

50. DT Greg Gaines

Defensive linemen are being gobbled up quickly, and it wouldn't be a shock to see Greg Gaines land a deal soon.

The 26-year-old is a strong run-defender who can also rush the passer from the interior (8.5 sacks over the past two seasons). He had a more productive season in 2021 than he did last year, but he's a young, productive defender who should land a starter's contract in the coming days.

49. TE Robert Tonyan Jr.

Tight end Robert Tonyan looked to be a rising star in 2020, when he tallied 586 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. However, he suffered a torn ACL in 2021 and didn't look like quite the same player in 2022.

However, Tonyan still caught 53 passes for 476 yards and two touchdowns this past season in an inconsistent Green Bay Packers offense. He's one of the top tight ends available, and if he can return to pre-injury form, he could be one of the steals of the 2023 offseason.

48. QB Andy Dalton

Because of the importance of the quarterback position, Saints signal-caller Andy Dalton cracks our updated list.

While the 35-year-old isn't a long-term answer, he showed last year that he can be a serviceable bridge starter for a quarterback-needy franchise.

Dalton only went 6-8 with New Orleans in 2022, but he posted a solid 95.2 passer rating and performed well enough to keep Jameis Winston on the bench. Dalton could be a temporary starter for a team eyeing rookie quarterbacks or a top-tier backup for a team with playoff aspirations.

47. RB Damien Harris

Is Damien Harris a high-end every-down running back? No. He has limited receiving ability and has caught a mere 40 passes in 38 career games.

Is Harris a bruising runner who can pound the rock and wear down a defense? Yep. He logged 929 rushing yards as the New England Patriots' starter in 2021 and has averaged 4.7 yards per carry during his pro career.



46. DT Fletcher Cox

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is 32 years old and might not be a fit for younger rebuilding franchises. However, he's still a very effective defender who would be a great addition to any team eyeing the playoffs in 2023.

This past season, Cox logged 43 tackles, seven sacks and 25 quarterback pressures. While he may no longer be a perennial Pro Bowler—his last appearance in the all-star game came after the 2020 season—Cox is still one of the better defensive linemen in the league.