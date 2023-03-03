2023 NHL Trade Deadline: Live Grades for All the Biggest Deals

1 of 2

Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

New York Rangers Land Patrick Kane from the Chicago Blackhawks

It took a three-team deal on Tuesday to make it happen for salary-cap purposes. Chicago retained 50 percent of Kane's $10.5 million cap hit while the Rangers split the remainder with the Arizona Coyotes. In addition to getting a three-time Stanley Cup champion, the Rangers also received minor league defenseman Cooper Zech.

Chicago didn't get much of a return for Kane. It received a conditional 2023 second-round pick and a 2025 fourth-rounder from the Rangers along with minor league defenseman Andy Welinski. The Coyotes also sent them Finnish blueliner Vili Saarijärvi. For retaining $2.65 million of Kane's cap hit, the Rangers sent the Coyotes a conditional third-rounder in 2025.

Rangers: A, Blackhawks: C, Coyotes: D

San Jose Sharks Ship Timo Meier to the New Jersey Devils



In a nine-player swap on Sunday, the New Jersey Devils bolstered their scoring punch by acquiring winger Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks. Joining Meier was defenseman Scott Harrington, whom the Anaheim Ducks subsequently claimed off waivers. The Devils also received three prospects and a 2024 fifth-round pick.

This trade signaled that a roster rebuild is underway for the Sharks. They received depth forwards Fabian Zetterlund and Andreas Johnsson, prospect defensemen Shakir Mukhamadullin and Nikita Okhotiuk, a conditional first-round pick in 2023 and second- and seventh-round picks in 2024. They also retained half of Meier's $6 million cap hit.

Devils: A, Sharks: B-

Ottawa Senators Acquire Jakob Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes

Jakob Chychrun was the subject of trade rumors stretching back to last season. He joins the Ottawa Senators in exchange for a conditional first-rounder in 2023, a conditional second-rounder in 2024 and a second-round pick in 2026. Signed through 2024-25, Chychrun should provide a welcome boost of puck-moving skill to the Senators' defense corps.

The 2023 first-rounder that the Coyotes received is top-five protected, according to ESPN's Kristen Shilton. The 2024 second-rounder could become a first-round pick (top-10 protected) if the Senators reach the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals.

Senators: A, Coyotes: B

Boston Bruins Bring In Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings

With Taylor Hall on long-term injured reserve, the Boston Bruins needed a replacement on the left wing. They shipped a conditional 2024 first-round pick (top-10 protected) and a 2025 fourth-rounder to the Detroit Red Wings for Tyler Bertuzzi. The Wings also retained half of Bertuzzi's $4.8 million cap hit.

The Wings opted to move the oft-injured Bertuzzi rather than lose him this summer in free agency. The 28-year-old winger has been limited to only 14 points in 29 games this season. When healthy, however, he's an agitating top-six winger who tallied 30 goals and 62 points in 2021-22.

Bruins: B+, Red Wings: B

Edmonton Oilers Bring In Mattias Ekholm from the Nashville Predators

The Edmonton Oilers shipped puck-moving blueliner Tyson Barrie, prospect forward Reid Schaefer, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Nashville Predators. In return, they received shutdown defenseman Mattias Ekholm and a 2024 sixth-rounder. The Predators also retained $250,000 of Ekholm's $6.3 million cap hit.

Signed through 2025-26, the 32-year-old Ekholm will shore up the left side of the Oilers' blue line. He brings leadership and plenty of playoff experience. Meanwhile, the return package should help the struggling Predators in the short and long term as they retool their roster.

Oilers: A-minus, Predators: B-plus

Los Angeles Kings Send Jonathan Quick to the Columbus Blue Jackets

In a stunning early-morning move on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Kings traded longtime starting goaltender Jonathan Quick to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for goalie Joonas Korpisalo and defensemen Vladislav Gavrikov. The Jackets also received a conditional 2023 first-rounder and a 2024 third-rounder.

The Kings made their move to bolster their goaltending and add a natural left-side top-four defenseman to their blue-line corps. Meanwhile, the rebuilding Blue Jackets added to their stockpile of draft picks and gained a trade chip in Quick, who would soon be on the move again.

Kings: A-minus, Blue Jackets: B

Columbus Blue Jackets Flip Jonathan Quick to the Vegas Golden Knights

It didn't take long for the Blue Jackets to find a taker for Jonathan Quick. They flipped the goalie on Thursday to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for third-string netminder Michael Hutchison and a 2025 seventh-round pick.

The Golden Knights made this move since their regular tandem of Logan Thompson and Laurent Brossoit are sidelined with lower-body injuries. Quick's play has declined this season, but the 37-year-old brings considerable experience and a Stanley Cup pedigree between the pipes for Vegas. He'll help hold down the fort until Thompson and Brossoit return.

Golden Knights: B, Blue Jackets: B for flipping Quick to a playoff contender.