NBA's Biggest Winners and Losers from February

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The second LeBron James' fadeaway jumper swished through the net and cemented his place as the Association's all-time-leading scorer, he was guaranteed top billing here.

The scoring record is absurd for myriad reasons, not the least of which is the fact that scoring arguably isn't the strongest part of his arsenal. His longevity is also a different level of dominance than we've ever seen. In the 20 games he's played since his 38th birthday, he's averaging 31.9 points (on 50.5 percent shooting), 8.9 rebounds and 7.5 assists.



The record alone makes him a massive winner this month, but he has more to celebrate.

The Lakers, who erased a 27-point deficit while winning their fourth game in five tries Sunday, used trade season to finally make better sense of their roster. They made a trio of transactions to scratch itches for shooting, defense, length, athleticism and shot-creation. Anthony Davis has also hinted at a return to his early season form with a three-pack of 30-point double-doubles.

It wasn't quite a perfect February, since the foot injury he suffered Sunday could sideline him multiple weeks, but this will forever be a month to remember for the new scoring king.

