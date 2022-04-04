Kings Break Clippers' NBA Record By Missing Playoffs for 16th Consecutive Season

AP Photo/Michael Wyke

The NBA has a new king (pun intended) of futility.

The Sacramento Kings were officially eliminated from playoff contention with Sunday's loss to the Golden State Warriors, marking the 16th consecutive season they have missed the postseason. That breaks a record previously held by the Los Angeles Clippers, who missed the playoffs 15 years straight from 1977 to 1991.

