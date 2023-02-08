Lakers' LeBron James Passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Becomes NBA's No. 1 All-Time Scorer

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

LeBron James stands alone.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is now the top scorer in NBA history, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 38,387 points in the third quarter of Tuesday's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Here's the moment James made history:

Suffice to say, social media was singing James' praises after the historic moment:

The rest of the top five in career scoring is Karl Malone (36,928 points), Kobe Bryant (33,643 points) and Michael Jordan (32,292 points).

Coming into the 2022-23 season, James sat at 37,062 points and well within striking distance of the Hall of Fame center he was chasing, barring injuries. In his career, James had only failed to score at least 1,326 points—the amount he trailed Abdul-Jabbar by to start the campaign—once, in the 2020-21 season when he played just 45 games.

Add this latest accomplishment to James' resume for GOAT consideration:

Nineteen All-Star Game nods

Four MVP awards

Four championships

Four NBA Finals MVP awards

Thirteen first-team All-NBA selections

The 2003-04 Rookie of the Year award

Five first-team All-Defensive selections

Fifteen playoff berths

All-time leading playoff scorer (7,631 points)



James had already set the record for combined regular-season and playoff scoring last year:

He said in March 2022 when he moved to second place on the all-time scoring list that he wasn't trying to focus on tracking down Abdul-Jabbar's legendary mark.

"I will not allow myself to think about it. I've always just played the game the way I've been playing it over the years, and these things have just happened organically by just going out and playing the game the right way," James told reporters. "Hope to accomplish that at some point in my career, but I won't think about it too much."

Abdul-Jabbar also hinted in a tweet on James' most recent birthday that he was ready to see the Lakers' superstar surpass his scoring record:

And now the deed is done. It's more history for James, as he adds another accomplishment to one of the greatest careers in NBA history.