John Wall Rumors: Market for Former Clippers PG Quiet After Rockets Contract Buyout

The buyout market for John Wall reportedly isn't very robust.

Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report and NBA writer Marc Stein both reported on their #ThisLeague Uncut podcast that a market hasn't formed for Wall's services after the Houston Rockets bought out the remainder of his contract.

"We're not hearing much on him as of right now," Haynes said (h/t HoopsHype).

"Nothing," Stein added. "I've gotta be honest, I haven't heard. I really haven't heard of any market there."

