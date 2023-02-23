NFL Rumors: Bobby Wagner, Rams Mutually Agree to Part Ways; LB to Become Free Agent

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams and veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner have mutually agreed to part ways, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

L.A. signed Wagner to a five-year deal worth up to $65 million in March 2022. He's now going to be a free agent.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

