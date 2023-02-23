X

    NFL Rumors: Bobby Wagner, Rams Mutually Agree to Part Ways; LB to Become Free Agent

    Erin WalshFebruary 23, 2023

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 08: Bobby Wagner #45 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on January 08, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Rams and veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner have mutually agreed to part ways, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    L.A. signed Wagner to a five-year deal worth up to $65 million in March 2022. He's now going to be a free agent.

