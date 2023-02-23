NFL Rumors: Bobby Wagner to Be Released by Rams; LA to Save $5M in Cap Space

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams and veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner have mutually agreed to part ways, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Wagner will not be officially released until March 15.

L.A. signed Wagner to a five-year deal worth up to $65 million in March 2022. He's now going to be a free agent.

By cutting Wagner, the Rams are saving $5 million in cap space in 2023, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. They're also taking on $7.5 million in dead money this coming season.

While NFL salary-cap and contract expert Jason Fitzgerald of Over the Cap speculated that Wagner might have waived his guarantee in order to be released, the eight-time Pro Bowler confirmed he did not in a since-deleted tweet.

Had Wagner waived the guarantee, the Rams would have saved $8.6 million against the salary cap.

In his lone season with the Rams, Wagner posted six sacks, two interceptions, five pass breakups, 140 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss and 10 quarterback hits in 17 games en route to a second-team All-Pro selection.



L.A. finished a disappointing 2022 campaign third in the NFC West with a 5-12 record.

At this stage in his career, Wagner is looking to play for a contender, and it's no guarantee L.A. will return to that status. The Rams also needed to create more cap space, and releasing Wagner does that.

Prior to signing with the Rams, Wagner spent the first 10 years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks. In addition to being an eight-time Pro Bowler, he also helped the franchise capture a Super Bowl title in 2013.

While it's unclear if Wagner has any destinations in mind, several franchises will need to upgrade at linebacker this offseason, and he'll be a desirable target for many.

The Athletic's NFL staff recently listed the Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants among the teams that could place heavy priority on the position this offseason.