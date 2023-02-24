Predictions For MLB's Top Stars for 2023 Season

1 of 13

G Fiume/Getty Images

J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies

The Prediction: He'll be a top-five MVP finisher for the first time.

Seriously, how weird is it that Realmuto has never finished in the top-five of the MVP voting? It's surely an overdue honor for the best catcher in baseball. And after he became only the second catcher to ever go 20-20 for home runs and stolen bases last year, a 25-25 season seems a reasonable ask for 2023.

Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles

The Prediction: He, also, will be a top-five MVP finisher.

Per fWAR, Rutschman was the third-best position player in MLB after he collected his first home run on June 15 of last season. He therefore must only pick up where he left off, though he also figures to be a beneficiary of the shift ban when batting left-handed.

Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers

The Prediction: Bigger bases won't mean more stolen bases on him.

Smith was only 10-for-56 throwing out runners last year, so the new pizza-box-looking bases would seem not to bode well for him. But knowing that his pop time to second base actually got better in 2022, we're going to zag and forecast improvement in that arena instead.

Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals

The Prediction: He, on the other hand, will struggle to police the running game.

This obviously cuts against the fact that Perez has caught 36 percent of would-be base stealers throughout his career, but his arm isn't what it once was. His throws to second base have fallen from an average of 84 mph in 2015 to a more modest 82.9 mph in 2023.

Willson Contreras, St. Louis Cardinals

The Prediction: He'll fall short of 20 home runs.

Contreras is one of only three catchers with four seasons of 20-plus home runs since 2017, so this is probably a reach. Yet the former Chicago Cub historically hasn't hit well at his new home stadium, which isn't a great place for right-handed sluggers anyway.