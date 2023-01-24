Teenager Pleads Guilty to Shooting Commanders' Brian Robinson Twice During Carjacking

Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A teenage boy pleaded guilty this week to shooting Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson during an August carjacking.

According to ProFootballTalk's Michael David Smith, the boy was 14 at the time of the shooting and has since turned 15. He admitted to shooting Robinson once in the knee and once in the hip while Robinson struggled with a 17-year-old accomplice.

The boy also pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of 15-year-old Andre Robertson, which occurred just weeks after he shot Robinson.

The boy's name has not been released since he is a minor, and he is currently in custody of the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services ahead of his March 8 sentencing.

