B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: 2022 Season

0 of 7

Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The first week after the national championship is basically the college football version of a Midwest Goodbye.

Perhaps the concept is unfamiliar. Friends, gather around.

When you're at someone's home, there is a moment at which you know it's probably time to leave. Nothing else will be accomplished, even while you might enjoy the company. How do you gently announce it? If you live in the Midwest, you undertake a lovely process.

First, slap your knees. Then, say, "Welp, 'spose I should go." Although you will head toward the door, your conversation will not stop for at least a half-hour—and will include no less than three farewells.

Nothing is left to achieve in the 2022 season; I guess we should start thinking about 2023. We love your company, but the games are done. We need to move forward, but we're not done reminiscing.

This is a temporary goodbye for B/R's Weekly Awards. But we're excited to see you again next fall—after our season-focused finale.