Arch Manning Among Finalists for Gatorade National Football Player of the Year Award

A trio of quarterbacks, including Texas commit Arch Manning, were named finalists for the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award on Friday.

According to Logan Newman of USA Today (h/t Yahoo Sports), Manning is joined in the final three by Oklahoma commit Jackson Arnold and USC commit Malachi Nelson.

Manning, who stars at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, is the nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, and the grandson of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning.

