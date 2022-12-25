Packers' Christian Watson Ruled Out vs. Dolphins with Hip Injury

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers will be without star rookie wide receiver Christian Watson for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Green Bay announced in the third quarter that Watson was ruled out with a hip injury. But that didn't stop Aaron Rodgers and Co. from marching down the field on the opening possession of the second half to tie the game after a slow start.

Watson had six catches for 49 yards.

The North Dakota State product has been a revelation for the Packers and entered the contest with 447 receiving yards, 68 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Every touchdown but one came in the previous five games, as he has found his footing with more experience at the NFL level.

That Watson seems to be well on his way to working out as a second-round pick is an understatement.

Yet Green Bay will need to rely on the strong rushing duo of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon as well as secondary playmakers in the passing game such as Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis and Romeo Doubs the rest of the way.

The Packers are 6-8 and need to win out to have a chance at a playoff berth.